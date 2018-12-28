PINKBIKE TECH

Neko Mulally's 27.5 / 29 Frankenbike Takes on the Clock

Dec 28, 2018
by Daniel Sapp  
27.5” rear wheel / 29” front wheel / 200mm travel. I haven’t built a Frankenstein bike in a while, and Ben and I talked about trying this for a while. I started with my prototype 29er Tues and swapped to a 27.5” rear wheel. This dropped the BB about 20mm and slackened the head angle, so to bring it back up I got a longer shock. The bike takes a metric 250x75mm shock, so I got a 10.5x3.5” (267x88mm) and reduced the stroke 10mm making it a 257x78mm shock. 7mm at the shock moved the rear axle enough to put the BB back up to stock height. My theory was that the bike would do everything that you can argue is better on a 27.5” bike or 29er in one bike. The 27.5” rear wheel would give you more clearance to get over the back of the bike without getting buzzed by the tire, turn quicker, accelerate faster, and have more brake power. The larger front wheel would roll over square edges better and get more grip with a larger contact patch. I’ve made homemade modifications like this in the past that were a good idea in theory, but the execution was pretty janky, and you could feel that when you rode it. This set up was solid. After two days of riding, I felt that all the advantages I mentioned above were hardly noticeable. The one thing that stood out was that it was much easier to scrub/stay low on jumps and hitting jumps in general felt much more natural. Whenever I thought that the 27.5” rear wheel would turn quicker, I’d switch back to the 29er and feel like I could ride it just the same. Normally when testing wheel size, you are on 2 different bikes, so there are a lot of variables, but with this set up I could change the shock/rear wheel in about 5 min between runs. Riding the same bike both ways brought me to the conclusion that the wheel size didn’t make as much of a difference as I thought it would. I’m tall and have long legs so I don’t really have a problem riding the 29er. For shorter riders or women, I could see this set up working well with the clearance advantage. It’s fun trying this stuff. Whether it works or not you always learn something. Next time I ride I’ll do some timed runs to see if there is an advantage one way or the other. Thanks for reading!

I put a stopwatch to the 27.5” vs 29” rear wheel this week and ended up with very similar results. My fastest times on each wheel size were 0.4 sec apart on a 2 min track, with the full 29er set up fastest. Conditions were wet, and I did the best I could to ride fast enough to test it at speed and be consistent, but it was tough. My feeling was pretty standard to most wheel size debates- the 29er felt smooth and easy to ride and the 27.5 felt super fast, but in the end the times were roughly the same. My first run on the 29er I did get my ass chewed by a fresh mud tire about 10 sec into the run, a good reminder of the lack of clearance. I adapted to both within a few corners and felt comfortable from there. For me, that’s the feeling I get with many things I try. Changing the bike will make it handle differently, but a good rider can adapt to that quickly. Glad I got to put some data behind this!

If you're in tune with World Cup DH racing and follow the news here on Pinkbike or are one of the poor souls who tracks every change to the UCI rulebook, you may have seen that there was a recent amendment that allowed DH racers to use different sized wheels. Neko Mulally, it seems may be the first pro to take this to the next level.

If you follow Neko Mulally on social media, you'll see that he recently took a 29" Tues frame and paired a 29" front wheel with a 27.5" rear wheel and a longer shock. He did back to back runs at his bike park, Windrock, near Knoxville, Tennessee to test what, if any advantages the mismatched wheel size offered. If you spend more than a few minutes talking bikes and tech with him, you'll realize that Neko is more knowledgeable in product development and how things on a bike work and feel than a lot of riders and many engineers employed by top bike brands and he's not afraid to take a drill, saw, or Dremel to a bike so this isn't at all surprising to see - a couple years ago we featured his modified Genius LT slalom rig.

I met up with Neko for a ride a few weeks ago before his latest post and we got to talking about what, if any, advantages two different wheel sizes on a DH bike could have and the informal testing he had been recently doing.

One thing that was reiterated as we debated the potential benefits of one wheel size versus the other was that it was really difficult to tell the difference between the two. Neko said, "I changed rear wheels almost every run and at times would forget which wheel I had on while I was riding. I would rail a turn and think, man this 27.5 wheel turns fast and then realize I had the 29er on." Using the stopwatch confirmed that it doesn't make much of a difference in the conditions he was testing in.

bigquotesMy theory was that the bike would do everything that you can argue is better on a 27.5'' bike or 29er in one bike.

Whether we'll see similar set-ups commonly used in competition is yet to be seen but I wouldn't be surprised to see more people trying out various combinations related to wheel size in the future.

To further add speculation, is this a sign of what’s to come with Mulally and Gwin? I would bet that they have a place to call home for next season but amidst rumors ranging from Trek and Specialized to Intense or Commencal, nothing has been confirmed. What size wheels will the Americans be on? Will they be experimenting with set-ups like this or sticking to convention? Time will tell.

7 Comments

  • + 1
 "Changing the bike will make it handle differently, but a good rider can adapt to that quickly" - At last, someone talking sense. It's one element that seems to be missed in most reviews I read.
  • + 1
 Makes sense. I grew up riding my Brodie 8 ball and Specialized Bighit with 24" rear and 26" front. Felt amazing. Actually..... I might just do that again.
  • + 1
 My Spec P1 has this too. It always made sense. It may just got out of fashion when Trek tried their 69 hardtail (before 27.5 was a thing). The difference was just too big. But companies like Liteville have also always been mixing wheelsizes as they considered them ideal. My mtb frames (BTR Ranger and Cannondale Prophet) are also 26" specific though I may experiment with 27.5" forks and front wheels someday. Actually, I believe that now that the mixed wheelsize has finally been allowed in UCI competition, I do expect more manufacturers will go with 26" in the rear again (with 27.5" in the front). Especially as they can market it as the next big thing.
  • + 1
 Well...nothing new I would say, Litteville is doing this also few years now
  • + 2
 The Mullet Bike ... Business at the front, party at the back
  • + 1
 0.4s is still quite a gap considering the world Cup results
  • + 1
 Liteville

Post a Comment



