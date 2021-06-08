Bike Check: Nina Hoffmann's Telemetry Toting Santa Cruz V10 - NotARace Test Session 2021

Jun 8, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

BIKE CHECK
Nina Hoffmann's
Santa Cruz V10 29
Photography by Seb Gruber

Nina Hoffmann was one of the fastest women at the inaugural NotaRace in 2020 and she showed not much has changed in the past year as she posted the fastest time on Day 1 and followed it up with a fifth-place on Day 2. The German rider wasn't just there for bragging rights, though, and was using the event to fine-tune her setup using a BYB telemetry system. With riders unable to attend suspension testing camps this year, a lot of them were turning to third-party systems such as BYB in Schladming to help them understand what's going on with their damping. The BYB system was updated to include wheel and brake sensors late last year, but it looks like Nina was mainly focussing on suspension settings last week.

Aside from some lever twiddles on her suspension, Nina's setup hasn't changed too much from the bike we saw at the event last year. She's still on the full 29" Santa Cruz V10 with Fox suspension, Reserve wheels, Trickstuff brakes and Schwalbe tires. Let's take a closer look at her bike from the NotaRace event.

Nina Hoffmann
Age: 24
Hometown: Jena, Germany
Height: 172 cm / 5'8"
Weight: 68 kg / 150 lb
Instagram:@nina.hfmn96

bigquotesIf the world goes for mullet, I stick to 29Nina Hoffmann

Santa Cruz V10 Details

Frame: Santa Cruz V10
Fork: Fox 40 Factory, 200mm travel
Shock: Fox DHX2
Wheels: Santa Cruz Reserve DH, 29" front and rear
Tires: Schwalbe Magic Marry and Big Betty // CushCore Inserts
Drivetrain: SRAM X0 DH with Race Face cranks, Crankbrothers Mullet pedals.
Pedals: Crankbrothers Mallet DH
Brakes: Trickstuff Maxima
Weight: 16.5kg
More info: santacruzbiycles.com

Released at the end of 2018, the BYB system was aimed to give privateers and riders on smaller teams like Nina the ability to analyse their suspension performance the same way that larger factory teams do.

The system is capable of measuring up to 10 inputs but it seems like Nina was mainly focussing on her suspension performance and was using the 200mm fork sensor and 75mm shock sensor.

The fork and shock sensors are connected to this CNC milled case that sits above the stem. It contains an accelerometer, a gyroscope, and a GPS that tracks the ride to help analyze the data.

Hoffmann is using Trickstuff Maxima brakes again for 2021.

Most of Nina's contact points come from Levelnine, including her bars, stem and seatpost but the exceptions are her Crankborthers Mallet pedals and SQ Lab saddle.

Chris King hubs sit in the middle of Santa Cruz Reserve wheels.

Nina's 7 speed SRAM XO drivetrain holds a dusting of Schalmding dirt.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks DH Bikes Santa Cruz Bicycles Santa Cruz V10 Nina Hoffmann


13 Comments

  • 3 0
 So Telemetry must be the trending word in DH now. I'll have to work that into a conversation on the lift at the bike park this week
  • 3 0
 Seems like when it was just teams using some proprietary setups to gather data it was (most say appropriately) called "data acquisition". Now that a bunch of tech bros are on it and trying to sell this kind of thing to the general public its seems "telemetry" is the new (and most say incorrect) word. Gives it that "aerospace" vibe.
  • 2 2
 Whilst I like the SantaCruz Nomad etc, I'd love to see a "Freeride" version of the V10 with SC fork and enduro gearing. Same goes for the Intense M29... any DH bike really should have a FR version.
  • 3 0
 but the sa and the seatpost insertion tho...
  • 4 5
 Once again PB, you need to do your homework a bit better. Her bar/stem combo is not Race Fact at all. Those are Santa Cruz bars and Santa Cruz 45/50 DM stem. A picture is worth 1000 words.
  • 1 0
 Hey they got the cranks right....
  • 1 0
 Race Fact. Sounds like a lawsuit
  • 2 0
 Doesn’t it say Levelnine?
  • 1 0
 @weezyb: LOL, they did!
@Waldon83: Ah crap! You know what I meant!
@mfoga: It's levelnine sports. I assume is a supplier/retailer/distributor. Given race face is a Canadian Company (well technically American as they are owned by Fox now).
  • 1 0
 I got down voted for that comment?? Wow somebody is butthurt!
  • 1 0
 @jomacba: welcome to pb.
  • 2 1
 Need to get me some mullet pedals
  • 1 0
 you guys should subscribe to bikeyardigans on youtube

