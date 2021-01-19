Bike Check: Max Chapuis' Specialized Levo SL

Max Chapius has an abundance of trails around him for training near his home in Geneva, Switzerland. Over the shorter days and winter months, he's taken to riding his eMTB in order to get in the maximum amount of riding while the lifts are closed. His go-to ride takes him through a variety of conditions and terrain.



Max prefers the SL version of the Levo as he says it offers the same feelings as a normal bike, but with the motor he can go a little further than he would be able to without. He says it's the best of both worlds for him.



Max sets the Levo SL in a similar manner to his Stumpjumper, but the Levo's suspension is set stiffer to help deal with the extra weight of the motor and battery. The Ohlins RXF 36 fork is set up with 140psi in the top chamber, 240 in the ramp-up chamber, 10 clicks of compression, and 6 clicks of rebound in his fork. For stopping, he is on Magura MT7 brakes with 203mm rotors.





Rider Name Maxime Chapuis

Age: 25

Weight 187 lbs / 85 kg

Height: 5'11"/ 180cm

Hometown: Geneva, Switzerland

Instagram: @maxchapuis

