Bike Check: Neko Mulally's YT Tues

I was waiting on an XL, so I've only been riding it since February. My first run on it it felt fast, it felt like a real race bike, and everything worked really well. The kinematic is supple and really progressive, which is a good feeling. It has a lot of support when you push in hard with your feet, it doesn't squat, doesn't go too low in the travel, but you still have a really good grip feeling. It makes for a bike that's really easy to get used to and easy to ride.



We're running a lot of parts that are different from the full red or blue groupset that most people are running, but I think there's a lot of room to improve on many of the parts out there, and we've got companies that we're working with like TRP and e*thirteen and Onza that are really looking to improve their lineup; the brakes for example are so good, they pull strong and they don't change at all. We're using stuff that's not traditional, but it's working really well, and when I first rode it that's one of the things I was most impressed with. Some of those parts I wasn't sure about, but the people behind them at the brands are really motivated; I think we have a really good team.