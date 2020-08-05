Bike Check: Mckay Vezina's 3 Bikes of Crankworx Summer Series

Details

Height 5'10" / 177cm

Weight 185 lb / 66kg

Age 24

Hometown Ladysmith, British Columbia, Canada

Instagram @mckay_vezina

Changing bikes between races was really fun but definitely made me nervous as I hadn't spent much time on the DH and slalom bikes. I know my enduro bike really well but hopping between bikes day to day definitely kinda made it spicy and interesting, but all of us here know how to ride a bike fairly well so within the first hour you would adapt to it. It was definitely a fun learning curve and overall all of us are going to leave this event better bike riders by spending so much time on three different bikes. — Mckay Vezina

Giant Anthem

Dual Slalom Bike

I got it specifically for the dual, I've never raced dual before but our team has a couple of these bikes that they have floating around for these kind of events and they were able to get me one here in time. It was super fun to ride, I've always wanted to try one and try the discipline and it definitely took a second to get my feet underneath me, but once I figured out how the bike worked and where I could push it, it was really cool — Mckay Vezina

Frame: Giant Anthem Slalom Bike 27.5" size Medium

Fork: Fox 36, 140mm

Shock: Fox DPX2 120mm

Seatpost: Giant

Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF, 2.5 WT, Double Down Casing front and rear. 27 front psi, 30 rear

Saddle: Giant Contact

Cranks: Shimano Saint 170mm

Bars: PRO Tharsis Bar 770mm, 35mm rise

Stem: PRO Tharsis Stem 40mm

Brakes: Shimano Saint, 180mm rotor front, 160mm rotor rear

Drivetrain: Shimano Saint 10 Speed, 32t chainring, Ultegra Road Cassette, 10-45

Pedals: HT T1



Despite originally being from the US Mckay flies the Canadian flag.

Despite saving weight everywhere else on the bike, Mckway opted for max stopping power and the Saint brakes.

Opting for Minion DHF front and rear for extra rolling and a tire than Mckay's mechanic actually designed.

Small cage HT T1 pedals to save weight.

A small Ultergra road cassette.

Mckway wasn't too sure on all of his suspension settings but set psi extra stiff, compression almost fully on but kept the rebound fairly neutral.

Giant Glory Mullet

Downhill Bike

The Downhill boys have been tesgting the mullet for the last year or so and I wanted to try it. I love it, it feels really good and it definitely corners like a dream. I haven't had a downhill bike in maybe 5 years so it's been a treat to get back on one, the stability and the overall speed you can cary through the fast high speed stuff was unreal. — Mckay Vezina

Frame: Giant Glory Mullet Size Large

Fork: Fox 40, 200mm

Shock: Fox Float X2 120mm

Seatpost: Giant

Tires: Maxxis Assegai, 2.5, DH Casing, 25 psi front. Maxxis DHR II, 2.4, DH Casing, 27 psi rear.

Saddle: Giant Contact

Cranks: Shimano Saint 170mm

Bars: PRO Tharsis Bar 780mm, 30mm rise, extra roll forwards

Stem: PRO Tharsis Stem 40mm

Brakes: Shimano Saint, 200mm rotor front and rear

Drivetrain: Shimano Saint 7 Speed

Pedals: HT X2



The larger platformn HT X2 pedals for the DH rig.

Tried and tested full Shimano Saint on Mckay's Glory.

Mckay originally set his bike up a bit stiffer and more prgressive between switching back to the same feel as his Enduro bike.

Assegai up front and DHRII in the rear.

Giant Reign

Enduro and Air DH Bike

I started on the Reign large 29 but it was a big bike. I prefer the way that this bike cornered and with the way Enduro racing's kinda gone in the last year or two in Europe, it's a lot slower riding so you don't need the high speed long wheelbase bike so I really like this bike for this kind of racing — Mckay Vezina

Frame: Giant Reign 29 Size Medium

Fork: Fox 38, 170mm, 110 psi, mid range HSC, fully open LSC, fast rebound

Shock: Fox DHX2 120mm, 475lb spring, mid range HSC, fully open LSC, fast rebound

Seatpost: Fox Transfer 175mm

Tires: Maxxis Assegai, 2.5, DH Casing, 24 psi front. Maxxis DHR II, 2.4, DH Casing, 26 psi rear.

Saddle: Giant Contact

Cranks: Shimano XTR 170mm

Bars: PRO Tharsis Bar 770mm, 30mm rise

Stem: PRO Tharsis Stem 55mm

Brakes: Shimano XTR 4 piston, 200mm rotor front and rear

Drivetrain: Shimano XTR 12 Speed, 45 tooth cassette

Pedals: HT X2



A long standing bike in Giant's line up, the Reign had a full facelift and went 29" last year.

Full XTR everywhere on Mckay's Reign.

Mckay prefers the feel of a coil shock but admitted maybe an air would be better for events like the Air DH.

Custom mud guard is a nice touch.

Big 55mm stem to strecth out the front end.

Like many Enduro racers, Mckay opts for the 45 tooth cassette over the 52 as it allows him to run a shorter cage mech keeping it away from any pesky rocks.

Crankworx's Summer Series is a unique event in lots of respects. BC riders only, no spectators, but most interestingly of all, riders must compete in every discipline. That's downhill, enduro, dual slalom and air DH. As a result, we saw an array of different bikes at Silverstar, with some riders using the same bike all week and others having a fleet of 3 bikes to switch between. We took a look at Mckay Vezina's 3 Giant bikes, his Reign enduro bike, Glory downhill bike and Anthem slalom bike.