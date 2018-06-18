PINKBIKE TECH

Bike Check: Max Hartenstern's Cube Two15 29er Prototype

Jun 18, 2018
by Rick Schubert Schubert  

Max s 29er is still a prototype but as he mentioned close to production
BIKE CHECK
Max Hartenstern's
Cube Two15 29er Prototype

Photos and words by Rick Schubert


Max Hartenstern is currently riding his first season as an Elite in the World Cup for the Cube Global Squad, alongside with Kiwi Matt Walker. After finishing off his last junior year with a bronze medal at World Champs, he is now giving his best to make it work in the elite ranks. Between his tight World Cup schedule, Max is still racing the iXS European DH Cup where we caught up him to get a closer look at his Cube Two15 29er prototype. Cube built the 29er version of the Two15 just in time for last year's World Champs in Cairns. Since then, the team has optimized the frame and rumors have it that the bike is close to production.
Max Hartenstern Cube factory rider
Max Hartenstern. - Cube image


In his last two junior years Max went fastest at national champs and took the elite title twice
In his last two junior years, Max went fastest at national champs and took the elite title twice.

Since Fort William Max is running a Fox Float X2 with a basic setup set by 205psi
Max is running a Fox Float X2 shock with 205psi in the chamber.
75psi in the front to get the bike smooth and fast
75psi in the Fox 49 fork, with the new Grip 2 system keeps the bike smooth and fast.

Max is a fan of the Schwalbe Addix ultrasoft compound riding the Magic Marry 2.35
Max is a fan of the Schwalbe Addix ultrasoft compound - riding 2.35" Magic Marys.

Magura MT7 brakes clamping 200mm rotors
Twice national colors on the calipers to celebrate his two titles
National colors on the caliper celebrate his two titles.

Four-bar Horst-Link rear suspension. No official word on the travel, but judging by the clearance behind the seat tube, it's less than Cube's 27.5 DH machines.

Big eye on small detail
Big eye on small details: friction patch on the shift paddle.
Max rides a medium-sized frame.

A MRP chainguide and bashguard kepp things in place when things get roudy
Race Face SIXc crankset, MRP chainguide, and Crankbrothers Mallet pedals.

No offset caps just a 50mm stem to give Max the right balance on the bike
Race Face 50mm stem and 20mm rise SIXc handlebar.

Max went second fastest at the Kranjska Gora seeding runs. Cube's 29er may be a real advantage...


