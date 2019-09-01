Bike Check: Neko Mulally's Intense M29 - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Champs 2019

Sep 1, 2019
by Daniel Sapp  

Neko Mullaly
BIKE CHECK
Neko Mulally's
Intense M29
Photography by Nathan Hughes



Mulally comes to Intense Factory Racing along with Aaron Gwin after both riders left YT at the end of last season. Carrying the US National Champion title from 2018, Mulally repeated his success at home this season. An American favorite, Mulally has not only been racing but also working to build Windrock Bike Park near Knoxville, TN and promote DH racing in America.

This weekend certainly favors his skillset as the rocky and rooty terrain of Mont Sainte Anne is similar to the East Coast US trails he frequents. He'll be aboard his Intense M29 FRO. Neko experiments around with a lot of different setups on his bikes. This weekend, he's running the same wheel size front and back and a pretty standard spread of components on his "lumberjack" themed world's bike. Jeff Steber thinks Neko is a "wood's man" so that's how this theme came about.

Neko is also raffling this bike away to get more kids on bikes so check out the details of that at the bottom.


Neko Mullaly
Rider Name // Neko Mulally
Age: 26
Hometown: Brevard, NC
Instagram: @nekomulally

Neko Mullaly

Neko Mullaly
Intense M29 FRO Details

Frame: Intense M29 FRO
Shock: Fox DHX2 600 lb spring
Fork: Fox 49 - 6 tokens, 86 psi 3mm offset, crown 5 mm below the top crown
Wheels: E*thirteen LG1R carbon with Kogal ceramic bearings
Tires: Kenda Grand Mudda 2.4, 24psi f; 30psi r, FTD inserts
Drivetrain: TRP with E*thirteen cranks
Brakes: TRP G-Spec, 223mm rotors
Cockpit: Renthal bars and stem, Works Components headset - 0-deg offset
Size: X-Large

Neko Mullaly
Fox DHX2 shock and a very large TRP rotor.

Neko Mullaly
Neko Mullaly
TRP G-Spec brakes and a shoutout to Windrock Bike Park, Neko's pet project and training grounds just a couple hours down the road from his home in NC.

Neko Mullaly
A Fox DHX2 shock is nicely tucked up under the linkage of the M29

Neko Mullaly
Neko Mullaly
A TRP drivetrain with e*thirteen cranks.

Neko Mullaly
A Renthal bar and stem combo, Works Components angleset, and a patch of traction on the shifter.

Neko Mullaly
Neko Mullaly
An extra large rotor paired to the TRP G-Spec brakes.

Neko Mullaly
Neko Mullaly

Neko has once again teamed up with Can'd Aid to do some good with his race bike this year. Last season, when he found out he wasn't going to be able to race Worlds due to an injury, he decided that a good way to help out would be to give people the opportunity to end up with a new World Champs ready DH bike, his kit, or custom helmet while helping get kids on bikes through Can'd Aid's Treads + Trails program. Last year he raised over $26,000. This year Neko is hoping to double that and get over 500 more kids on bikes.

You can win Mulally’s World Championship custom bike and also his Fox kit, Afton shoes, and HandUp gloves.
Neko

Raffle tickets are on sale now through November 15, 2019 at Candaid.org. Ticket packages start at $20 for 20 tickets and go up to $500 for 2,500 tickets. Even if you don’t win a bike, hundreds of kids across the country will win thanks to your support. The winner will be chosen by Neko on November 15, 2019 at Oskar Blues Brewery in Brevard, NC.

bigquotesI am proud of the success we had raffling off my World Champs bike last year, it was very cool to see it raise so much money and see the kids receive their bikes. This year my goal is to raise $50,000 which would get 500 kids a bike and helmet. Neko Mulally


3 Comments

  • 1 0
 Good on Neko for giving back. I’ll look forward to details on the raffle.

Good luck this weekend!
  • 2 0
 Good Luck, Neko!
  • 1 0
 It burns.

