Myriam Nicole's Commencal Supreme DH V4.2 – Bike Check



Myriam Nicole had an outstanding 2016 season, which (among other things) included a second place finish at the World Championships in Val di Sole and a first place finish at the French National Championships. Myriam's ride received a bit of a tweak for 2017, which may surprise some readers since her previous rig—the Supreme DH V4—originally debuted at Lourdes in April of 2015. This new "4.2" version, however, includes slightly tweaked suspension kinematics, longer reach and a new, stiffer one-piece rocker. Ross Bell caught up with Myriam Nicole a few days ago, just before the 2017 season got its proper start.











Myriam Nicole's Commencal Supreme DH V4.2 Details



• Commencal Supreme DH V4.2, 27.5" wheels

• Frame Size – Custom ("close to a Medium")

• RockShox Boxxer World Cup fork – 200mm travel

• RockShox Super Deluxe shock – 220mm travel

• Spank Spike 800 Vibrocore aluminum handlebars (cut down to 745mm) and 50mm Director stem

• SRAM Guide Ultimate brakes

• E13 LG1+ WideGuide

• SRAM X01 DH Carbon Cranks

• SRAM GX DH cassette

• SRAM X01 derailleur

• Lizard Skins Lock On grips

• Hutchinson 3rd-generation Toro tires 27.5x2.35













Myriam's Stats



Height – 5'4" / 1.64m

Weight – 128lbs / 58kg





We did a lot of testing with the bike already this winter. We did three trips–to Italy, Portugal, and the Alps—and tried the bikes out on all the different types of tracks. I think the bike is perfect.

Photo courtesy of Commencal Bicycles











Suspension



• Travel: Front 200mm / Rear 220mm

• Pressures: Front: 160psi / Rear: 110psi





Yes, I’m running air shocks, front and rear, for the first time. This frame is metric, so the shock fits it and I’m really liking it because it’s lighter and it’s working so good. For me, for racing, I prefer the lighter weight…and it’s working like a coil. It has a really good feel to it—I was surprised.



Yes. I’m not as muscle-y as the men, or even the other girls, so for me it is important to keep it light, although I don’t like it when the bike is too light… it just feels strange then. But how I have it now, it’s just right.



For the pressures, it varies, but I’m running 160 psi in the front and in the back, 110 psi. Most of the time I have one token in the fork. In the rear, it depends on the linkage we're using, but from one to three volume spacers.



It depends on the track. For example, when it’s pretty steep and rough I like a little more sag. On a track like Lourdes, there are some steep sections, but it also goes really fast, so I prefer to have a good balance between front and back.



You want to know everything! [Laughing] For the compression on the fork, I like having it quite open. For the rebound I am quite average—I like it in the middle of the setting range. For the back of the bike, I like having the compression quite open as well, but not too much, and I like the rebound on the rear shock almost fully open. It makes the bike very dynamic.



