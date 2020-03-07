Bike Check: Nicholi Rogatkin's Specialized P3 - Crankworx Rotorua 2020

Mar 7, 2020
by Aidan Oliver  

Nicholi Rogatkin hasn't had the best of luck at Crankwox Rotorua the last few years, but this year saw him bag 2nd place with an epic run. We caught up with Nicholi the day before slopestyle to check out his Specialized P3.




The man, the myth, the legend.
Rider Name Nicholi Rogatkin
Age: 24
Hometown: Lincoln, Massachusetts, United States
Instagram: @nicholirogatkin

Specialized P3
Frame: Specialized P3
Fork: RockShox Pike, 150 psi, middle rebound, 2 tokens, high compression
Wheels: Rear: DT Swiss EX471, Profile hub / Front: Sun Ringle Inferno 31, Profile hub
Tires: Michelin Pilot Slope 55-60 psi
Saddle: Ergon
Cranks: SRAM XO
Bars: Spank Spike 750
Brakes: SRAM G2, Trickstuff hydraulic Gyro
Pedals: Spank Spike
Weight: 22lbs

Nicholi runs a Sram G2 brake and Ergon GE1 grips.

New for 2020, shiny Profile hubs match the RockShox Pike.

Nicholi runs the Trickstuff hydraulic gyro for effortless bar spins.

Despite not being a sponsor Nicholi swears by the DT Swiss EX471 rim on the rear.
These Michelin tires were prototypes last year but they are now available.

Nicholi runs a BIG gear ( 26-8 ) for those crucial moments where you need to throw in some extra pedal strokes for the big gaps.

Profile racing rear hub.

Spank Spike pedals to keep the feet in place.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks Specialized Nicholi Rogatkin Slopestyle Crankworx Crankworx Rotorua 2020


Must Read This Week
Tech Randoms - Crankworx Rotorua 2020
55255 views
Review: Banshee Titan - A Friendly Beast of a Bike
49815 views
New Products From Fox Racing, Leatt, Hope, & Nukeproof - Bike Connection Winter 2020
44837 views
Video: 7 Enduro Bike Checks from Crankworx Rotorua 2020
38141 views
8 Bikes of the Giant Toa Enduro - Crankworx Rotorua 2020
37953 views
Results: Toa Enduro - Crankworx Rotorua 2020
37067 views
Tech Randoms Part 2 - Crankworx Rotorua 2020
35576 views
Video: Danny MacAskill Rides e-MTB Trials on a Deserted Scottish Island
32973 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 I still don’t get why he doesn’t have a visor on his helmet

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.011539
Mobile Version of Website