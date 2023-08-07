Bike Check: Mike Huter's Gamux Prototype Downhill Bike



The Gamux Factory Racing Team has been testing and riding this custom gearbox downhill bike for a while now, relentlessly seeking out opportunities for improvement, no matter how marginal, in their pursuit of innovation.



Upon closer examination, it's clear why they've taken this approach. The Gamux team seems to seek ways to push the boundaries and elevate their performance. This bike in particular is a significant leap in that direction. Our chance to take a closer look at the latest iteration came during the World Championships in Fort William, where Mike Huter was representing Switzerland.



Mike Huter // Gamux Factory Racing

Age: 17

Height: 185 cm

Weight: 78 kg

Instagram: @mike.huter

Gamux Downhill Prototype

Frame: Gamux Downhill Prototype

Shock: Manitou Mara Pro

Fork: Manitou Dorado Pro

Wheels: 29" Reynolds wheels with Ringle Bubba hubs

Tyres: Schwalbe Tacky Chan front and rear

Drivetrain: Pinion 6 speed gearbox with electronic Smart Shift

Brakes: Hayes Dominion A4

Cockpit: Protaper A38 handlebar and direct mount stem

Size: 485mm reach



Mike's Gamux is finished off with a Protaper seat post and Tag metal saddle.

The Gamux bike is a bespoke piece of Swiss engineering, with the prototype meticulously machined from aluminum in Switzerland. As of now, the frame is in its finalization stage, and the Gamux team has set their sights on making these frames available for purchase by the end of this year. This endeavour will involve a very limited production run. Prospective buyers can opt for complete bike builds or frame-only kits.The Gamux frame will be offered in a single size, boasting a reach measurement of 485mm. Additionally, it's designed to accommodate a reach-adjust headset, affording riders the flexibility to extend or reduce the reach by 10mm as desired. Mike is running his Gamux at the standard 485mm reach number.The rear swing arm of the Gamux is a stunning bit of machining with weight reduction taken to the max to reduce the amount of unsprung weight.The Gamux frame has 198mm of rear travel.The most striking feature of the Gamux bike is undoubtedly its Pinion 6-gear gearbox, complemented by an innovative Smart Shift electronic shifter. This unique setup includes a newly designed trigger exclusively tailored for Gamux. The introduction of this trigger and Smart Shift shifting functionality came in during the Gamux factory team's participation in the British Downhill Series at the Fort William round this year. Since then, the system has undergone several improvements and refinements to be what it is now.The Smart Shift system has a shifter pod that appears quite conventional, with a paddle to go up and one to go down the gears like any other shifter, but the electronic smart shift facilitates not only conventional shifting but also seamless gear changes under load or while coasting. The gear range, however, remains consistent with that of a standard mechanical 6-speed gearbox that Gamux had been using previously. The shift transitions are practically imperceptible. One of the most striking aspects is the near-absence of noise from the carbon-reinforced Gates belt as it glides through the pulleys.When it comes to the fork mounted to the front of Mike's Gamux you find a Manitou Dorado Pro. However, nothing with Gamux remains standard for long. Last year the team switched the crowns on their Dorado Pro forks to the dual pinch bolt versions to enhance stiffness at the front end of the bike. These dual pinch bolt crowns have an offset of 47mm with 205mm of travel.The air pressures are set at 175 psi in the IRT chamber. The IRT chamber houses Manitou's Infinite Rate Tune system, enabling advanced spring tuning by independently adjusting air pressures at the start and end of the stroke. IRT technology introduces a secondary positive air spring affecting only the mid-to-end stroke of the fork. This permits the main air spring to be tuned at lower pressures, improving sensitivity to small bumps while sustaining mid-stroke support and controlled end-stroke ramp-up. The primary air chamber is set to 60 psi.For rebound, the Manitou Dorado Pro uses the brand's TPC+ Cartridge. This system offers velocity and position-dependent damping, maintaining light damping during small bumps when the fork is highly extended. As the fork compresses further into its travel, the secondary TPC+ circuit engages, increasing damping force for added support and to prevent bottoming out. An independent Hydraulic Bottom-out circuit further enhances damping force in the last 30mm of travel, softening deep travel impacts and preventing harsh bottoming out. The cartridge design includes a spring-backed IFP that fully seals the damper oil, ensuring consistent damping during demanding downhill runs. The cartridge fitted to Mike's Gamux is a standard off-the-shelf unit.When it comes to settings on Mike's TPC+ damper the high-speed compression setting varies from track to track and usually falls between 4-7 clicks from fully closed. During our bike check, the fork was set at 6 clicks from fully closed. Next, the low-speed compression settings on Mike's Dorado Pro ranged from 3 to 8 clicks from fully closed over the year, with the current setting at 5 clicks from closed. Finally, the rebound is configured to 10 clicks from fully closed.The rear shock's air canister has 260 psi inside it. The high-speed compression is dialed in at 3 clicks from fully closed, the low-speed compression is set to 6 clicks from fully closed. Lastly, the rebound has been set to 8 clicks from fully closed.The cockpit is a fully Protaper affair it includes a Protaper direct mount DH stem set at 45mm, which is holding a prototype set of Protaper A38 handlebars. The aluminum bars have been cut to a width of 780mm. Additionally, Mike has his bars set with a slight roll towards the rear of the bike, though not to a significant extent.Mike's bike features a set of Purple Hayes Dominion A4 brakes, with the levers adjusted to a relatively flat angle. The lever pull is configured to position the bite point 15mm away from the handlebars, this is consistent on both sides.The Hayes Dominions work on a set of Hayes 203mm rotors both front and rear. Mike also runs the T106 compound brake pads. These are the brake pads from the T4 light weight version of the Hayes Dominion brake family. This reduces the weight of the pads by half. This, alongside the titanium bolts in the rotors, is all part of Gamux's strive to reduce the mass of the rear of this bike.For wheel set up Mike's Gamux has a pair of 29" wheels. The team tested the bike with a mixed wheel set up earlier in the year at a team camp and they chose go with dual 29" wheels this year due to the taller height of their two riders.The Schwalbe Tacky Chan tires are set at 27 psi in the front and 33 psi in the rear. Both tires are set up with Pepi's Tire Noodle R-Evolution tire inserts. Along with helping to reduce pinch flats the inserts also reduce noise - the sound of a rim hitting the ground can be an unnerving distraction, which the inserts help prevent.The wheels are from Reynolds, with a set of SunRingle Bubba hubs. The front wheel uses a Blacklabel 309 DH rim, and a prototype rim that's slightly less compliant is undergoing testing in the rear.On a bike as exceptionally quiet as the Gamux, any potential rattling becomes particularly noticeable. To mitigate this issue, a simple yet effective solution is the addition of a small piece of the eye side of some Velcro to the front brake cable. This strategic placement prevents any noise resulting from the cable making contact with the number board.