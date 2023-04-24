Bike Check: Nino Schurter's Custom 10-Time World Champion Scott Spark RC

Apr 24, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

BIKE CHECK
Nino Schurter's
Scott Spark RC


As the first round of the 2023 XC World Cup season is under a month away, Scott has marked Nino Schurter's historic achievement of a 10th World Championship title in 2022 with a custom Spark RC race bike. Check out the details on Nino's custom bike marking his past world champs titles.

bigquotesEach of the 10 World Championship titles are special for me and all of them together on such a beautiful bike make me extremely proud. But the World Cup title at home in Lenzerheide in 2018 still outshines all the others. I can hardly wait to chase the bike over the World Cup tracks. Nino Schurter

Big table off the bat for Nino Schurter.
Nino Schurter // Scott-SRAM MTB Racing
Hometown: Chur, Switzerland
Height: 5'8" / 173 cm
Weight: 150 lb / 68 kg
Instagram: @nschurter
Scott Spark RC Details

Frame: Scott Spark RC Carbon HMX SL Custom
Wheels: Syncros Silverton SL-30MM, 29"
Fork: RockShox Sid Ultimate, 120mm
Shock: RockShox Deluxe Nude
Tyres: Front: Maxxis Aspen 29x2.40WT 170TPI EXO/TR // Rear: Maxxis Aspen ST 29x2.40WT 170TPI EXO/TR
Pedals: HT Components M2 Titanium
Crankset: SRAM XX SL Eagle Transmission Power Meter // 170MM // 38T Chainring
Shifter: SRAM SL EC AXS Controller
Rear Derailleur: SRAM XX SL Eagle Transmission
Cassette: SRAM XX SL CS-1299 Eagle Transmission // 10-52T
Brakes: SRAM Level Ultimate Stealth 4 Piston
Seatpost: Rockshox Reverb AXS 100MM, Titanium Bolts
Cockpit: Syncros Fraser IC SL WC / -40° / 80MM / 700MM // Syncros Silicon // Syncros Tofino Regular SL Channel Saddle

After testing the new Eagle Transmission during the past season Nino has the production version kitted to his new ride.

Along with his usual wild-looking integrated bar and stem with a negative 40-degree drop Nino has opted for the more conventional AXS shifter instead of the new pod controller.


Look closely and you'll see the years of Nino's victories etched into the chain.


The custom paint job features all ten of Nino's World Champs titles. Will they need to add another one in August?


It's interesting to see that while the new MaxxSpeed compound from Maxxis uses 120tpi, Nino still has access to some special 170tpi versions for racing. The rear tire is also a seemingly pro-only ST version of the Aspen XC tire.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks XC Bikes Scott Scott Spark Nino Schurter XC Racing


33 Comments

  • 17 0
 My chain would look like 'World Champ - not this year - not this year - not this year - not this year - definitely not this year -..."
  • 2 0
 Cant scott afford to give him a new one i dont know anyone that gets 10 years out of a bike let alone one that gets thrashed round the world cup circuit
  • 1 0
 Username is not checking out.
  • 6 0
 If we wins another one, he should legally change his name to nInI, Also I wonder if I can get a custom chain made for my 4th place finish at the 4th round of our Wednesday night XC series.
  • 5 0
 Mr Big Shot braggin' about his wins over here.
  • 8 0
 I couldn’t climb anything with a 38 chainring
  • 1 0
 my ebike couldnt climb anything with a 38 chainring
  • 6 0
 Yeah that's a pretty bike.
  • 5 0
 First time I'm seeing a customized chain ... and then Nino is going to obliterate it with watts.
  • 1 0
 It's just laser etching/marking in this case.
  • 3 0
 All of the '0's in the dates will be ovals
  • 4 0
 Such a hot bike. Go Nino!
  • 4 0
 Holy hell. what a piece of art.
  • 1 1
 Would he actually need the 52t ring on the cassette? Otherwise I'd expect, considering he's even getting a custom chain, that they'd make custom cassettes for him too. Only giving the range he strictly needs. Unless maybe they got themselves in trouble with that new mech and, now that there is no longer a B-screw to be adjusted, it won't work well with a smaller cassette.
  • 1 0
 an optical illusion (likely b/c of the slammed stem) but the photo makes it look like a reverse mullet...larger wheel in the rear.
  • 1 0
 Interesting how extreme that -40° cockpit sounds, but then you the the whole bike and the saddle to bar drop isn't even that radical
  • 2 0
 The video of it getting built is a must watch: www.youtube.com/watch?v=igmJZhxnm30
  • 1 0
 Excellent, thanks, why they didn't post it in the OP... !?
  • 2 0
 That Whip! Reminds me of the classic JT one....
  • 1 0
 He's absolutely nailed that. I'll probably get some downvotes but often his smaller whips do look a bit goofy when he throws his head the same way as the back of the bike. It seems to happen to most XC riders with the post up.
  • 2 0
 more interesting to me that he chooses to run 4 pot's on an xc bike ...
  • 3 0
 N1N0 is a nice touch.
  • 2 0
 Nino making 2 Chainz sweat with that kinda drip
  • 2 0
 I want to know how much this sexy beast weighs!? 21lbs?
  • 2 0
 hot! what's it weigh
  • 1 0
 10 obviously
  • 1 0
 Hide your wife, hide your shock, that thing is fire.
  • 1 0
 couldn't see on the info, what's the rear travel?
  • 1 0
 That crystal paint job is unreal.
  • 1 0
  • 1 0
 No pics of the twin lock..hmm
  • 2 2
 Handlebar is way too low, needs one of these 10cm high stems for sure
  • 1 0
 These go to 11





