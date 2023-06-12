Bike Check: Milan Vader's Cervelo ZFS-5 Short Track Bike

Jun 12, 2023
by Nick Bentley  

BIKE CHECK
Milan Vader's
Cervelo ZFS-5
Photography by Nick Bentley

Milan Vader has gone with an unconventional modification on his Cervelo ZFS-5 for his short track racing. The rear shock of his ZFS-5 has been replaced with a fixed linkage, eliminating the rear suspension element. This modification aims to optimize the bike's performance for the demands of short track racing, which typically involves shorter, more intense laps on relatively smooth terrain. By removing the rear suspension, the bike may gain increased pedalling efficiency and responsiveness, allowing for quick accelerations and efficient power transfer.

This experiment with the fixed linkage is an interesting concept, and it demonstrates Milan Vader's willingness to push boundaries and find unique solutions to optimize his performance in specific race scenarios.
Milan Vader // Jumbo-Visma
Age: 27
Hometown: Middelburg, Netherlands
Height: 1.73m
Weight: 63 kg
Instagram: @milanvader


Cervelo ZFS-5
Frame: Cervelo ZFS-5
Shock: Custom aluminum link
Fork: Rockshox SID 100mm
Wheels: Reserve 28 XC 29"
Tires: Vittoria Terreno Graphene 2.0
Drivetrain: SRAM Transmission
Brakes: SRAM Level ULT
Cockpit: FSA SL-K Pro handlebar & FSA SL-K Drop Stem
More info: Cervelo ZFS-5


The Cervelo ZFS-5 has been specifically designed to meet the demands of modern XCO and short track courses, which require a balance of efficient pedalling, agile handling, and the ability to tackle rough terrain. With a 67.8-degree head tube angle, the ZFS-5 provides the necessary precision for fast sprints and close-quarters racing, giving riders the confidence to navigate elbow-to-elbow encounters.


The customized version of the Cervelo ZFS-5 that Milan is using features a unique machined linkage in place of the standard Rockshox SID LUXE shock. This link is specifically designed for Milan's short track racing needs. While the current aluminium link is a prototype, Cervelo plans to replace it with a carbon part in the future. However, the final version will undergo some changes. The goal of the link is to create a hardtail-like feel and enhance power transfer for Milan while maintaining the familiar touch points he is accustomed to from his bike in its standard configuration. The link is designed to position the bike at Milan's desired 20% sag point.

Milan and the team are really happy with how the bike feels with the aluminum link, and they have been exploring further development of this concept. The upcoming carbon link will incorporate a flip chip in the rear, allowing the team to fine-tune the virtual sag position. This adjustment capability will enable them to modify the bike's geometry for different tracks, optimizing performance based on specific race requirements.



Right now you might be saying, 'I can do this by locking out my rear shock, though,' and you make a valid point. While it may be tempting to simply lock out the shock to achieve a similar effect, there are some key differences to consider. When you engage the lockout on a standard shock, there can still be some residual flex in the bike, typically around 5-10mm, depending on the specific bike and shock setup.

In contrast, the purpose-built fixed link provides a beautifully simple solution with zero flex. By eliminating any potential flex, the link ensures optimal power transfer and a more rigid feel, which can be advantageous for certain racing scenarios. This allows the bike to excel in short track then with a quick turnaround be ready to race XCO as well.


Milan's short track bike is equipped with a 120mm Rockshox SID suspension fork. The fork features a remote lockout, allowing Milan to quickly switch between open and locked positions for efficient climbing and sprinting. The fork is set at 66psi, with one token installed. The rebound setting is adjusted to 6 clicks from the closed position.


Milan also makes use of RockShox's TwistLoc remote lockout to allow him to make changes to his fork with minimal movement of his hand.



When it comes to brakes Milan uses an brand new set of SRAM Level ULT brakes with the new levers.


Milan's cockpit setup is provided by FSA, with the SL-K Pro flat carbon handlebar cut down to a width of 720mm. It is paired with an FSA SL-K Drop aluminum stem, which has a -20 degree angle and measures 100mm in length. Milan takes advantage of the SRAM MatchMaker system to mount his shifter and dropper remote directly to his Level brakes, ensuring a clean and compact control setup.



Milan's cockpit is finished off with a set of foam grips.


Milan's Team Jumbo-Visma are sponsored by SRAM, with the brand providing him with their latest Transmission AXS wireless electronic groupset.



Milan's choice of Reserve 28 XC wheels with a 28mm internal depth and reinforced spoke holes is geared towards durability and strength while maintaining a relatively low weight of 1387g. The Vittoria Terreno Graphene 2.0 tires with a width of 2.25" provides a balance between traction and rolling resistance. Milan prefers to run a tubeless setup without inserts, but he may use a rear insert for added protection on particularly rocky tracks. His tire pressures of 16psi in the front and 17psi in the rear are subject to adjustment depending on track conditions and weather.



