Bike Check: Neko Mulally's Intense M29: Downhill Southeast - Windrock 2020

Jun 6, 2020
by Daniel Sapp  

BIKE CHECK
Neko Mulally's
Intense M29
Photos: Daniel Sapp


With racing put on hold seemingly indefinitely in March due to COVID-19, it's been a very different season for riders this year. Neko Mulally is no exception. After a flight out of Portugal from testing with Fox as the pandemic spread, he's been staying close to home in Western North Carolina but closely monitoring the situation in the region.

Being one of the more opportunistic racers out there, he's kept busy working to get racing going in any way possible and has been one of the driving forces behind the race this weekend at Windrock and the entire DHSE series being able to be rescheduled by observing recommended safety protocols.

Neko is onboard Intense Factory racing for another season and racing the M29 frame. With the time off from racing, he's switched his training and preparation over to what he would typically be doing late in the year to get ready for the season starting towards the end of summer which includes a lot of preventative training in the gym and riding motocross.

In his spare time, Neko has been working on some trails near his house that will be open to the public late this summer. His mechanic Sam Yates also lives nearby which has been convenient in getting everything on his bike set up and dialed in as well as it possibly can be.
Rider Name Neko Mulally
Age: 27
Height / Weight: 185 lbs / 84 kg; 6' / 182cm
Hometown: Brevard, NC
Instagram: @nekomulally

When asked what he's missed most about racing, he says that seeing friends abroad is at the top of the list and that he's looking forward to all of the tracks on the schedule this year and is thinking and hoping that at least a few of the races will be wet, due to seasonal rains.

Lastly, Neko wants to thank his sponsors and team for supporting him through the strange times and hopes that we can all adapt and keep the sport growing!



Intense M29 Details
Frame: Intense M29, 29" wheels, XL size
Fork: Fox 49 - 200mm travel
Shock: Fox DHX2 - 208mm travel
Wheels: e.13 LG1 DH
Tires: Kenda Pinner 2.4"
Drivetrain: TRP 7-speed
Brakes: TRP Evo DH
Cockpit: Renthal Fatbar 31.8, 40mm rise, 790mm wide; 50mm Renthal stem

A Works Components headset holds the front end together.

TRP's new Evo DH brakes provide stopping. ODI grips for hand traction.

223mm rotors provide extra power.

The Fox 40 has 102 PSI, 5 volume spacers, and a 52mm offset crown. Prototype decals are still on the fork from before it recently launched.

Rear suspension duties are left to the Fox DHX2 with a 550lb spring and BVL tune.

SDG seat and seatpost, Crankbrothers Pedals

e.13 cranks and chainguide help with chain retention while Chris Kovarik's STFU drivetrain unit silences chain slap.


Kenda's Pinner tires with 25 psi up front and 30 in the back along with Flat Tire Defender inserts.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks DH Bikes Intense Intense M29 Neko Mulally Windrock 2020


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Megavalanche 2020 Cancelled]
130649 views
Ridden & Rated: 12 of the Best 2020 Flat Pedals
95121 views
Review: The 2020 Revel Rascal's Suspension Design Lives Up to the Hype
57390 views
Tech Briefing: Tools, Green Initiatives, Inexpensive Bikes & More - June 2020
49675 views
Pinkbike Poll: What's Your Favorite MTB Suspension Design?
47310 views
Race & Accessibility in the Mountain Bike Community
41832 views
Video: Forbidden Bike Co. Announce Complete Druid Builds & 3 New Frame Colors
37722 views
The Matchup: 2020 Norco Optic or Sight? - Trail Bike vs All-Mountain Bike
36807 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 One of the best looking bikes out there. As a Gwin fanboy it bothers me that he's on that prototype instead of one of these with modified links to get a mullet setup

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008517
Mobile Version of Website