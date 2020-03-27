Bike Check: Maxime Chapuis' Specialized S-Works Enduro





Maxime Chapuis was one of many racers geared up and ready for a season of EWS races when things changed just a couple weeks. If things had gone according to plan the first EWS of the season would have been this weekend in Manizales, Colombia.



With a dialed bike ready to go, Max decided to go ahead and take some photos himself and help us put together a bike check on his fresh S-Works Enduro since we, along with most of the rest of the world, are practicing social distancing.



Max made the switch to enduro racing from DH three years ago in order to experience more than just the DH track while riding. Calling Geneva, Switzerland, home he has an abundance of terrain nearby to train on and easily access to ride. After a 12th place finish at last year's Val Di Fassa, Italy EWS, Max is coming into 2020 hungry for some top-ten finishes when racing finally gets underway.

Rider Name Maxime Chapuis

Age: 25

Height / Weight: 185 lbs / 84 kg; 5'11"/ 180cm

Hometown: Geneva, Switzerland

Instagram: @maxchapuis

Maxime Chapuis25185 lbs / 84 kg; 5'11"/ 180cmGeneva, Switzerland



Specialized S-Works Enduro Details

Frame: S-Works Enduro, 29" wheels, S4 size

Fork: Ohlins RXF36 m.2 Coil - 170mm travel

Shock: Ohlins TTX 22M - 170mm travel

Wheels: Roval Traverse

Tires: Specialized Butcher, BLK DMND compound F/R

Drivetrain: SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS, 34t chainring

Brakes: Magura MT7 with Bruni levers

Cockpit: Renthal 780mm bar and stem



He uses the SWAT storage box in the downtube of the bike to keep some ride essentials in case of a puncture or accident. In the box, he keeps a spare tube, spare derailleur hanger, tire lever, CO2, and some tape, along with some zip ties - supplies that everyone should carry on the trail and know how to use.

Ohlins coil suspension front and back.

An e*thirteen chainguide keeps things in place when the going gets rowdy.

Magura MT7 brakes with the Loic Bruni designed levers provide stopping power. Supacaz grips provide a sticky contact point.

Renthal handlebars at 780mm wide and a Renthal stem.

Specialized's Butcher tires along with Cushcore keep traction on the mountain for Max.

Max has his Enduro set up to take the beating of an EWS track. With coil suspension, an e*thirteen chainguide, and thick casing tires, the bike should handle hard hits and keep on chugging. Max likes to always run a Cushcore insert in the back tire and in rougher terrain will often run one in the front as well.