Neko Mulally's 27.5 / 29 Frankenbike Takes on the Clock

My theory was that the bike would do everything that you can argue is better on a 27.5'' bike or 29er in one bike.

If you're in tune with World Cup DH racing and follow the news here on Pinkbike or are one of the poor souls who tracks every change to the UCI rulebook, you may have seen that there was a recent amendment that allowed DH racers to use different sized wheels. Neko Mulally, it seems may be the first pro to take this to the next level.If you follow Neko Mulally on social media, you'll see that he recently took a 29" Tues frame and paired a 29" front wheel with a 27.5" rear wheel and a longer shock. He did back to back runs at his bike park, Windrock, near Knoxville, Tennessee to test what, if any advantages the mismatched wheel size offered. If you spend more than a few minutes talking bikes and tech with him, you'll realize that Neko is more knowledgeable in product development and how things on a bike work and feel than a lot of riders and many engineers employed by top bike brands and he's not afraid to take a drill, saw, or Dremel to a bike so this isn't at all surprising to see - a couple years ago we featured his modified Genius LT slalom rig.I met up with Neko for a ride a few weeks ago before his latest post and we got to talking about what, if any, advantages two different wheel sizes on a DH bike could have and the informal testing he had been recently doing.One thing that was reiterated as we debated the potential benefits of one wheel size versus the other was that it was really difficult to tell the difference between the two. Neko said, "I changed rear wheels almost every run and at times would forget which wheel I had on while I was riding. I would rail a turn and think, man this 27.5 wheel turns fast and then realize I had the 29er on." Using the stopwatch confirmed that it doesn't make much of a difference in the conditions he was testing in.Whether we'll see similar set-ups commonly used in competition is yet to be seen but I wouldn't be surprised to see more people trying out various combinations related to wheel size in the future.To further add speculation, is this a sign of what’s to come with Mulally and Gwin? I would bet that they have a place to call home for next season but amidst rumors ranging from Trek and Specialized to Intense or Commencal, nothing has been confirmed. What size wheels will the Americans be on? Will they be experimenting with set-ups like this or sticking to convention? Time will tell.