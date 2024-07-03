Powered by Outside

Bike Check: Mick Hannah's Yeti DH

Jul 3, 2024
by Nick Bentley  

BIKE CHECK
Mick Hannah's
Yeti DH
Photography and words by Nick Bentley


Mick Hannah will be back between the tape this weekend at the Les Gets World Cup aboard Yeti's prototype DH bike. There's a gap in the Enduro World Cup schedule, so Mick and Richie Rude will both be able to get on the big rigs.

The bike shown here was the setup Mick was running at the season opener at Fort William, but there haven't been many dramatic changes since that race - the essential details all remain the same.

Mick Hannah // Yeti
Age: 40
Hometown: Victoria, Australia
Height: 183cm
Weight: 95Kg
Instagram: @sickmick83

Yeti DH
Frame: Yeti DH
Shock: Fox DHX2 575lb spring
Fork: Fox 40
Wheels: FR1500 mullet set up
Tires: Kenda Prototypes
Drivetrain: Shimano Saint
Brakes: Shiamano Saint
Cockpit: Burgtec RW DH carbon
Size: Large


The bike uses a variation of the Sixfinity linkage that debuted on the 160E, albeit with a high pivot and an idler pulley.

"Tuned by Mick Hannah" is not just an advertising gimmick. Mick has been working hard with engineers at Yeti to get this DH project to where it is, alongside Richie Rude, obviously.

There is currently only one size of this Yeti frame but there is plenty of adjustment both in the headset and at the rear axle flip chip.

This is a 3D printed prototype chain guide designed to ensure the chain never leaves the idler pulley. The pulley itself looks to be well used; it seems like Mick has been getting some serious time in on this bike over the off-season.

Mick's mechanic has been hard at work keeping the noise down on his bike, using the loop side of some Velcro to quiet down the rear brake hose when it contacts the frame. The front brake hose gets the same treatment too as it passes the number board.

Drivetrain-wise, it's a full set of Shimano Saint parts, with Mick using the 165mm length cranks.

Micks running Saint SPD pedals with the pins installed and the retention mechanism tightened up as tight as it will go.


It's a classic set of Shimano Saint brakes for Mick on his Yeti DH. When it comes to lever setup, the lever angle is pretty neutral, and he has the pull around 25mm from the bar as they bite. Again, nothing too crazy here, and according to Mick's mechanic, brake lever position isn't something Mick is too picky about. He does have an ideal point, but if they're not quite spot on, Mick's not the kind of rider to want to get out his iPhone and check the angle exactly.

The trusty Shimano Saints are running with a standard set of Shimano Ice Tech 203mm rotors.


Mick has been running Kenda tires for a while now and is currently using a new set of prototypes on his bike.

At Fort William, Mick was running 25 psi in the front with no insert, and then 29 psi in the rear with a CushCore Pro insert for extra protection against the rocks. Also, the bike is running a mullet setup on a standard set of DT Swiss FR1500 wheels.

Suspension setup-wise, Mick went with a 575lb spring for Fort William, which is a little heavier than he would normally run. That's just to give him a little more support due to the high-speed, big-hit nature of the track. Mick really is looking for that support from the bike to allow him to push the bike into the corners as well as handle the big rocks that Fort William throws up.

The fork is a Fox 40 with the new GripX2 damper, which Mick tends to run somewhat in the middle of the settings. The team wasn't too keen to let me know the exact clicks, but said it's nothing too extreme at either end of the spectrum. Same with the rebound; the fork and shock are not set up with anything wildly fast when it comes to rebound. Mick has 95 psi and 5 tokens in the fork.

A set of carbon Burgtec RW DH bars sit in a 50mm Shimano Pro direct mount stem. Mick runs 30mm rise bars that are 780mm wide. This is a bar size that Mick has run for a while; when he started to do the E-EDR, he spent a lot of time looking into bar width as well as shape in terms of rise and backsweep, and those two things stay the same for Mick no matter the bike. However, he runs his DH bars a little wider than the enduro bike as he feels you need a bit more leverage on the big DH bike.

A set of Shimano Pro grips are mounted to the end of Mick's bars.


A Burgtec The Cloud saddle finishes off Mick's bike perfectly.


