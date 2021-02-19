Bike Check: Nino Schurter's Custom European Champion Scott Spark Race Bike

2020 marked the first year that Nino Schurter didn't win the World Championships since 2014 but he bounced back just a week after the Leogang wash out to take the European Championships on home soil in Monte Tamaro. To commemorate that achievement, Scott has provided him with a custom bike for the 2021 season.
There aren't too many changes on this bike from the Scott Spark Nino was racing last year
. Spec-wise, the biggest change comes in the wheels where Syncros comes in to replace DT Swiss with their new Silverton SL hoops. Other changes include Syncros Foam grips replacing their Silicon ones, and HT's M2 pedals replacing M1Ts. The most eye-catching change here will be the lack of a dropper post after Nino used the AXS Reverb in 2020 but the team tells us that this is a part he will change throughout the season depending on the track.
Schurter returned to form at the European Championships and took the win after a battle with Titouan Carod and Mathias Flueckiger.
