Bike Check: Nina Hoffmann's Telemetry Toting Santa Cruz V10 - NotARace Test Session 2021

Nina Hoffmann was one of the fastest women at the inaugural NotaRace in 2020
and she showed not much has changed in the past year as she posted the fastest time on Day 1
and followed it up with a fifth-place on Day 2
. The German rider wasn't just there for bragging rights, though, and was using the event to fine-tune her setup using a BYB telemetry system. With riders unable to attend suspension testing camps this year, a lot of them were turning to third-party systems such as BYB in Schladming to help them understand what's going on with their damping. The BYB system was updated to include wheel and brake sensors late last year, but it looks like Nina was mainly focussing on suspension settings last week.
Aside from some lever twiddles on her suspension, Nina's setup hasn't changed too much from the bike we saw at the event last year
. She's still on the full 29" Santa Cruz V10 with Fox suspension, Reserve wheels, Trickstuff brakes and Schwalbe tires. Let's take a closer look at her bike from the NotaRace event.
|If the world goes for mullet, I stick to 29—Nina Hoffmann
Released at the end of 2018, the BYB system was aimed to give privateers and riders on smaller teams like Nina the ability to analyse their suspension performance the same way that larger factory teams do.
Most of Nina's contact points come from Levelnine, including her bars, stem and seatpost but the exceptions are her Crankborthers Mallet pedals and SQ Lab saddle.
13 Comments
@Waldon83: Ah crap! You know what I meant!
@mfoga: It's levelnine sports. I assume is a supplier/retailer/distributor. Given race face is a Canadian Company (well technically American as they are owned by Fox now).
Post a Comment