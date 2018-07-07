Bike Check: Nino Schurter's 60th Anniversary Edition Scott Spark - Val di Sole World Cup 2018

Nino Schurter needs no introduction. The multi-time World Champion and winner of more races than we can count is consistently the man to beat on the XC track, week in and week out. It's never surprising to see custom painted bikes pop up for top athletes like Schurter and some are more eye catching than others. This 60th anniversary edition Scott Spark is a retro throwback with an old-school font and color scheme. Of course, it's not the Spark's 60th anniversary - that number refers to Scott Sports, who got their start making ski poles back in 1958.



Pinkbike's Matthew DeLorme snagged a few photos of Nino's bike as he was cruising through the pits at Val di Sole this weekend. There wasn't a scale handy, but the weight of this beauty is likely in the 20-21 pound range (9.1 - 9.5 kg).







Nino Schurter

Scott-SRAM MTB Racing

Height: 5'8" / 173cm

Weight: 150lbs / 68kg

Instagram: @nschurter

5'8" / 173cm150lbs / 68kg