Bike Check: Maxime Chapuis' Specialized S-Works Enduro

Mar 27, 2020
by Daniel Sapp  

BIKE CHECK
Max Chapuis'
Specialized Enduro




Maxime Chapuis was one of many racers geared up and ready for a season of EWS races when things changed just a couple weeks. If things had gone according to plan the first EWS of the season would have been this weekend in Manizales, Colombia.

With a dialed bike ready to go, Max decided to go ahead and take some photos himself and help us put together a bike check on his fresh S-Works Enduro since we, along with most of the rest of the world, are practicing social distancing.

Max made the switch to enduro racing from DH three years ago in order to experience more than just the DH track while riding. Calling Geneva, Switzerland, home he has an abundance of terrain nearby to train on and easily access to ride. After a 12th place finish at last year's Val Di Fassa, Italy EWS, Max is coming into 2020 hungry for some top-ten finishes when racing finally gets underway.
Rider Name Maxime Chapuis
Age: 25
Height / Weight: 185 lbs / 84 kg; 5'11"/ 180cm
Hometown: Geneva, Switzerland
Instagram: @maxchapuis



Specialized S-Works Enduro Details
Frame: S-Works Enduro, 29" wheels, S4 size
Fork: Ohlins RXF36 m.2 Coil - 170mm travel
Shock: Ohlins TTX 22M - 170mm travel
Wheels: Roval Traverse
Tires: Specialized Butcher, BLK DMND compound F/R
Drivetrain: SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS, 34t chainring
Brakes: Magura MT7 with Bruni levers
Cockpit: Renthal 780mm bar and stem


Max has his Enduro set up to take the beating of an EWS track. With coil suspension, an e*thirteen chainguide, and thick casing tires, the bike should handle hard hits and keep on chugging. Max likes to always run a Cushcore insert in the back tire and in rougher terrain will often run one in the front as well.

He uses the SWAT storage box in the downtube of the bike to keep some ride essentials in case of a puncture or accident. In the box, he keeps a spare tube, spare derailleur hanger, tire lever, CO2, and some tape, along with some zip ties - supplies that everyone should carry on the trail and know how to use.


Ohlins coil suspension front and back.

An e*thirteen chainguide keeps things in place when the going gets rowdy.


Magura MT7 brakes with the Loic Bruni designed levers provide stopping power. Supacaz grips provide a sticky contact point.

Renthal handlebars at 780mm wide and a Renthal stem.

Specialized's Butcher tires along with Cushcore keep traction on the mountain for Max.




6 Comments

  • 5 0
 Bring back the flexy, cheap bikes!
  • 1 0
 As a parent when you hear the word ‘accident’ the first thing that comes to mind is...brown. And given the current situation regarding TP I think it’s a sensible choice to keep the swat box loaded, just in case.
  • 1 0
 Looks like something I can't put my finger on... ...a pin.
  • 1 0
 Nice
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



