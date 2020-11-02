Bike Check: Matt Lakin's Fully Rigid Stooge Cycles MK4 Enduro Race Bike

The Stooge MK4's slack and low geometry is designed around an 80mm offset, non-boost, rigid fork. This bi-plane fork gives a classic, retro vibe but it's far from style over substance. Manufactured from triple-butted aircraft grade 4130 Chromoly steel, the fork puts the 29" wheel way out in front for confidence and stability. For all you bottle cage addicts out there, it also has triple cage mounts on the fork legs for all of your hydration needs.



Matt has added a much needed front fender to his MK4 as well as the all-important "NO SHOX" decals. Just one of the many personal touches made to this truly one of a kind bike.

