Bike Check: Max Chapuis' Specialized Levo SL

Jan 19, 2021
by Daniel Sapp  

BIKE CHECK
Max Chapuis'
Specialized Levo SL
Photos by Jey Crunch, Video by Louis Para


Max Chapius has an abundance of trails around him for training near his home in Geneva, Switzerland. Over the shorter days and winter months, he's taken to riding his eMTB in order to get in the maximum amount of riding while the lifts are closed. His go-to ride takes him through a variety of conditions and terrain.

Max prefers the SL version of the Levo as he says it offers the same feelings as a normal bike, but with the motor he can go a little further than he would be able to without. He says it's the best of both worlds for him.

Max sets the Levo SL in a similar manner to his Stumpjumper, but the Levo's suspension is set stiffer to help deal with the extra weight of the motor and battery. The Ohlins RXF 36 fork is set up with 140psi in the top chamber, 240 in the ramp-up chamber, 10 clicks of compression, and 6 clicks of rebound in his fork. For stopping, he is on Magura MT7 brakes with 203mm rotors.

Max Chapuis 2021 Specialized Stumpjumper
Rider Name Maxime Chapuis
Age: 25
Weight 187 lbs / 85 kg
Height: 5'11"/ 180cm
Hometown: Geneva, Switzerland
Instagram: @maxchapuis



Specialized Levo SL Details
Frame: Levo SL, 29" wheels, Large size
Fork: Ohlins RXF 36 Air - 160mm travel
Shock: Ohlins TTX Coil - 502 spring
Wheels: Roval Traverse SL Carbon
Tires: Specialized Butcher, GRID Trail T9 Compound F, Eliminator Grid Gravity R; 2.3"
Drivetrain: SRAM X01 Eagle
Brakes: Magura MT7 with Bruni levers, 203mm rotors
Cockpit: Renthal Fatbar - 780mm/30mm, Renthal Apex 50mm stem

The weird-looking water bottle is an extra battery that extends the range of the bike by 50%.


Tools stashed in the steerer tube.

Renthal cockpit holds all of the controls.

24 psi with a Cushcore in the back tire.
22 psi up front.


Over the winter, Max spent some time making an edit of his ideal ride. It's a full day out, from sunrise to sunset, all the way up to a beautiful lake above 2000m / 6500 feet and back down to the valley, with various types of riding, high alpine, rocks, and a forest with loam and roots.




