Bike Check: Maxime Chapius' Specialized Stumpjumper

Nov 11, 2020
by Daniel Sapp  

Max Chapuis 2021 Specialized Stumpjumper
BIKE CHECK
Max Chapuis'
Specialized Stumpjumper
Photos by Jey Crunch



Max made the switch to enduro racing from DH three years ago in order to experience more than just the DH track while riding. Calling Geneva, Switzerland, home he has an abundance of terrain nearby for training.Since the last EWS in Finale Ligure, Max took a good bit of time off to recover from his crash (video of that here), and hang around home with friends. After all, it had been a very strange season, and with the shortened schedule Max chose to leave it all on the track and go all-out rather than play it safe. Unfortunately that tactic didn't really pay off this time.

For the offseason, he has a few media projects in the works and is staying flexible to see what the schedule looks like next season. Now? He's just spending all the time he can on his Stumpjumper.
Max Chapuis 2021 Specialized Stumpjumper
Rider Name Maxime Chapuis
Age: 25
Weight 187 lbs / 85 kg
Height: 5'11"/ 180cm
Hometown: Geneva, Switzerland
Instagram: @maxchapuis

Max Chapuis 2021 Specialized Stumpjumper

Max Chapuis 2021 Specialized Stumpjumper

Specialized S-Works Stumpjumper Details
Frame: S-Works Stumpjumer, 29" wheels, S4 size
Fork: Ohlins RXF 36 - 150mm travel
Shock: Ohlins TTX Air
Wheels: Roval Traverse Carbon
Tires: Specialized Butcher, GRID Trail T9 Compound F/R
Drivetrain: SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS, 34t chainring
Brakes: Magura MT7 with Bruni levers, 203mm rotors
Cockpit: Renthal Fatbar Carbon - 780mm/30mm, Renthal Apex 40mm stem
Weight: 13.6kg / 30 lb

Max Chapuis 2021 Specialized Stumpjumper
Max Chapuis 2021 Specialized Stumpjumper

Max Chapuis 2021 Specialized Stumpjumper

Max Chapuis 2021 Specialized Stumpjumper
Max Chapuis 2021 Specialized Stumpjumper
Max runs 160psi in his shock with 4 clicks of compression and 6 clicks of rebound.

Max Chapuis 2021 Specialized Stumpjumper

Max Chapuis 2021 Specialized Stumpjumper
Max Chapuis 2021 Specialized Stumpjumper
In the fork, Max runs 10 clicks of compression, 6 clicks of rebound, 210 psi in the ramp-up chamber, and 115 psi in the main chamber.

Max Chapuis 2021 Specialized Stumpjumper

Max Chapuis 2021 Specialized Stumpjumper
Max Chapuis 2021 Specialized Stumpjumper
SRAM's XX1 AXS drivetrain.

Max Chapuis 2021 Specialized Stumpjumper
RockShox Reverb AXS

Max Chapuis 2021 Specialized Stumpjumper
Max Chapuis 2021 Specialized Stumpjumper

Max Chapuis 2021 Specialized Stumpjumper
Magura MT-7 brakes with 203mm rotors, front and back.

Max Chapuis 2021 Specialized Stumpjumper
Max Chapuis 2021 Specialized Stumpjumper
Loci Bruni levers.

Max Chapuis 2021 Specialized Stumpjumper

Max Chapuis 2021 Specialized Stumpjumper
Max Chapuis 2021 Specialized Stumpjumper
Specialized's updated Butcher tires have 1.6 bar / 22psi in the front and 1.7 bar / 24psi in the rear, mounted to Roval Traverse carbon wheels.

Max Chapuis 2021 Specialized Stumpjumper
Specialized's SWAT tool in the headtube. In the downtube portal, Max keeps a tube, CO2, spare hanger, candies, and sometimes a jacket.

Max Chapuis 2021 Specialized Stumpjumper
Max Chapuis 2021 Specialized Stumpjumper
Specialized saddle and HT pedals.

Max Chapuis 2021 Specialized Stumpjumper




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks Trail Bikes Specialized Specialized Stumpjumper Maxime Chapuis


Must Read This Week
Ultimate Nerd Quiz: Can You Guess these 2020 Bikes From Their Silhouettes?
87737 views
Last Chance to Vote: Top 10 GoPro Best Line Contest Videos
74261 views
Review: Pipedream The Full Moxie
43263 views
2021 Racing Rumours #1 - Danny Hart to Cube, Reece Wilson's Future, a Santa Cruz XC Team, & More
41642 views
[Updated] Drew Bezanson Injured in Car Accident
34252 views
This $220 DNR Designs Tool Will Help You Align Your Handlebars
31309 views
Pinkbike Poll: Would You Rather...?
31204 views
Video: Guided Kettlebell Workout with Dialed Health
30341 views

16 Comments

  • 13 0
 You spelt stumpjumper wrong
  • 1 0
 And loic bruni
  • 5 0
 The dreaded smiling Ohlins symbol!
  • 2 0
 Nice to see Magura brakes on a rig rather than the big two. Love my Maguras! Wish mine looked like these.
  • 3 0
 So is it Stumpy or Endurumpy?
  • 1 0
 Endurstump?
  • 1 0
 I heard someone say that the Ohlin's logo is the face of your mechanic screaming in horror and I see it every time I look at it.
  • 1 0
 In before armchair editors get mad about the height and weights getting mixed up
  • 1 0
 curious what he will be racing on. All the S enduro racers have been on the non-evo stumpy, never the Enduro or Stumpy Evo.
  • 1 0
 He's on an Enduro in that video it looks like
  • 1 0
 thats a damn good looking bike, white, black, gold and of course chartreuse
  • 1 0
 When it says “clicks of rebound” and “clicks of compression”, does it mean clicks from open or from closed?
  • 1 4
 Open.
  • 1 0
 It should be from closed, as that is the standard.
  • 1 0
 The brakes, is it last year color ? Next year color ? Can't find it anywhere
  • 1 0
 Yay

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.010980
Mobile Version of Website