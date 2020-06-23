Bike Check: Matt Simmonds' Privateer 161

Jun 23, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

Matt Simmonds's
Privateer 161
Photography by Hunt Wheels

Matt Simmonds said farewell to World Cup racing after a final year on Cannondale's experimental downhill race team earlier this season-ending a 14-year stint travelling the world racing bikes. He's not stepping away from racing completely though and will instead focus on British National rounds and his coaching venture, ProLine MTB, with Privateer Bikes.

Privateer's bombproof frame and affordable cost make them a tantalising proposition for those who want to race self-funded but Matt has been able to pull in a number of sponsors to give his personal bike the pro build treatment. Alongside one of the most talked-about frames of the year are components from Ohlins, Shimano, Kenda and Hunt that leave Matt with a super-sweet race build.

Matt is pretty into his set up geekery and has provided us with all the tech info on the bike we could wish for. Let's dig in and take a closer look at his stealthy enduro assassin.
Rider Name // Matt Simmonds
Height: 6’2/187.9cm
Weight: 84kg/185lb
Instagram: @mattsimmondsdh

bigquotes"Since the start of lockdown I’ve been riding the 161 and can honestly say it’s been a highlight of many a day.

Its steep seat angle makes tackling the climbs so much faster and it smashes the gnarliest descents. The 161 does it all and I’m really looking forward to taking it further afield and finding it’s boundaries, if it has any!"Matt Simmonds

Privateer 161 details
Frame: Privateer 161
Shock: Öhlins TTX 22 M, 457lb Spring
Fork: Öhlins RXF36 M2 Coil. 600lb Spring
Wheels: Hunt All-Mountain Carbon, 29"
Tires: Kenda Hellkat Pro
Drivetrain: Shimano XTR
Brakes: Shimano XTR
Size: P3
More info: privateerbikes.com

Matt has coils front and rear when it comes to suspension. Set up details are below.

Fork
Spring -600lb spring
Rebound - 8 clicks
LSC - 6 clicks
HSC - 2 clicks
Shock
Spring - 457 lb spring
Rebound - 3 clicks
LSC - 5 clicks
HSC - 1 click

180mm rotors front and rear for Matt's XTR brakes are slightly smaller than the 200/203mm rotors we've begun seeing on some pro Enduro World Series bikes.

Matt is pretty picky about his brake levers and makes sure they are angled at 30° with reach around 42mm from the bar.

Matt runs his bars at a huge 810mm with grips.

Matt's Kenda Hellkat tyres are pressured to 24-26psi front and 26-28psi rear.

A 32 tooth chain ring paired with Shimano's 12 speed XTR drivetrain. In case you were wondering, he runs his pedal tension six clicks from neutral.


10 Comments

  • 3 0
 While I'd ride that setup any day, with coil front and back it probably weighs more than the Cannondale DH bike he was riding last season.
  • 1 0
 Thinking the same thing
  • 1 0
 I really dig the frame design and minimalistic color scheme. I'm short and 29ers arent my thing, but the P1 on 27.5 is really catching my eye for my next bike.
  • 2 0
 SIX HUNDRED pound fork spring? Am I reading that correctly?
  • 2 0
 Matched with the 457 lb shock “speing”
  • 1 0
 Here's a factory pro's "Privateer" bike. Oh the irony...
  • 1 0
 SWEET! Same height and weight! I can use his setup and be just as fast.
  • 2 3
 Putting Ohlins suspension and Shimano XTR on a Privateer defeats the purpose of a bargain bike.
  • 5 0
 Another way to look at it is spend less on frame and more on parts. Suspension is an area where top dollars do make a difference.
  • 1 0
 If you were paying for it yourself, debatably, but he gets all this stuff for free.. so.....

