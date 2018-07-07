PINKBIKE TECH

Bike Check: Nino Schurter's 60th Anniversary Edition Scott Spark - Val di Sole World Cup 2018

Jul 7, 2018
by Daniel Sapp  

Nino Schurter bike check
BIKE CHECK
Nino Schurter's
60th Anniversary Edition Scott Spark
Photography by Matthew DeLorme


Nino Schurter needs no introduction. The multi-time World Champion and winner of more races than we can count is consistently the man to beat on the XC track, week in and week out. It's never surprising to see custom painted bikes pop up for top athletes like Schurter and some are more eye catching than others. This 60th anniversary edition Scott Spark is a retro throwback with an old-school font and color scheme. Of course, it's not the Spark's 60th anniversary - that number refers to Scott Sports, who got their start making ski poles back in 1958.

Pinkbike's Matthew DeLorme snagged a few photos of Nino's bike as he was cruising through the pits at Val di Sole this weekend. There wasn't a scale handy, but the weight of this beauty is likely in the 20-21 pound range (9.1 - 9.5 kg).

Nino surrounded by press and fans.

Nino Schurter
Scott-SRAM MTB Racing
Height: 5'8" / 173cm
Weight: 150lbs / 68kg
Instagram: @nschurter

Nino Schurter bike check
Maxxis Aspen tires.


Nino Schurter bike check
Nino's Spark RC Details

Frame: Carbon
Size: Medium
Wheel size: 29"
Rear travel: 100mm
Head angle: 68.5-degrees
Fork: RockShox SID
Wheels: DT Swiss
Tires: Maxxis Aspen
Drivetrain: SRAM Eagle XX1
Brakes: SRAM Level Ultimate
Cockpit: Syncros one piece stem/handlebar

Nino Schurter bike check
Syncros' one piece, negative rise stem/handlebar combo. The handlebar measures 680mm wide with a 5mm drop, and the stem is 90mm, with a 25° drop.

Nino Schurter bike check
Ritchey WCS XC pedals.

Nino Schurter bike check
DT Swiss hubs.
Nino Schurter bike check

Nino Schurter bike check
A gold SRAM Eagle XX1 drivetrain nicely contrasts the green bike.
Nino Schurter bike check

Nino Schurter bike check
The stickers have been removed to keep the sponsors happy, but if you were wondering, it's a Fox Nude shock that handles the bike's 100mm of rear travel.

MENTIONS: @mdelorme @SCOTT-Sports


5 Comments

  • + 1
 I wonder why he isn't running the Syncros Silverton SL one-piece carbon wheels...
  • + 2
 Team sponsorship. DT Swiss are still a sponsor
  • + 1
 What? Nino is 60 and still ride so strong? That’s even more impressive.
