Bike Check: Mitch Chubey's Morpheus VSlope - Crankworx Les Gets 2018

Jun 21, 2018
by Richard Cunningham  

Mitch Chubey's
Morpheus VSlope
Photography by Andreas Dobslaff


Mitch Chubey is enjoying a sort of comeback. After being absent from competition for a number of years, the Canadian freestyler is back on the scene and begining to post some results. PB photographer Andreas Dobslaff caught up with Chubey at Crankworx Les Gets to catch up and get a bike check, Chubey is riding a pair of Morpheus VSlope dual-suspension bikes, but he has yet to nail down a frame sponsorship, so he refers to his bikes publicly as "Red" and "Blue."

"Blue" is set up for Speed & Style competition, so it has a rear derailleur, although its Saint mech' only has to find its way across four cassette cogs. Chubey says he uses a Race Face Carbon handlebar to help him pump sections, which was
interesting. For this venue, he runs a more aggressive Maxxis Minion DHR front tire, paired with a more slopestyle friendly Ikon in the rear. Chubey says "Red," his slopestyle machine, is similar, but uses a one-speed drivetrain.

Not a problem, unless you lose count, or begin the show with the wrong rotation.

Shimano XT brakes that have seen a few moments.
Industry Nine wheels, four-speed cassette, Shimano Saint derailleur.

Chain rubs on the adjustable rear dropout - silencing tape seems sketchy.

Concentric BB pivot eliminates chain growth.

SR Suntour Duolux fork reduced to 100mm travel
SR Suntour Duair shock (86mm wheel travel)

Race Face Turbine cranks, and Atlas pedals.

Top slopestyle rider seeks motivated frame sponsor. Any takers?

Maxxis DHR 2.3" front tire (Ikon 2.2" rear tire).
Deity Saddle



