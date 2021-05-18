Bike Check: Mick Hannah's New NS Fuzz Downhill Bike

May 18, 2021
by Henry Quinney  


What was formerly Polygon UR announced a new frame sponsor at the start of the year, becoming NS Bikes UR for 2021. Australian Mick Hannah has raced 110 World Cups over a 20 year period, the majority of which were for UR Team. Here is his new NS Fuzz downhill bike.
Mick Hannah
Location: Buena Vista, Colorado
Age: 37
Height: 178cm / 5'8"
Weight: 88kg / 194 lbs
Instagram: @sickmick83


The Frame

Mick, who is 178cm, rides a size large 29er frame. The frame is made of 6061-T6/ 6066-T6 aluminium and uses a one piece rocker with a four-bar Horst link with a floating shock design. You may notice, however, that he runs a mixed-wheeled setup with a 27.5 in the rear. The rear travel is somewhere in the region of 190mm.

Due to a lack of availability, the bike uses a 27.5 fork. However, Jon Stout, Mick's long-time mechanic and friend, feels there could be benefits to this setup and the low axle to crown that it yields. You can also note the low stem height.

The bike is awash with E13, Trickstuff, Kenda, ODI, Smanie, TRP and Promax. I understand from Stout that the setup is yet to be 100% finalized as the team is still to receive some updated parts for the new season as well as undergoing testing.

Coming from the Polygon Xquare One, it's a very different bike, and is much more conventional looking. The chainstays on the NS are 15mm longer and the reach, in the middle setting which Mick uses, is 22mm longer at 472mm. There is 8mm of adjustment either way on the Fuzz.

The height of your controls is personal preference and Mick not only utilises the full adjustment on the steerer but also uses a 27.5 fork; semi-internal cable routing on the Fuzz.


Suspension
Suntour Voro is used with a SAR 450lb spring.

The 27.5 SR Suntour Rux 38 fork, which has 3 tokens in and is pressured to 83PSI, runs minimal clearance on the 29" wheel.

A trunnion mountain shock is driven by a one-piece alloy rocker.


Drivetrain
A TRP 7 speed drivetrain is a relatively new addition for the team. Mick runs a particularly tight spread of gears with a 10-20T integrated E13 cassette, as opposed to the stock 9-21T.

A 34T chainring on 165mm E13 LG1R alloy cranks using a KMC X11 SL chain and Crankbrothers Mallet DH pedals.


Braking
The Maxima offers even more power compared to its predecessor the Direttissima. "Direttissima" is an Italian climbing term to describe the steepest fall line of a mountain and was sometimes hard to remember. Maxima, however, leaves no doubt to the brake's intentions.

Trickstuff Downhill 223mm discs front and rear with Trickstuff Power+ pads.


Wheels & Tyres
Both wheel models are the E13 LG1R DH, albeit in different sizes.

Mick currently runs Kenda Pinner Pro AGC 2.4" tyres front and rear at 26 and 28PSI respectively with no inserts.

Cockpit & Contact Points
ODI Elite Pro grips are Mick's go-to choice.

780mm Promax R30 bars are used with a subtly branded 50mm Raceface stem. Promax have their own DH stems in the works.

A Smanie DH saddle atop a Promax SP926 carbon seatpost.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks DH Bikes NS Bikes Ns Bikes Fuzz Mick Hannah


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2022 Specialized Kenevo SL - The Electric Enduro
82289 views
Red Panda Release the Lobster Upgrade Kit That's Claimed to Improve the Reliability of Shimano Brakes
69391 views
Updated: The Fest Series Parts Ways with Darkfest
57847 views
Final Results: Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021
51567 views
Field Trip: Ibis's $2,999 Ripley AF is a Precision Weapon
50017 views
Review: 2021 Nukeproof Giga Factory
41299 views
Tech Randoms: Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021
40911 views
Bike Check: Mathieu Van Der Poel's Canyon Lux - Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021
40815 views

24 Comments

  • 8 0
 178cm is 178cm
  • 1 0
 and 5.8 is not
  • 5 0
 178cm is fourteen rats end to end
  • 1 0
 It means 5 minutes 8 seconds, based on the measurement of how long it takes a bald eagle to eat through a 178cm hot dog... America!!!
  • 1 0
 198cm is 14'6"... they tend to get a bit full and lose interest after the 190cm mark
  • 2 0
 So a 27 fork with a 29 front wheel, on a 29 frame with a 27 rear wheel.

4 options:

1. Geo does not matter
2. NS got the geo totally wrong
3. All this cancels out
4. Sick Mick is so sick that good geo is basically optional
  • 1 0
 The fork looses 20mm of stack height and the rear wheel looses 19mm of its radius. He basically just lowered the bb by 20mm. I think its kinda cool that the Rux can fit a 29 inch wheel. If the downtube allows it, you can make your bike into a mullet while preserving its original geometry and not spend 1500€. You just need a new rim, spokes and tyre.
  • 3 0
 That looks like a, oh I just can’t do it
  • 2 0
 That front tyre must rub the fork arch? That’s the tightest fit I’ve ever seen.
  • 1 0
 Just cut the center knobs
  • 3 0
 That tyre clearance is tighter than my ass when I short a double ...
  • 3 0
 178cm is 5'10"
  • 3 0
 This is clearly a typo, they meant 178mm of something else and 5'10'' of height Wink
  • 3 1
 178 is 5'10'' , not 5'8'' #tinderbio
  • 2 0
 Don't reckon he'll be running that fork in the mud!
  • 1 0
 I'm sure it's amazing but it looks totally boring in comparison to all the glamour bike shots of recent days on pinkbike...
  • 2 0
 178 is a shoe?
  • 1 0
 True, true ! LoL !
  • 1 0
 178 is 5'83" in common sense units
  • 2 0
 Mik on N. S?
  • 1 0
 I’m surprised Suntour still don’t have a 29” casting for their rux.
  • 1 0
 That looks a bit chucked together...
  • 1 0
 Well at least it doesn't look chucked-up like the Polygon
  • 1 0
 88kg guy is stacked

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008860
Mobile Version of Website