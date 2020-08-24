Bike Check: Myriam Nicole's Commencal Supreme Mullet

The 2019 season may not have started in the best way for Myriam Nicole, but by the end she had recovered enough from her foot injury to secure the rainbow stripes in Mont-Sainte-Anne, and grab a second-place finish at the final World Cup round in Snowshoe. With more time to prepare for the 2020 season, Nicole is raring to go for this year's racing, which was evident by her French National Championships victory.



As a rider that has ridden both 29" and 27.5" bikes over the past few years, and who made the decision to go back to the smaller wheels last year, Nicole and her mechanic worked hard over the winter months to decide on the mullet bike as her perfect race machine for 2020.



During testing, Nicole found that the advantages offered by the mullet setup match her riding better than going with a single wheel size. Currently, she is running a 27.5" front triangle that they have adapted with a Chris King headset. There's also a custom shock mount with two different shock positions, giving Myriam the opportunity to experiment with different setups.



Rider Name: Myriam Nicole

Team: Commencal/Muc Off

Instagram: @myriam_nicole

Commencal/Muc Off