Milan has a Rockshox AXS Reverb dropper post for both short track and XCO racing. This is something that is beginning to be much more common within the World Cup XC field.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks XC Bikes Cervelo Cervelo Zfs 5 Milan Vader


52 Comments

  • 23 0
 I think they forgot to write in the suspension sponsor with sharpie on the rigid link
  • 11 0
 They should have made it Kashima coated
  • 1 0
 And put a remote locker on it
  • 32 18
 If only there was a way to build a mountain bike that didn't have any rear suspension in the first place.
  • 45 0
 they are doing this to get around the XCC/XCO single bike rule for WC racing
  • 1 0
 Edit: guess the one bike thing makes sense.
  • 3 9
flag baca262 (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 1st world problems
  • 14 0
 As @dwhere mentioned, they need to use the same bike for both the short track and XCO race, otherwise I'm sure Vader would be on Cervelo's hardtail (www.pinkbike.com/news/cervelo-zht-5-hardtail-first-look-2022.html).
  • 10 9
 If I was a uci race steward, I'd say this does not count as using the same bike.
  • 9 3
 @mikekazimer: It seems like that explanation probably should have been the first sentence of this bike check.
  • 46 1
 @toast2266, well now it's in the comments, which is where most people probably go right after looking at the pictures.
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer: Do you think this "loop hole" is frowned upon by UCI or other teams? It seems like a simple solution that others haven't touched before
  • 4 0
 @Gsprunner, Vader was running this setup at the last race too, so I'd imagine that the UCI would have prohibited him from using it by now if it wasn't allowed. Personally, I kind of doubt that the extra efficiency of the aluminum link is really worth it over having 100mm of firm suspension, but I'm also not a pro XC rider.
  • 2 1
 @mikekazimer: it would seem a simple solution to just lock out the shock instead, I wonder how much weight is saved?
  • 1 0
 @trouble: why?
  • 1 0
 @Gsprunner: I've always enjoyed the creative ways in which motorsports teams circumvent the technical rules, and it's fun to see a little of this in cycling!
  • 1 0
 @R-M-R: the sharpie comment idea would make it bulletproof
  • 1 0
 @trouble: if I was in the uci I'd MAKE 4X GREAT AGAIN
  • 1 0
 @baca262: They could go a step further and create a rigid, fake shock, like how NASCAR, NHRA funny cars, monster trucks, etc. pretend to have any relation to stock vehicles.
  • 1 0
 @R-M-R: rockshox "Dummy"?
  • 13 0
 I'm waiting for the flight attendant version of this
  • 1 0
 I'm waiting for the Kashima coated one.
  • 9 0
 This is fine for a bike racer, but it will RUIN your bearings. Don't be tempted, people!
  • 3 0
 Probably not an issue as I would bet most of the bearing have been removed and at most have been replaced with plastic bushings. There is no need for the added weight of bearings in the assembly is nothing is moving.
  • 2 1
 While that's true and insightful, I feel we're probably not on the cusp of an epidemic of failed bearings due to full-suspension owners buying custom chunks of metal to eliminate their suspension. lol
  • 1 0
 @nnowak: And with this being a flex stay design, there aren’t too many bearings to replace in the first place…
  • 3 0
 Interesting concept but surprised they didn't just go with a carbon leaf spring arrangement to turn the bike into a softtail with minimal travel. Because otherwise it would be lighter and more efficient to simply have a dedicated hardtail for him for short track races.
  • 3 2
 Surely they should mention in the beginning that this is done to get around the single bike XCO/XCC rules. Pretty clickbaity to leave that out for people to point out in the comments
  • 3 2
 The the one bike rule for both the xcc and XCO race is not needed.

If it was introduced to reduce costs I can’t imagine it actually saves all that much.
  • 1 2
 I will never understand these whacky XC setups. 100mm, negative rise stems...
Why not just give the bike a longer front-center so you can get sufficient weight over the front w/o killing the handling?
surely a 30-50mm stem weighs less than that massive thing.

Then they throw lockouts of all sorts onto bikes with barely any travel to begin with, bikes that are already massively efficient and dont need any help.

This really just looks like they're accommodating roadies to make these mountain-ish bikes feel more like road bikes.
  • 4 0
 Probably a reason you don’t understand it.

Hint: it’s not because the pro racers are wrong.
  • 1 0
 @no-good-ideas: hint, pro racers are notoriously conservative and superstitious, and are extremely reluctant to try something new when they've won on old technology in the past (i.e. richie rude rides a tiny frame).

"because they're a pro, therefore they're experts in bike setup and design".
Not necessarily. They just know what has worked for them in the past.

XC looks like the one area of MTB that's most resistant to innovation. That's why you still have articles written about the author being surprised they're using dropper posts now, when they've been common for the last decade.

I think these XC bikes have horribly short top-tubes and aren't balancing the rider if they need to resort to 100mm stems to get enough weight on the front wheel.

I dunno, maybe make their chainstay's longer to center the rider.

Maybe we'll get to a point where XC racers realize they can still be plenty competitive on bikes that dont contain all sorts of performance and handling compromises just to be sub 20lbs.
  • 1 0
 The marginal gains game.
  • 1 0
 Pfft...Straitline Components did this years ago with their Quickie Stiffie haha.
singletrackworld.com/2011/04/straitline-quickie-stiffie
  • 3 2
 How can you steer with this bike? Does the headset top cap rotate with the bars?
  • 1 0
 Yes
  • 3 0
 Dont all of them?
  • 4 0
 Your’s doesn’t?
  • 2 0
 @KonaMiniMula1: Good point honestly, I've never bothered to check. Mine's all black without any marks so I never noticed.
  • 1 0
 Sooooo does this throw him in the hardtail cat?? Sneaky way to flip flop if you ask me.
  • 2 0
 For a guy called Vader, the bike is rather bright....
  • 1 0
 A complete article about one of a slightly better mounting aid ... Very innovative.
  • 1 0
 Though it was some sort of Flexi carbon leaf spring for a second.....
  • 1 0
 I'm not mad, I'm just disappointed.
  • 2 0
 T-bone steak linkage
  • 2 1
 Bye Bye Bushings Bye Bye
  • 5 0
 bushings will take it no problems, bearings, nope
Below threshold threads are hidden





