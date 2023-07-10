Bike Check: Maxime Marotte's Rockrider 940S

Jul 10, 2023
by Matt Beer  

photo
BIKE CHECK
Maxime Marotte's
RockRider 940S

Maxime Marotte turned a few heads with a sixth place finish at the Val Di Sole XC World Cup. We caught up with the French rider to grab the details on his colorful Rockrider 940S bike.

Rockrider is the house brand of the sporting good store chain, Decathlon, but this 940S is tricked out with more than one prototype component. When those parts from Manitou and Hutchinson are ready for production, you’ll be able to buy this exact build in stores near Q2 of 2024.

Maxime and his mechanic didn’t let out all the secrets, but an 80mm dropper post, 30mm wide rims and 160mm rotors at either wheel suggest that this bike is capable of attacking the descents at Val Di Sole.

photo

Maxime Marotte

Age: 36
Hometown: Aix Les Bains, France
Height: 173 cm / 5' 8″
Weight: 64 kg / 141 lb
Team: Rockrider Ford Racing Team
Instagram:@maxime_marotte

bigquotesI need a low riding position that is still a balanced ride. The team did a super job building the 940S to my preferences.Maxime Marotte

photo
RockRider 940S Details

Frame:RockRider 940S, 120mm travel, size medium
Fork: Manitou prototype 120mm travel, 44mm offset, 65 PSI
Shock: Manitou Mara prototype, 190x45mm, 110 PSI
Wheels: Mavic Crossmax Ultimate SL 30mm rims, Mavic ID 360 hubs
Tires: Hutchinson Skeleton 2.3 prototype
Inserts: None
Shifting: Sram XX SL derailleur, shifter, 10-52 cassette
Crankset: Sram XX SL, 170mm w/ 36-tooth ring and Quarq powermeter
Pedals: Look X-Track Race Carbon-Ti
Brakes: TRP Slate XC Team Edition w/ 160mm prototype rotors and resin pads
Controls: FSA KFX 5mm rise, 9-degree back sweep handlebar cut to 700mm, FSA SLK 60mm stem, Momum Geragrip grips
Post & saddle: Manitou 80mm dropper seatpost
Weight: 10.26 kg / 22.84 lb
More info: decathlon.com

photo
XC racing is busy job. The UCI stickers show three of the four rounds this season amongst a maze of components.
photo
Absolutely slammed - the FSA KFX stem is slim in design at 28mm in stack height and less than 160g for the 60mm length.

photo
Aggressive lever angles meet comfy foam grips.
photo

photo

photo
TRP Slate 2-piston brakes were running on 160mm rotors front and rear for Val Di Sole.
photo
Inboard calipers do give a clean look.

photo
A cable actuated lock-out wraps around the crown to the top of the damper leg while a second line runs through the frame to close off the rear shock at the same time.

photo

photo
Fresh off of the CNC machine.

photo
Manitou's signature reverse arch design. Contrary to popular belief, a longer axle to crown length isn't needed for the arch to clear 99% of downtubes.

photo
The upper lever controls the 80mm dropper post. On the lower set, the lock-out is activated by pushing on the outer button and the inner releases the switches to open the suspension.

photo
photo
What everyone wants.

photo
For shifting, Maxime is on SRAM's T-Type XX SL controls.

photo
The extra security of a chainguide only costs a few grams.

photo
A Quarq powermeter keeps track of the excruciating efforts on the race track.
photo
Look's X-Track Race pedals are laced with carbon and titanium materials.


photo
Fizik Vento Argo saddle.

photo
Maxime opts for a 36-tooth ring paired with the 10-52 tooth cassette.

photo
Hutchinson Skeleton prototype tires are 2.3” wide and set to 19 PSI front and 20 PSI rear.

photo
Mavic's Crossmax Ultimate SL wheels are sub-1400g.
photo
photo
Maxime prefers the 30mm-wide carbon rims for these tires.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks XC Bikes Rockrider Rockrider 940s


Author Info:
mattbeer avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2001
269 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Young Rider Passes Away After Accident at BC Cup DH Race
68687 views
First Look: The Berria Bravo is a 28mm Travel Hardtail
51825 views
Specialized Releases New P.Series Bikes
46590 views
First Look: Pole Bicycles' Four New Long-Travel Models
40355 views
Slack Randoms: Wheelless Bikes, Schladming Laps, Wheelbarrow Sends & More
35285 views
Video: Red Bull Launches New 'Beyond the Line' World Cup Show with Rob Warner, Eliot Jackson & Emily Batty
34323 views
Review: Rad Racks Rad4 Double-Folding Bike Rack
32016 views
Video: Actual Weights of World Cup DH Bikes with Ed Masters
28085 views

14 Comments
  • 6 0
 Been really loving all the recent World Cup bike checks! The detail has been awesome and a lot of unique and interesting bikes
  • 2 0
 Thanks, I'm doing my best to get the detail right on them. big thanks to Matt for writing this one up for me.
  • 3 0
 Manitou and Mavic.. they used be some of the best brands in the game back when I was 11 lol cool to see these brands that nearly disappeared back on the wc podium!!
  • 2 0
 Any chance of Onza or X-lite barends? Perhaps they could alternate with a Pace fork too
  • 2 0
 One of the few xc bikes I've seen where I'd ride it as-is, even with the wheels. TRP brakes aren't even on their website...pretty cutting edge bike there, can't buy half of it.
  • 1 0
 If you're gonna highlight this bike and highlight turning heads, why not mention that Joshua Dubeau (a breakout new, rider) came SECOND to Tom pidcock at the Nove Mesto XCO. Sixth is great under a known rider, but second under a relatively unknown one is perhaps a bigger deal.
  • 1 0
 The lockout looks nice, not sure about the ergonomics though.
  • 1 0
 I wish ultra simple chain guides were more common.
  • 1 3
 I’d love to see the power data that validates a front end that low.

I’m not saying it isn’t faster, but I am skeptical.
  • 4 0
 I mean, he got 6th at a WC XC race. That’s some pretty good power data. He’s also pretty short at 5’ 8” so it’s not that crazy
  • 1 0
 How would power data validate the stack height? He likes it lower because lower climbs better, every xc race bike is slammed for this reason.
  • 2 0
 Dude is 36, well into the "this is just how I prefer it, don't ask questions" career phase.
  • 2 0
 @BamaBiscuits: What's funny is when you look at the actual drop from the saddle to handlebars, it isn't very much. The stem looks insane, but the stack height with 29" wheels is so high (63mm taller than a comparable 26" bike) that it simply isn't that low. Especially compared to pro road racers that are running handlebars way, way, waaaaaay lower than their saddles to get low and out of the wind.
  • 1 4
 > Hutchinson Skeleton prototype tires are 2.3mm wide and set to 19 PSI front and 20 PSI rear.

units!





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.040964
Mobile Version of Website