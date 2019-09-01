Bike Check: Neko Mulally's Intense M29 - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Champs 2019



Mulally comes to Intense Factory Racing along with Aaron Gwin after both riders left YT at the end of last season. Carrying the US National Champion title from 2018, Mulally repeated his success at home this season. An American favorite, Mulally has not only been racing but also working to build Windrock Bike Park near Knoxville, TN and promote DH racing in America.



This weekend certainly favors his skillset as the rocky and rooty terrain of Mont Sainte Anne is similar to the East Coast US trails he frequents. He'll be aboard his Intense M29 FRO. Neko experiments around with a lot of different setups on his bikes. This weekend, he's running the same wheel size front and back and a pretty standard spread of components on his "lumberjack" themed world's bike. Jeff Steber thinks Neko is a "wood's man" so that's how this theme came about.



Neko is also raffling this bike away to get more kids on bikes so check out the details of that at the bottom.





Rider Name // Neko Mulally

Age: 26

Hometown: Brevard, NC

Instagram: @nekomulally

Intense M29 FRO Details



Frame: Intense M29 FRO

Shock: Fox DHX2 600 lb spring

Fork: Fox 49 - 6 tokens, 86 psi 3mm offset, crown 5 mm below the top crown

Wheels: E*thirteen LG1R carbon with Kogal ceramic bearings

Tires: Kenda Grand Mudda 2.4, 24psi f; 30psi r, FTD inserts

Drivetrain: TRP with E*thirteen cranks

Brakes: TRP G-Spec, 223mm rotors

Cockpit: Renthal bars and stem, Works Components headset - 0-deg offset

Size: X-Large



Fox DHX2 shock and a very large TRP rotor.

TRP G-Spec brakes and a shoutout to Windrock Bike Park, Neko's pet project and training grounds just a couple hours down the road from his home in NC.

A Fox DHX2 shock is nicely tucked up under the linkage of the M29

A TRP drivetrain with e*thirteen cranks.

A Renthal bar and stem combo, Works Components angleset, and a patch of traction on the shifter.

An extra large rotor paired to the TRP G-Spec brakes.

You can win Mulally’s World Championship custom bike and also his Fox kit, Afton shoes, and HandUp gloves.

Neko has once again teamed up with Can'd Aid to do some good with his race bike this year. Last season, when he found out he wasn't going to be able to race Worlds due to an injury, he decided that a good way to help out would be to give people the opportunity to end up with a new World Champs ready DH bike, his kit, or custom helmet while helping get kids on bikes through Can'd Aid's Treads + Trails program. Last year he raised over $26,000. This year Neko is hoping to double that and get over 500 more kids on bikes.You can win Mulally’s World Championship custom bike and also his Fox kit, Afton shoes, and HandUp gloves.

I am proud of the success we had raffling off my World Champs bike last year, it was very cool to see it raise so much money and see the kids receive their bikes. This year my goal is to raise $50,000 which would get 500 kids a bike and helmet. — Neko Mulally