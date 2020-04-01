Bike Check: Matt Walker's Pivot Switchblade 29





Rider Name: Matt Walker

Age: 30

Height: 183 cm/6'0"

Hometown: Christchurch, New Zealand

Instagram: @mattjwalker



Pivot Switchblade

Frame: Pivot Switchblade, Medium

Fork: Fox RAD, 115 psi, tight lipped on any other details for now

Shock: Fox RAD, 175 psi tight lipped on any other details for now

Wheels: Reynolds Black Label Enduro rims with Industry 9 Hydra Hubs

Seatpost: Fox Transfer 170mm

Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF and DHR. 23 front psi, 27 rear, DH casing

Saddle: Phoenix WTB Team High Tail

Cranks: Shimano XTR 170mm

Bars: Renthal Fatbar 760mm

Stem: Renthal Apex 50mm

Brakes: Shimano XTR

Drivetrain: Shimano XTR 12 Speed, 34t chainring

The all-new Pivot Switchblade is certainly an aesthetically pleasing bike.

Despite being 183 cm/6'0", Matt runs a medium frame as he prefers the lively feel of a smaller bike.

I think the bike industry is going in this longer is better trend, but in reality maybe it might feel more comfortable but is it actually better for racing and riding? I would rather have something a bit more playful. — Matt Walker

One of Fox's new RAD forks. Still with 36mm stanchions, but a new lowers design and bleed ports which were previously only seen on the 40.

Matt also had a new RAD Float X2 shock. The main change looks to be one of the rebound controls has now moved to the bottom of the shock and a new air can shape.

Shimano's new XTR brakes to keep Matt under control.

A very 'bedded in' Deathgrip for that familiar feel.

Matt also runs Shimano's new XTR 12 speed drivetrain.

The new Switchblade has tonnes of neat touches like this rubber cover to keep rocks out of the linkage.

Reynolds Blacklabel Endruo rims paired with Industry 9's super high engagement Hydra hubs.

La Croix is the team's hydration choice.

Old faithful Shimano DX pedals.

Kashima all round.

Full Renthal cockpit.

Matt Walker had a stellar week at Crankworx Rotorua with a third place in the Enduro, Air DH and Dual Slalom. All on his new Pivot Switchblade. Touted as an all-rounder, Matt's results certainly back that up, but when we sat down to do a bike check we discovered some more interesting quirks about Matt's bike set up as well as some new Fox parts...