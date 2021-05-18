Bike Check: Mick Hannah's New NS Fuzz Downhill Bike



What was formerly Polygon UR announced a new frame sponsor at the start of the year, becoming NS Bikes UR for 2021. Australian Mick Hannah has raced 110 World Cups over a 20 year period, the majority of which were for UR Team. Here is his new NS Fuzz downhill bike.

Mick Hannah

Location: Buena Vista, Colorado

Age: 37

Height: 178cm / 5'8"

Weight: 88kg / 194 lbs

Instagram: @sickmick83

The Frame



Mick, who is 178cm, rides a size large 29er frame. The frame is made of 6061-T6/ 6066-T6 aluminium and uses a one piece rocker with a four-bar Horst link with a floating shock design. You may notice, however, that he runs a mixed-wheeled setup with a 27.5 in the rear. The rear travel is somewhere in the region of 190mm.



Due to a lack of availability, the bike uses a 27.5 fork. However, Jon Stout, Mick's long-time mechanic and friend, feels there could be benefits to this setup and the low axle to crown that it yields. You can also note the low stem height.



The bike is awash with E13, Trickstuff, Kenda, ODI, Smanie, TRP and Promax. I understand from Stout that the setup is yet to be 100% finalized as the team is still to receive some updated parts for the new season as well as undergoing testing.



Coming from the Polygon Xquare One, it's a very different bike, and is much more conventional looking. The chainstays on the NS are 15mm longer and the reach, in the middle setting which Mick uses, is 22mm longer at 472mm. There is 8mm of adjustment either way on the Fuzz.



The height of your controls is personal preference and Mick not only utilises the full adjustment on the steerer but also uses a 27.5 fork; semi-internal cable routing on the Fuzz.

Suspension

Suntour Voro is used with a SAR 450lb spring.

The 27.5 SR Suntour Rux 38 fork, which has 3 tokens in and is pressured to 83PSI, runs minimal clearance on the 29" wheel.

A trunnion mountain shock is driven by a one-piece alloy rocker.

Drivetrain

A TRP 7 speed drivetrain is a relatively new addition for the team. Mick runs a particularly tight spread of gears with a 10-20T integrated E13 cassette, as opposed to the stock 9-21T.

A 34T chainring on 165mm E13 LG1R alloy cranks using a KMC X11 SL chain and Crankbrothers Mallet DH pedals.

Braking

The Maxima offers even more power compared to its predecessor the Direttissima. "Direttissima" is an Italian climbing term to describe the steepest fall line of a mountain and was sometimes hard to remember. Maxima, however, leaves no doubt to the brake's intentions.

Trickstuff Downhill 223mm discs front and rear with Trickstuff Power+ pads.

Wheels & Tyres

Both wheel models are the E13 LG1R DH, albeit in different sizes.

Mick currently runs Kenda Pinner Pro AGC 2.4" tyres front and rear at 26 and 28PSI respectively with no inserts.

Cockpit & Contact Points

ODI Elite Pro grips are Mick's go-to choice.

780mm Promax R30 bars are used with a subtly branded 50mm Raceface stem. Promax have their own DH stems in the works.