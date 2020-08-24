Bike Check: Myriam Nicole's Commencal Supreme Mullet

The 2019 season may not have started in the best way for Myriam Nicole, but by the end she had recovered enough from her foot injury to secure the rainbow stripes in Mont-Sainte-Anne, and grab a second-place finish at the final World Cup round in Snowshoe. With more time to prepare for the 2020 season, Nicole is raring to go for this year's racing, which was evident by her French National Championships victory.
As a rider that has ridden both 29" and 27.5" bikes over the past few years, and who made the decision to go back to the smaller wheels last year, Nicole and her mechanic worked hard over the winter months to decide on the mullet bike as her perfect race machine for 2020.
During testing, Nicole found that the advantages offered by the mullet setup match her riding better than going with a single wheel size. Currently, she is running a 27.5" front triangle that they have adapted with a Chris King headset. There's also a custom shock mount with two different shock positions, giving Myriam the opportunity to experiment with different setups.
With the suspension, not much has changed from last year's setup with 135psi and 1 click of high speed and 12 clicks of low-speed compression on a RockShox Boxxer at the front. Controlling rear suspension duties is a RockShox Super Deluxe pressured to 168psi and 6 clicks. One interesting spec choices on Myriam's bike for this weekend was the choice to go for a 200mm rotor on the front and then the larger 220mm option out back, which seems to be the reverse of what we have been seeing on other people's race bikes.
I haven't ridden one, so this is speculation, but has anyone here who has ridden one disagree?
You get a guy as skilled as Amaury Pierron with one of these and you can see how he has the luxury to just pick f*cking narrow crazy ass line choices because this bike isn't going to buck out from underneath you when it sucks up a rut or rock. Wish I could afford/justify one, but yeah, this bike is actually one of the few bikes I've sat on and was like "lol the bike doesnt make you faster... just kidding it does holy shit"
Obviously larger rotor equals more power, and the front brake provides more stopping power than the rear.
So by putting a larger rotor on the rear, would this balance out the braking power?
Please argue
*puts on flame suit*
It does increase modulation and cooling, however. Keeps it easier to ride the edge of wheel lockup, and reduces fade/arm pump.
