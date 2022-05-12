Bike Check: Mille Johnset's Commencal Supreme DH





This is the not-yet-available V5 of the legendary Commencal Supreme that has been pretty dominant in World Cup racing over recent years. The new



The idler has moved slightly higher with a 3D-printed guard on Mille's bike, and there is also some more 3D printing on the cable clamps on the non-drive side of the bike too. Commencal says that the result of the changes they have made in V5 have significantly improved the balance, shock absorption and overall liveliness of the bike.



We took a look at Mille Johnset's brand new Commencal Supreme DH bike at Round 2 of the UK National Downhill Series at Fort William. Mille took home 5th place in a field stacked full of World Cup riders.This is the not-yet-available V5 of the legendary Commencal Supreme that has been pretty dominant in World Cup racing over recent years. The new V5 model uses new kinematics around its virtual high pivot design and a beautiful 6 bar linkage that has some stunning machined aluminium parts.The idler has moved slightly higher with a 3D-printed guard on Mille's bike, and there is also some more 3D printing on the cable clamps on the non-drive side of the bike too. Commencal says that the result of the changes they have made in V5 have significantly improved the balance, shock absorption and overall liveliness of the bike. Mille Johnset // Commencal 100%

Sponsors: Commencal, Geocycling, 100Percent, Maxxis, TRP, e*thirteen, Fox Suspensions, Fizik, Tannus Armour, Joystick, Odi, All Mountain Style, Crankbrothers, Burgtec, Dakine.

Age: 21

Hometown: Oslo

Height: 175cm

Weight: 69kg

Instagram: @millejohnset

Commencal Supreme DH

Frame: Commencal Supreme V5

Shock: Fox Float X2 250x75mm 200mm travel

Fork: Fox 40 Factory 200mm

Wheels: e*thirteen LG1 Race carbon 29" front 27.5" Rear

Hub e*thirteen LG1

Rim e*thirteen LG1 Race carbon DH

Tires: Maxxis DHRII 2.5 27.5" rear 29" front

Cassette: e*thirteen 7sp

Derailleur: TRP DH Gen2 7sp

Shifter: TRP DH Gen2 7sp

Cranks e*thirteen LG1 Race carbon

Chainring e*thirteen 32T

Brakes: TRP Evo DH

Rotors: TRP 223mm

Handlebar: Joystick

Stem: Joystick Direct Mount

Grips: ODI Elite

Size: Medium



Mille is running the ever-popular Fox 40 factory fork up front set to run a 29" wheel. Inside the fork, there are 3 tokens and 74psi of air. In the rear, it's an air shock for Mille with a DHX2 250x75mm metric shock fitted with 2 tokens and 225-235psi of air depending on the track.



With regards to rebound, Mille runs her suspension pretty soft and it's also worth noting that the X2 has been specifically tuned for her by the team at Fox.



Controls wise it's a Joystick handlebar and stem for Mille, with her bars cut to 760mm. The Joystick 8-bit ally handlebar has 20mm of rise with a 9 degree back sweep and a 6-degree upsweep. The bars are mounted to the Fox 40's top crown with a direct mount Joystick Binary stem.



For brakes, Mille is using the Evo DH model from TRP. If the 4 pot TRP brakes were not powerful enough on their own they are matched with some huge TRP 223mm 2.3mm thick rotors that are sure to bring you to a stop pretty fast.



The drivetrain is taken care of by a mix of TRP parts with their DH Gen2 7 speed derailleur and shifter fitted with e*thirteen supplying the 7sp cassette. e*thirteen also provides the cranks with Mille using their LG1 Race carbon cranks that are 165mm long with a direct mount E*thirteen 32T chainring fitted. Like the majority of riders racing at the World Cup who run clipped in, Mille uses Crankbrother DH mallet pedals.Mille runs Maxxis DHRII 2.5" inch wide tires pretty much all the time as her bike is set up mullet. There is a 29" on the front and a 27.5" on the rear. Inside the tire's there is a set of Tannus Armour inserts and Joe's No Flats Podium sealant for race day then swapping to Joe's No Flats Race sealant for training. Interestingly Mille's rear tire also has wheel weights fitted to the E*thirteen LG1 Race carbon DH 32h 30mm wide rims to get them perfectly balanced with the weight of the valve and the inserts. The rims are laced to E*thirteen LG1 hubs.Right now Mille is running a Cane Creek Forty headset but the team will swap in a Works components reach adjust headset depending on the track.