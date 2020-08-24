Bike Check: Myriam Nicole's Commencal Supreme Mullet

Aug 24, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

BIKE CHECK
Myriam Nicole's
Commencal Supreme Mullet
Photos: Nathan Hughes


The 2019 season may not have started in the best way for Myriam Nicole, but by the end she had recovered enough from her foot injury to secure the rainbow stripes in Mont-Sainte-Anne, and grab a second-place finish at the final World Cup round in Snowshoe. With more time to prepare for the 2020 season, Nicole is raring to go for this year's racing, which was evident by her French National Championships victory.

As a rider that has ridden both 29" and 27.5" bikes over the past few years, and who made the decision to go back to the smaller wheels last year, Nicole and her mechanic worked hard over the winter months to decide on the mullet bike as her perfect race machine for 2020.

During testing, Nicole found that the advantages offered by the mullet setup match her riding better than going with a single wheel size. Currently, she is running a 27.5" front triangle that they have adapted with a Chris King headset. There's also a custom shock mount with two different shock positions, giving Myriam the opportunity to experiment with different setups.
Rider Name: Myriam Nicole
Team: Commencal/Muc Off
Instagram: @myriam_nicole

With the suspension, not much has changed from last year's setup with 135psi and 1 click of high speed and 12 clicks of low-speed compression on a RockShox Boxxer at the front. Controlling rear suspension duties is a RockShox Super Deluxe pressured to 168psi and 6 clicks. One interesting spec choices on Myriam's bike for this weekend was the choice to go for a 200mm rotor on the front and then the larger 220mm option out back, which seems to be the reverse of what we have been seeing on other people's race bikes.



Details
Frame: Commencal Supreme - Mullet
Fork: RockShox Boxxer
Shock: RockShox Superdeluxe
Wheels: ENVE M9
Tires: Schwalbe Prototype (Front 1.6 bar // Rear: 1.7 bar)
Inserts: No Inserts
Drivetrain: SRAM XO
Brakes: SRAM Code RSC
Rotors: Front: 200mm // Rear: 220mm



A Chris King Buzzworks headset is being used to adjust the mullet setup to fit the feel that Myriam wants from her race bike


#supersecret



25 Comments

  • 8 0
 There's no adapter for the rear rotor. Suggests 220 is the smallest that will fit the frame.
  • 1 1
 I reckon someone could file an inch off of the mounts if they had a mind to.
  • 1 0
 I agree, that swingarm is designed for a 220mm rotor.
  • 2 0
 @skerby: *cough* 10mm *cough*
  • 1 0
 @Velocipedestrian Maybe that standoff is a custom machined piece for sponsored riders? Not like they need an entirely new mold to weld on a different piece back there.
  • 7 0
 Mullet wheels was so yesterday... reverse mullet rotors is where it’s at right now ; )
  • 2 0
 While not the best looking bike (still pretty hot tho, IMHO), not the most progressive in its technology, nor the most bling, lets be honest its probably the fastest bike out there.

I haven't ridden one, so this is speculation, but has anyone here who has ridden one disagree?
  • 3 0
 Mine is so insane. I always feel like I'm going slow because it's so capable, but in reality I'm crushing the speeds I can do on my enduro bike. It's also insane compared to my 26" Session I just sold. But it's not terribly hard to beat an 8-year-old bike that's a size too small for you with tiny wheels. Though man was that thing fun. #26isdeadbutmorefun?
  • 1 0
 I haven't rode a mullet version of this bike but I have done a run on one and it was the second bike I've rode on that had that no-chaingrowth pully thingamajiggy (first was a canfield jedi) and.. yeah these bikes are quick. You're always moving forward quick through your pedal stroke without the chain growth and this bike just sucked up everything beneath it. Compared to my Supreme V3 I was riding at the time it was like an entirely different class of fast and the bike seemed to just absorb obstacles with way less of a hit on speed then other bikes.

You get a guy as skilled as Amaury Pierron with one of these and you can see how he has the luxury to just pick f*cking narrow crazy ass line choices because this bike isn't going to buck out from underneath you when it sucks up a rut or rock. Wish I could afford/justify one, but yeah, this bike is actually one of the few bikes I've sat on and was like "lol the bike doesnt make you faster... just kidding it does holy shit"
  • 2 1
 My thoughts on rotor sizing

Obviously larger rotor equals more power, and the front brake provides more stopping power than the rear.
So by putting a larger rotor on the rear, would this balance out the braking power?

Please argue
  • 3 2
 You can clearly see the rear caliper has no adapters which means the minimum size is 220mm whilst the front, also with no adapters is 200mm which means she is simply going for the simplest setup possible. No physics involved here, just a mechanic that’s tired of taking spacers on and off.
  • 1 1
 Guessing she uses her the rear brakes more than the fronts. Multilink rear suspension can better handle a combination of braking and impact forces compared to a telescopic fork.

*puts on flame suit*
  • 2 1
 you'll break the wheel traction before you use the stopping power in the rear - at least that's what I've read (180mm seems to be sufficient for most without dying of arm pump)
  • 2 0
 it might be more for cooling than power.. I run hope v2 on rear as has more surface to cool rather than the v4. not that shes overheating them anyway..
  • 3 0
 TECHNICALLY, it doesn't increase stopping power.

It does increase modulation and cooling, however. Keeps it easier to ride the edge of wheel lockup, and reduces fade/arm pump.
  • 1 0
 interesting reading experimenting with rotors sizes enduro-mtb.com/en/rotor-size-myth
  • 1 0
 @hamncheez: found less discoloration when upped the rear rotor size - certainly supports claims that it helps it run cooler. Modulation noticeable improved too.
  • 3 0
 Let the rotor size debate commence!
  • 1 0
 Why ? She can run any size she wants. It's her bike
  • 1 0
 I've always been curious - can someone let me know the strategy behind Commencal sticking with aluminum and not perusing carbon? Dont bury me plz.....just curious
  • 1 0
 Looks like a Big Betty....?
  • 2 0
 You can buy a Big Betty right now in North America. A prototype could use the Big Betty tread pattern but have totally different casing or rubber.
  • 1 0
 That is not a offset headset?
  • 1 0
 looks like there will be no shimano equipped commencals then
  • 1 0
 YESSSSS!!!

Post a Comment



