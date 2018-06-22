Bike Check: Mitch Chubey's Morpheus VSlope - Crankworx Les Gets 2018

Mitch Chubey is enjoying a sort of comeback. After being absent from competition for a number of years, the Canadian freestyler is back on the scene and begining to post some results. PB photographer Andreas Dobslaff caught up with Chubey at Crankworx Les Gets to catch up and get a bike check, Chubey is riding a pair of Morpheus VSlope dual-suspension bikes, but he has yet to nail down a frame sponsorship, so he refers to his bikes publicly as "Red" and "Blue."



"Blue" is set up for Speed & Style competition, so it has a rear derailleur, although its Saint mech' only has to find its way across four cassette cogs. Chubey says he uses a Race Face Carbon handlebar to help him pump sections, which was



Mitch Chubey Mitch Chubey