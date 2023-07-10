Bike Check: Maxime Marotte's Rockrider 940S

Maxime Marotte turned a few heads with a sixth place finish at the Val Di Sole XC World Cup. We caught up with the French rider to grab the details on his colorful Rockrider 940S bike.



Rockrider is the house brand of the sporting good store chain, Decathlon, but this 940S is tricked out with more than one prototype component. When those parts from Manitou and Hutchinson are ready for production, you’ll be able to buy this exact build in stores near Q2 of 2024.



Maxime and his mechanic didn’t let out all the secrets, but an 80mm dropper post, 30mm wide rims and 160mm rotors at either wheel suggest that this bike is capable of attacking the descents at Val Di Sole.







Maxime Marotte



Age: 36

Hometown: Aix Les Bains, France

Height: 173 cm / 5' 8″

Weight: 64 kg / 141 lb

Team: Rockrider Ford Racing Team

Instagram: @maxime_marotte

