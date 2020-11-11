Bike Check: Maxime Chapius' Specialized Stumpjumper



Max made the switch to enduro racing from DH three years ago in order to experience more than just the DH track while riding. Calling Geneva, Switzerland, home he has an abundance of terrain nearby for training.Since the last EWS in Finale Ligure, Max took a good bit of time off to recover from his crash (video of that



For the offseason, he has a few media projects in the works and is staying flexible to see what the schedule looks like next season. Now? He's just spending all the time he can on his Stumpjumper.

Max made the switch to enduro racing from DH three years ago in order to experience more than just the DH track while riding. Calling Geneva, Switzerland, home he has an abundance of terrain nearby for training.Since the last EWS in Finale Ligure, Max took a good bit of time off to recover from his crash (video of that here ), and hang around home with friends. After all, it had been a very strange season, and with the shortened schedule Max chose to leave it all on the track and go all-out rather than play it safe. Unfortunately that tactic didn't really pay off this time.For the offseason, he has a few media projects in the works and is staying flexible to see what the schedule looks like next season. Now? He's just spending all the time he can on his Stumpjumper. Rider Name Maxime Chapuis

Age: 25

Weight 187 lbs / 85 kg

Height: 5'11"/ 180cm

Hometown: Geneva, Switzerland

Instagram: @maxchapuis

Maxime Chapuis25187 lbs / 85 kg5'11"/ 180cmGeneva, Switzerland



Specialized S-Works Stumpjumper Details

Frame: S-Works Stumpjumer, 29" wheels, S4 size

Fork: Ohlins RXF 36 - 150mm travel

Shock: Ohlins TTX Air

Wheels: Roval Traverse Carbon

Tires: Specialized Butcher, GRID Trail T9 Compound F/R

Drivetrain: SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS, 34t chainring

Brakes: Magura MT7 with Bruni levers, 203mm rotors

Cockpit: Renthal Fatbar Carbon - 780mm/30mm, Renthal Apex 40mm stem

Weight: 13.6kg / 30 lb



Max runs 160psi in his shock with 4 clicks of compression and 6 clicks of rebound.

In the fork, Max runs 10 clicks of compression, 6 clicks of rebound, 210 psi in the ramp-up chamber, and 115 psi in the main chamber.

SRAM's XX1 AXS drivetrain.

RockShox Reverb AXS

Magura MT-7 brakes with 203mm rotors, front and back.

Loci Bruni levers.

Specialized's updated Butcher tires have 1.6 bar / 22psi in the front and 1.7 bar / 24psi in the rear, mounted to Roval Traverse carbon wheels.

Specialized's SWAT tool in the headtube. In the downtube portal, Max keeps a tube, CO2, spare hanger, candies, and sometimes a jacket.

Specialized saddle and HT pedals.