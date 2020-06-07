Bike Check: Neko Mulally's Intense M29: Downhill Southeast - Windrock 2020

With racing put on hold seemingly indefinitely in March due to COVID-19, it's been a very different season for riders this year. Neko Mulally is no exception. After a flight out of Portugal from testing with Fox as the pandemic spread, he's been staying close to home in Western North Carolina but closely monitoring the situation in the region.



Being one of the more opportunistic racers out there, he's kept busy working to get racing going in any way possible and has been one of the driving forces behind the race this weekend at Windrock and the entire DHSE series being able to be rescheduled by observing recommended safety protocols.



Neko is onboard Intense Factory racing for another season and racing the M29 frame. With the time off from racing, he's switched his training and preparation over to what he would typically be doing late in the year to get ready for the season starting towards the end of summer which includes a lot of preventative training in the gym and riding motocross.



In his spare time, Neko has been working on some trails near his house that will be open to the public late this summer. His mechanic Sam Yates also lives nearby which has been convenient in getting everything on his bike set up and dialed in as well as it possibly can be.

Rider Name Neko Mulally

Age: 27

Height / Weight: 185 lbs / 84 kg; 6' / 182cm

Hometown: Brevard, NC

Instagram: @nekomulally

Intense M29 Details

Frame: Intense M29, 29" wheels, XL size

Fork: Fox 49 - 200mm travel

Shock: Fox DHX2 - 208mm travel

Wheels: e.13 LG1 DH

Tires: Kenda Pinner 2.4"

Drivetrain: TRP 7-speed

Brakes: TRP Evo DH

Cockpit: Renthal Fatbar 31.8, 40mm rise, 790mm wide; 50mm Renthal stem



A Works Components headset holds the front end together.

TRP's new Evo DH brakes provide stopping. ODI grips for hand traction.

223mm rotors provide extra power.

The Fox 40 has 102 PSI, 5 volume spacers, and a 52mm offset crown. Prototype decals are still on the fork from before it recently launched.

Rear suspension duties are left to the Fox DHX2 with a 550lb spring and BVL tune.

SDG seat and seatpost, Crankbrothers Pedals

e.13 cranks and chainguide help with chain retention while Chris Kovarik's STFU drivetrain unit silences chain slap.

Kenda's Pinner tires with 25 psi up front and 30 in the back along with Flat Tire Defender inserts.

When asked what he's missed most about racing, he says that seeing friends abroad is at the top of the list and that he's looking forward to all of the tracks on the schedule this year and is thinking and hoping that at least a few of the races will be wet, due to seasonal rains.Lastly, Neko wants to thank his sponsors and team for supporting him through the strange times and hopes that we can all adapt and keep the sport growing!