Bike Check: Mick Hannah's New NS Fuzz Downhill Bike

What was formerly Polygon UR announced a new frame sponsor at the start of the year, becoming NS Bikes UR for 2021. Australian Mick Hannah has raced 110 World Cups over a 20 year period, the majority of which were for UR Team. Here is his new NS Fuzz downhill bike.
Mick HannahLocation:
Buena Vista, ColoradoAge:
37Height:
178cm / 5'8"Weight:
88kg / 194 lbsInstagram: @sickmick83
The Frame
Mick, who is 178cm, rides a size large 29er frame. The frame is made of 6061-T6/ 6066-T6 aluminium and uses a one piece rocker with a four-bar Horst link with a floating shock design. You may notice, however, that he runs a mixed-wheeled setup with a 27.5 in the rear. The rear travel is somewhere in the region of 190mm.
Due to a lack of availability, the bike uses a 27.5 fork. However, Jon Stout, Mick's long-time mechanic and friend, feels there could be benefits to this setup and the low axle to crown that it yields. You can also note the low stem height.
The bike is awash with E13, Trickstuff, Kenda, ODI, Smanie, TRP and Promax. I understand from Stout that the setup is yet to be 100% finalized as the team is still to receive some updated parts for the new season as well as undergoing testing.
Coming from the Polygon Xquare One, it's a very different bike, and is much more conventional looking. The chainstays on the NS are 15mm longer and the reach, in the middle setting which Mick uses, is 22mm longer at 472mm. There is 8mm of adjustment either way on the Fuzz.
The height of your controls is personal preference and Mick not only utilises the full adjustment on the steerer but also uses a 27.5 fork; semi-internal cable routing on the Fuzz.
Suspension
Drivetrain
A TRP 7 speed drivetrain is a relatively new addition for the team. Mick runs a particularly tight spread of gears with a 10-20T integrated E13 cassette, as opposed to the stock 9-21T.
Braking
Trickstuff Downhill 223mm discs front and rear with Trickstuff Power+ pads.
Wheels & Tyres
Cockpit & Contact Points
