Bike Check: Mckay Vezina's 3 Bikes of Crankworx Summer Series

Crankworx's Summer Series is a unique event in lots of respects. BC riders only, no spectators, but most interestingly of all, riders must compete in every discipline. That's downhill, enduro, dual slalom and air DH. As a result, we saw an array of different bikes at Silverstar, with some riders using the same bike all week and others having a fleet of 3 bikes to switch between. We took a look at Mckay Vezina's 3 Giant bikes, his Reign enduro bike, Glory downhill bike and Anthem slalom bike.
Details Height
5'10" / 177cmWeight
185 lb / 66kgAge
24Hometown
Ladysmith, British Columbia, CanadaInstagram @mckay_vezina
|Changing bikes between races was really fun but definitely made me nervous as I hadn't spent much time on the DH and slalom bikes. I know my enduro bike really well but hopping between bikes day to day definitely kinda made it spicy and interesting, but all of us here know how to ride a bike fairly well so within the first hour you would adapt to it. It was definitely a fun learning curve and overall all of us are going to leave this event better bike riders by spending so much time on three different bikes.—Mckay Vezina
Giant Anthem
Dual Slalom Bike
|I got it specifically for the dual, I've never raced dual before but our team has a couple of these bikes that they have floating around for these kind of events and they were able to get me one here in time. It was super fun to ride, I've always wanted to try one and try the discipline and it definitely took a second to get my feet underneath me, but once I figured out how the bike worked and where I could push it, it was really cool—Mckay Vezina
Frame: Giant Anthem Slalom Bike 27.5" size Medium
Fork: Fox 36, 140mm
Shock: Fox DPX2 120mm
Seatpost: Giant
Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF, 2.5 WT, Double Down Casing front and rear. 27 front psi, 30 rear
Saddle: Giant Contact
Cranks: Shimano Saint 170mm
Bars: PRO Tharsis Bar 770mm, 35mm rise
Stem: PRO Tharsis Stem 40mm
Brakes: Shimano Saint, 180mm rotor front, 160mm rotor rear
Drivetrain: Shimano Saint 10 Speed, 32t chainring, Ultegra Road Cassette, 10-45
Pedals: HT T1
Despite saving weight everywhere else on the bike, Mckway opted for max stopping power and the Saint brakes.
Giant Glory Mullet
Downhill Bike
|The Downhill boys have been tesgting the mullet for the last year or so and I wanted to try it. I love it, it feels really good and it definitely corners like a dream. I haven't had a downhill bike in maybe 5 years so it's been a treat to get back on one, the stability and the overall speed you can cary through the fast high speed stuff was unreal.—Mckay Vezina
Frame: Giant Glory Mullet Size Large
Fork: Fox 40, 200mm
Shock: Fox Float X2 120mm
Seatpost: Giant
Tires: Maxxis Assegai, 2.5, DH Casing, 25 psi front. Maxxis DHR II, 2.4, DH Casing, 27 psi rear.
Saddle: Giant Contact
Cranks: Shimano Saint 170mm
Bars: PRO Tharsis Bar 780mm, 30mm rise, extra roll forwards
Stem: PRO Tharsis Stem 40mm
Brakes: Shimano Saint, 200mm rotor front and rear
Drivetrain: Shimano Saint 7 Speed
Pedals: HT X2
Tried and tested full Shimano Saint on Mckay's Glory.
Assegai up front and DHRII in the rear.
Giant Reign
Enduro and Air DH Bike
|I started on the Reign large 29 but it was a big bike. I prefer the way that this bike cornered and with the way Enduro racing's kinda gone in the last year or two in Europe, it's a lot slower riding so you don't need the high speed long wheelbase bike so I really like this bike for this kind of racing—Mckay Vezina
Frame: Giant Reign 29 Size Medium
Fork: Fox 38, 170mm, 110 psi, mid range HSC, fully open LSC, fast rebound
Shock: Fox DHX2 120mm, 475lb spring, mid range HSC, fully open LSC, fast rebound
Seatpost: Fox Transfer 175mm
Tires: Maxxis Assegai, 2.5, DH Casing, 24 psi front. Maxxis DHR II, 2.4, DH Casing, 26 psi rear.
Saddle: Giant Contact
Cranks: Shimano XTR 170mm
Bars: PRO Tharsis Bar 770mm, 30mm rise
Stem: PRO Tharsis Stem 55mm
Brakes: Shimano XTR 4 piston, 200mm rotor front and rear
Drivetrain: Shimano XTR 12 Speed, 45 tooth cassette
Pedals: HT X2
Full XTR everywhere on Mckay's Reign.
1 Comment
Post a Comment