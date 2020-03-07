Bike Check: Nicholi Rogatkin's Specialized P3 - Crankworx Rotorua 2020

Nicholi Rogatkin hasn't had the best of luck at Crankwox Rotorua the last few years, but this year saw him bag 2nd place with an epic run. We caught up with Nicholi the day before slopestyle to check out his Specialized P3.
The man, the myth, the legend.
Nicholi runs a Sram G2 brake and Ergon GE1 grips.
New for 2020, shiny Profile hubs match the RockShox Pike.
Nicholi runs the Trickstuff hydraulic gyro for effortless bar spins.
Despite not being a sponsor Nicholi swears by the DT Swiss EX471 rim on the rear.
These Michelin tires were prototypes last year but they are now available.
Nicholi runs a BIG gear ( 26-8 ) for those crucial moments where you need to throw in some extra pedal strokes for the big gaps.
Profile racing rear hub.
Spank Spike pedals to keep the feet in place.
