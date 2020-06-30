Now THAT Was A Bike: Nico Vouilloz's 1997 Sunn Radical+

Details

Height 5'10" / 176m

Weight 155 lb / 70kg

Hometown Peille, France

Model Sunn Radical+

Frame Size Medium

Wheel Size 26"

Suspension Bos Obsyss

Drivetrain Custom

Brakes Formula

Cockpit Race Face

Wheels & Rubber Mavic rims and team-only hubs, Michelin tires



Fork travel 170mm

Rear travel 180mm

Head angle 67.5 degrees

Front centre 700mm

Chainstays 450mm

Wheelbase 1145mm

BB height 360mm

Weight 41.6 lbs / 18.9kg



You can just see the head angle adjustment sleeve beneath the headset cups. At the rear axle, the chainstay adjustment is a more open design than you'll find on production bikes these days - as making sure you line the axle up perfectly on both sides is considered too much of a hassle to pass on to consumers. At the headtube is Bossard's take on an integrated bump stop - only he decided to mount it in front of the headtube rather than in the mainframe itself.

Out front the Bos Obsyss fork offered 170mm of travel - you need to remember that in this era its main competition, the Rockshox Boxxer, only sported 151mm. From above you can also see how the split top tube design is offset.

It's hard to get a clear shot of the shock as it's so hidden within the frame. At the lower end it joins onto the linkage via an eyelet bearing mounted on a strut to help it move more freely under directional loads. At the base there is a high and low-speed rebound adjust, high and low-speed compression adjust at the head, plus an air valve to alter pressure in the piggyback. Nico isn't too sure about exact settings, he thinks it was at around 40% sag, but what is sure that more than twenty years later the bike still sags under its own weight.

When it came to the drivetrain, he ran nothing as boring as AXS or Di2. Nico ditched the mainstream brands for an EGS Up Cage derailleur mated to a Raceface crank.

It may seem like a small detail, but this freehub may be the most out-there component on what is already a very out there bike. There are no pawls or ratchets in the body, instead these team-issue only hubs were designed around a one-way bearing. For the most part it works exactly like a regular hub, the only difference is the engagement - it is instant. And when I write instant, I don't mean Industry 9/Chris King/DT Swiss freehub quick, I mean fixed gear track bike quick. It is unlike anything I have ever tried and you have to assume that the only reason these aren't in wider use today is the cost and/or complication of manufacturing hubs like these.

With Mavic going through some tough times at the moment, these D521 rims are timely reminder of just how dominant the French wheel maker once was - for a long period of time was there even any other rim worth using? Those rims are shod in another reminder of a great French company who are working to retain their reputation - Michelin's Comp 16, 24 and 32 tires set the standard for downhill tires until the early 2000s when they were surpassed by Maxxis as the benchmark.

Nico is well-known in mechanics' circles for how particular he was about his spoke tension, so your first guess might be that these cable ties are to help increase wheel tension. You'd be wrong. It's a popular moto trick to join spokes with solder to increase stiffness, but Nico was more often found hunting for compliance, so these cable ties are to hold the spokes together in case one breaks - leaving it tied to its partner for the rest of the run, rather than coming free to cause chaos.

Formula's role in the development of the mountain bike disc brake is often overlooked, especially in favour of cross-Atlantic alternatives that shout a lot louder about their achievements, but in 1997 when Vouilloz wanted to slow down in a hurry, he turned to the Prato-based company.

ODI's Ruffian grips - they are unchanged today. Direct mount stems were not yet a thing, so this Race Face numebr had to suffice. At a guess we'd put the length at around 70-80mm. Shimano's DX pedals - another mainstay that has only recent been surpassed by more modern designs. A standard Shimano XTR shifter was paired with his EGS derailleur.

Signed and dated.

For bike nerds, there is one bike that separates the early days of downhill from the modern era. That bike is Nico Vouilloz's Sunn Radical+, designed by Olivier Bossard. It marks the change from the wild experimentation as the sport found its feet to bikes really working in a way that we would still appreciate today.There is so much on this bike that we almost take for granted today - things like adjustable chainstays, high and low speed compression adjustment, an angleset or offset frame layout - yet in 1997 this was the highest end of World Cup exotica. Part of the explanation for this is the approach they took - they tested, timed and tweaked with a focus on outright performance. There were no focus groups, no marketing people to appease, the only thing that mattered is how well it performed on track. This is the very bike that Nico rode to victory at the World Championships in Chateau d'Oex that year, edging out John Tomac and his countryman and then-teammate, Cedric Gracia.