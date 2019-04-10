Bike Check: Mick Hannah's Mixed Wheel Size Polygon XquarOne DH

Mick Hannah has been a strong competitor on the World Cup circuit longer than many people have been riding bikes. He's been racing at the top level for over two decades, starting in BMX and then upping wheel sizes to the mountain bike.



For the 2019 season, 'Sik Mik' Hannah is once again on the Polygon UR team, along with his younger sister Tracey, rounding out a stout roster of riders.



With his experience, Mick has undoubtedly played a vital role in product development over the years for various brands, Polygon included. We recently caught up with Mick in Rotorua to check out his XquarOne DH bike and see how he had it set up. With the bike's NAILD R3ACT suspension, it's certainly one of the more interesting looking rides out right now. Mick was also running a 29" wheel up front and a 27.5" wheel out back. This is something we have heard a lot of talk about since the UCI's rule change this last year, and we're all curious to see how much we actually see it between the tape



Rider Name Mick Hannah // Polygon UR

Age: 35

Height: 6'

Weight: 176 lbs

Hometown: Swan Hill, Australia

Instagram: @sickmick83

Mick Hannah //356'176 lbsSwan Hill, Australia