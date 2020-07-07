Bike Check: Nina Hoffmann's Santa Cruz V10 - iXS Cup Test Session

Jul 7, 2020
by Ralf Hauser  

Photo Leopold Hermann
BIKE CHECK
Nina Hoffmann's
Santa Cruz V10
Photography by Leopold Hermann

After her successful 2019 campaign as a privateer that saw her finish fourth in the overall World Cup ranking while even being injured during the final stages of the season, everyone was expecting Nina Hoffmann to join a factory team for 2020.

Instead, she chose to tackle the racing season with her own UCI team, allowing her some more flexibility in her choice of sponsors and independence in general. Stif, the UK distributor for Santa Cruz bicycles is acting as her main sponsor, adding Reserve wheels to her Santa Cruz and Juliana frame deal.

Nina is also involved in prototype testing at Levelnine. With her current setup, she’s in detail giving feedback on the differences between the new 35mm clamp and her regular 31.8mm setup. Interestingly, to her, the wider clamp offers minimally better damping.
Photo Leopold Hermann
Nina Hoffmann // Nina Hoffmann Racing - Stif
Age: 23
Hometown: Jena, Germany
Height: 172 cm/5'8"
Weight: 68kg/149lbs.
Instagram: @nina.hfm96

Having worked on a base setup with Fox in Lousa, Hoffmann added another five percent of air pressure to her fork and stepped up to a stiffer spring in the rear after some additional testing. The added support helped her to feel more secure on the bike. Also, she’s running a quicker rebound setting compared to last season, allowing her to ride the bike more actively.

Photo Leopold Hermann
Santa Cruz V10 Details
Frame: Santa Cruz V10, L
Shock: Fox DHX2 Factory RAD, 475lbs. spring
Fork: Fox Float 49 Factory RAD, 82psi, 3 volume spacers
Wheels: Reverse DH 29”
Tires: Schwalbe Magic Mary, Ultra Soft, Super Gravity casing, 29x2.35” front (23 psi), Schwalbe Prototype rear (25psi)
Drivetrain: Sram X01 DH 7 Speed
Cranks: Race Face SixC, 165mm, 36t chainring
Brakes: Trickstuff Maxima, 200mm discs
Handlebar: Levelnine Carbon Prototype, 770mm
Stem: Levelnine Prototype, 49mm
Seatpost: Levelnine Race
Saddle: SQlab 6OX
More info: www.santacruzbicycles.com

bigquotesLast year I was running a size medium frame with longer reach adjust, this year a size large with a shorter reach adjust. It always used to feel a bit short so now it’s the perfect fit for me.Nina Hoffmann

Photo Leopold Hermann
Five percent more air pressure for this season in the Fox 49 RAD fork with three tokens, sitting at 82psi now.

Photo Leopold Hermann
Stiffer 475 spring and a quicker rebound setting for this year’s setup.

Photo Leopold Hermann
Nina got the custom Trickstuff Maxima at Worlds last year but wasn’t able to ride them since she had to cut her season short due to a shoulder injury.

Photo Leopold Hermann
The Levelnine bar and stem that she’s riding are still in their late prototype stage. New is the 35mm clamp size.
Photo Leopold Hermann
Nina is using the 49mm long setting but she could also bring it down to 46mm. Preferring a low cockpit, the new stem is not exactly to her liking but at steeper tracks like Schladming, it’s not a bad choice.

Photo Leopold Hermann
Prototype Schwalbe tire with an Ultra Soft compound on the rear. Usually, she’s running the Super Gravity casing in the front and Downhill casing in the rear, but this prototype came in the Super Gravity version for testing.

Photo Leopold Hermann
Photo Leopold Hermann
Nina is running a size large frame with a Reverse Reachset, shortening the reach by 6mm.

Photo Leopold Hermann
Nina’s base setup is running the geometry adjust on the low setting in combination with a shorter chainstay length.
Photo Leopold Hermann
On tracks like Fort Williams or Mont-Sainte-Anne she thinks the longer chainstay will be the better option, although then she’s going to lift the bottom bracket with the flip chip, also turning the head angle slightly steeper to get it around corners better.

Photo Leopold Hermann
Choice of wheels: Reserve’s DH with 31mm internal carbon rim laced to Chris King hubs.
Photo Leopold Hermann




Regions in Article
Bikepark Schladming

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks DH Bikes Santa Cruz Bicycles Santa Cruz V10 Nina Hoffmann IXS Cup Test Session


Must Read This Week
First Look: Transition's All-New Spur is a Rowdy XC Bike
79520 views
49 Bikes of Whistler Bike Park Opening Day 2020
62994 views
Must Watch: Amaury Pierron Goes Ridiculously Fast Aboard Commencal's New Supreme DH 29/27
58083 views
Shimano Brings Back the SPD Sandal for Its 25th Anniversary
54539 views
First Look: 2021 Yeti SB115
47973 views
Now Closed: Put Your EWS Racing Knowledge to Good Use in Round 1 of Enduro Fantasy Trivia
40823 views
The Best Tech From Italian EWS Rounds
36898 views
Tech Randoms: NotARace - iXS Cup Test Session
34480 views

8 Comments

  • 2 0
 Stoked to follow the rapid progression of such a charismatic athlete. You made me watch Downhill. Go Nina! :-)
  • 2 0
 I wouldn’t mind me a set of Trickstuff brakes. Not. At. All.

Also congrats on the success!
  • 2 0
 So why is she not on the syndicate again?
  • 1 0
 If it ain't broke...
  • 1 0
 Any bets this is the new and improved Schwalbe Big Betty Tire! I used to love that tire in 2010 Smile
  • 1 0
 i n t e r e s t i n g SCHWALBE tire..
  • 1 0
 New big betty (=dhr II)!
  • 1 0
 Oof, 5'8" on a Large

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.010655
Mobile Version of Website