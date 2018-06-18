Bike Check: Max Hartenstern's Cube Two15 29er Prototype

Max Hartenstern is currently riding his first season as an Elite in the World Cup for the Cube Global Squad, alongside with Kiwi Matt Walker. After finishing off his last junior year with a bronze medal at World Champs, he is now giving his best to make it work in the elite ranks. Between his tight World Cup schedule, Max is still racing the iXS European DH Cup where we caught up him to get a closer look at his Cube Two15 29er prototype. Cube built the 29er version of the Two15 just in time for last year's World Champs in Cairns. Since then, the team has optimized the frame and rumors have it that the bike is close to production.



