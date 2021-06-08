Bike Check: Nina Hoffmann's Telemetry Toting Santa Cruz V10 - NotARace Test Session 2021

If the world goes for mullet, I stick to 29 — Nina Hoffmann

Santa Cruz V10 Details



Frame: Santa Cruz V10

Fork: Fox 40 Factory, 200mm travel

Shock: Fox DHX2

Wheels: Santa Cruz Reserve DH, 29" front and rear

Tires: Schwalbe Magic Marry and Big Betty // CushCore Inserts

Drivetrain: SRAM X0 DH with Race Face cranks, Crankbrothers Mullet pedals.

Pedals: Crankbrothers Mallet DH

Brakes: Trickstuff Maxima

Weight: 16.5kg

More info: santacruzbiycles.com

Released at the end of 2018, the BYB system was aimed to give privateers and riders on smaller teams like Nina the ability to analyse their suspension performance the same way that larger factory teams do.

The system is capable of measuring up to 10 inputs but it seems like Nina was mainly focussing on her suspension performance and was using the 200mm fork sensor and 75mm shock sensor.

The fork and shock sensors are connected to this CNC milled case that sits above the stem. It contains an accelerometer, a gyroscope, and a GPS that tracks the ride to help analyze the data.

Hoffmann is using Trickstuff Maxima brakes again for 2021.

Most of Nina's contact points come from Levelnine, including her bars, stem and seatpost but the exceptions are her Crankborthers Mallet pedals and SQ Lab saddle.

Chris King hubs sit in the middle of Santa Cruz Reserve wheels.