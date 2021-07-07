Bike Check: Nadir Colledani's Custom Olympic MMR Kenta

MMR may not be the biggest name brand on the World Cup circuit but it has enjoyed its fair share of success in the Olympics over the years. It made its first appearance in 2012 through Josemi Pérez then tasted medal success at the following games with Carlos Coloma claiming bronze on its Rakish SL hardtail in Rio.
Following the announcement of the Italian team, MMR's hopes for success in Tokyo in 2021 will lie on the shoulders of Nadir Colledani. Colledani has been steadily improving all year with an18th, a 12th and then a 10th place finish in Les Gets last weekend
. He's clearly building form towards the Olympics in July and will be tackling the course on this custom bike provided by MMR. Let's get into all the details.
|It couldn’t be otherwise, the base of the design of the bike is the blue savoy or azzurro savoia, which is the national color of Italy. This blue subtly degrades until it blends into the tone of the fork. The gloss lacquer contrasts with a series of traditional Japanese motifs finished in matte and which, together with other allusions to Olympic iconography, give context to the bicycle.—Javier Gonzalez, Art Director at MMR Bikes
Alongside the Italian blue, there are dragon details to commemorate the Games' host country.
