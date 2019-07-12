Bike Check: Nina Hoffmann's Juliana She-10 - Les Gets World Cup DH 2019

Jul 12, 2019
by Richard Cunningham  

Nina Hoffmann's
Juliana She-10
Photos: Ross Bell

Nina Hoffmann, 22, announced her arrival on the World Cup circuit with a top qualifying time and a second-place finish at Leogang. Andorra's ragged track then tried to get the best of the privateer from Germany, who fended off a few near misses and survived a crash near the bottom of the course, finishing without a left shoe in the top ten. Now she's in Les Gets, where PB photographer Ross Bell spoke with the highest ranked privateer on the World Cup about bike setup and what her future may hold.

Nina Hoffmann
Age: 22
Lives: Thuringia, Germany
Height/Weight: 170cm / 70kg ( 5' 7" / 154lbs)
Day Job: University, studying psychology
Status: Privateer
Likes: All sports, life in general

Nina gets help from Juliana, who set her up with the rebadged Santa Cruz V-10 chassis, which showcases the myriad of sponsors who support her efforts with both product and financial assistance. This weekend, Nina qualified further down in the field. Admittedly, she likes steep, technical courses, but don't count her out - her performance in Andorra indicates that she does not shy from a fight.
Hoffmann's Juliana "She-10" is not available in stores. It's a rebadged, medium-sized Santa Cruz V-10 CC 29.


Fox Suspension, front and rear.

"I'm running 72psi in the fork and five volume spacers, I think. Less high-speed compression here, because of all the bumps, and a little more low-speed compression, with rebound in the middle. Rear shock? I am running a 475-pound spring and it is set slower, because that's how I like it - with the rear shock slower than the fork.

"Jordi changed it quite a lot in Andorra. He made it [rebound] faster, (but it is still slow) and made the compression firmer. I hate it when it bumps up at the end, so we have found a good middle ground with soft at the beginning and still not to hard at the end."

When asked if she makes many changes in her suspension setup for each course, however, Nina says no, and admits that she still has a lot to learn on that subject, so she's inclined to stick with what works best. That is also true about her cockpit.

Reverse Components' Reachset extends the medium-sized frame's reach by 6mm. Nina prefers a 50mm stem.


"In Andorra, I moved the stem shorter because of the steep parts, but I was not sure, so in the end I rode it long. I'm not the person who is changing a lot."


LevelNine handlebar, 20mm rise, 770mm width.


Trick Stuff Rotissima lever/master cylinders, paired with...
...Their most powerful, Maxima calipers. Rotors are 203mm.

When asked about the difficulties of racing as a privateer, Nina says that she has enjoyed a wide range of support from both her official sponsors, as well as a number of teams and team support people in the pits who are happy to lend a hand in a pinch. Today, she destroyed a chainring in practice and her only spare was geared too tall. Team Polygon came to the rescue with the correct one.

"At the moment I get a lot of support from many people who just come around and ask if I need some stuff or if I have any questions. I have a friend with me who is helping as my mechanic for these two races, and that is so helpful. I also get a bit of financial support from some of my sponsors to help pay for the travel, so I can't complain about being a privateer at the moment (laughs).

SRAM X01 shifting, paired with an e*thirteen cassette. Wheels are also by e*thirteen.

Crankbrothers pedals power an e*thirteen crankset and guide.
SQlab saddle slammed forward, on a Burgtec seatpost.

Does she want a full team sponsorship? That was an easy question.

"Next year, I want to change to a team. At a race, I am focused on racing, I can focus on myself, but in between races, you have to organize a lot and do a lot of stuff that is sometimes quite annoying..Also, going to new venues, and not knowing anything.. It is hard to find your way around a lot of the time - simple things, like where to pick up your number. If I move to a team that will be way easier because you have a manager who takes care of the organization."

The way things are going, we don't think Nina Hoffmann is going to have trouble landing on a team.

Schwalbe Magic Mary tires, front and rear.



DH Bikes Juliana Nina Hoffmann DH Racing Les Gets World Cup Dh 2019 World Cup DH


 I think v-10 works just as well. Males version, p-10?
  • + 0
 Magic Marco
  • + 14
 First female SYNDICATE rider... Mark that down.
  • + 2
 This would be great to see!
  • + 9
 That's what is so rad about this sport - People asking if they can help a competitor, if they can lend a hand and a rival team giving her a part so she can continue! Go Nina! Yeah MTB! Go ride your bike! Dont be a dick! Be nice! Oi,oi, oi
  • + 1
 That's what's awesome about this sport. Teams lending a hand to people who need it.. in most professional Athletics people would be relieved that another team lost a vital athlete. here competitors are gutted that Rachel is hurt and they can't beat her square up on the track.
  • + 3
 I don’t like the “why” (unequal pay, fewer sponsor opportunities, etc), but I do like that most female mtb riders have something else they they “are”. Ms Hoffman is a Psych student, Manon Carpenter has Geology, Miriam Nicole has Physio, Mikayla Gatto has graphic design/art and the myriad creative things she does. there are many others. My point is that it seems like, per person, the women of mtb seem like they are better prepped for the world outside of racing.

I bring this up because I grew up racing moto, and MANY of the people I raced with had no other skills besides two wheels and were unemployable once their careers in moto (for any one of many reasons) ran their course. As as far as role models go, I think the women stand much better than they men.
  • + 2
 "Hoffmann's Juliana "She-10" is not available in stores. It's a rebadged, medium-sized Santa Cruz V-10 CC 29." ?? Soooo.. it's available in stores? What is this mumbo jumbo. It is a Santa Cruz v-10 sized medium with custom paint.
  • + 1
 Need to make the Juliana brand stand out more. Don’t really like the idea of the Juliana brand anyways. Further separates men from women and we just need to be “us” not a men’s or a women’s brand
  • + 6
 Geez Syndicate sign her finally !
  • + 4
 Are you She-10 me??!!! The Hoff for the win!
  • + 3
 that paint job tho
  • + 1
 Go Nina! Come on teams, sort it out. You wouldn't see a male elite, national champion without a team, would you?
  • + 0
 "She 10"? Really?
Is it not suitable for a woman to ride a v10 with normal badging?
  • + 1
 Give Nina a roster spot somebody.
