Bike Check: Nadir Colledani's Custom Olympic MMR Kenta

It couldn’t be otherwise, the base of the design of the bike is the blue savoy or azzurro savoia, which is the national color of Italy. This blue subtly degrades until it blends into the tone of the fork. The gloss lacquer contrasts with a series of traditional Japanese motifs finished in matte and which, together with other allusions to Olympic iconography, give context to the bicycle. — Javier Gonzalez, Art Director at MMR Bikes