Bike Check: Nino Schurter's Custom European Champion Scott Spark Race Bike

Feb 19, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

BIKE CHECK
Nino Schurter's
Scott Spark
Photography by Jochen Haar

2020 marked the first year that Nino Schurter didn't win the World Championships since 2014 but he bounced back just a week after the Leogang wash out to take the European Championships on home soil in Monte Tamaro. To commemorate that achievement, Scott has provided him with a custom bike for the 2021 season.

There aren't too many changes on this bike from the Scott Spark Nino was racing last year. Spec-wise, the biggest change comes in the wheels where Syncros comes in to replace DT Swiss with their new Silverton SL hoops. Other changes include Syncros Foam grips replacing their Silicon ones, and HT's M2 pedals replacing M1Ts. The most eye-catching change here will be the lack of a dropper post after Nino used the AXS Reverb in 2020 but the team tells us that this is a part he will change throughout the season depending on the track.
Nino Schurter // Scott SRAM MTB Racing Team
Age: 34
Height: 173cm (5'8")
Weight: 68kg (150 lb)
Instagram: @nschurter


Scott Spark Details
Frame: Scott Spark RC 900 Carbon HMX SL Custom, 110mm travel
Shock: RockShox Nude RLC3 45mm
Fork: RockShox Sid Ultimate, BlackBox Race Day Damper, 110mm
Wheels: Syncros Silverton SL 29"
Tires: Maxxis Aspen 29x2.4"
Drivetrain: SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS
Brakes: SRAM Level Ultimate BlackBox
Cockpit: Syncros Fraser IC SL Nino Special Edition 95mm /-30°/ 680mm
Size: Medium
More info: scott-sports.com

Schurter returned to form at the European Championships and took the win after a battle with Titouan Carod and Mathias Flueckiger.

Nino is running slightly higher pressure than last year in his fork up from 67psi to 74 psi, although still with one token. His fork also has a BlackBox Race Day Damper installed.

His rear suspension setup remains the same as 2021 with 132psi and 1.5 tokens in the RockShox Nude shock.

Nino is running a full XX1 Eagle AXS drivetrain with a 38T chainring.

He runs a standard 10-50T cassette on the rear.

Nino has his own, extreme version of the Syncros Fraser one-piece bar and stem that puts his weight well over the front wheel

The bars are 680mm wide and the stem length is 95mm with a huge -30° rise.

Nino's Garmin Edge 130 head unit is well integrated into the design.

There's no dropper on this build but instead a Syncros Duncan with a 10mm offset. We expect to see Nino back on the AXS Reverb when tackling the technical World Cup and Olympic tracks this year.

Nino is running Maxxis Aspen tyres again in 2021 and will be keeping the same set up with Oko Magic Mill High Fibre sealant, 1.15- 1.20bar (16.6 - 17.4psi) front and 1.25- 1.30bar (18.1 - 18.9psi) rear.

Nino made a slight change in his pedal spec choice, going from HT Components M1T to M2s

Nino is looking comfortable on a bike that's pretty similar to his 2020 set up. Next year that European Champion livery could well be replaced with an Olympics gold one.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks XC Bikes Scott Scott Spark Nino Schurter


  • 19 0
 They should be called Syncros Hammerhead Bars. Reminds me of shark week.
  • 10 1
 I am just continuously amazed that these guys are running 16-18psi in their tires! Especially considering there are still plenty of folks who think that 30+psi is faster.

I would love to know the secret. I've heard that they run tire inserts but consider it a bit of a secret weapon and don't share that info freely. Maybe it has more to do with the fact that tires and wheels only need to last one race?
  • 1 0
 the shot with nino holding the bike has different tyre valves to the studio photos. some sort of procore-like thing? pressure monitors?
  • 2 0
 @AyJayDoubleyou: Those do look like the zipp pressure monitors but I don't think that those are fully integrated with those syncros wheels like they are on the zipps. Maybe something else special?
  • 1 0
 Not much secret—they run tire inserts in the rear tire in rough races, but other than that, 16-18 psi in a wide tire (2.4" Maxxis Aspen/Rekon Race WT on ~30 mm rims for Scott SRAM) is plenty for XC.

XC is pretty chunky these days, but they're not taking the big hits like the gravity disciplines. I've run my 2.4" XC tires as low as 12 psi with no issues.
  • 10 0
 This bike is incredible, but what's even more incredible is how pedestrian it appears next to @dangerholm's spark setup. These pros need trickle-up technology!
  • 7 0
 I would like to challenge this statement: "He runs a standard 10-50T cassette on the rear."
  • 5 0
 Definitely a 52T but lets not give him too much beef monster pushes a 38 up front
  • 3 0
 @Aburjakowsky: I feel so inadequate with my little 32T up front...
  • 1 0
 @goldencycle: You could be me with a 28...consider yourself good.
  • 5 0
 Can't get over the tire pressure.. that's wild low! And he doesn't exactly shy away from technical or hard riding either
  • 2 2
 For a light guy on 2.4" 29 tires that's not that low.
  • 4 3
 @smgishot13: 16.5 psi on 2.4" tires is low for anyone! I historically considered the floor for that volume of tire to be around 20-22. Didn't know you could dip that far into the teens, especially with the kind of riding he does.
  • 1 0
 His fork pressure is relatively low too. Maybe because of the bigger 2.4" tires and his relatively low body mass.
  • 2 0
 @goldencycle: yeah below 20 psi seems too sluggish during the sprints to the finishing line
  • 1 1
 @goldencycle: 17 front, 18.5 rear. I'm happy with 20-25. Given that Nino and his bike is about 20kg lighter than me and my bike that is pretty much equivilent.
  • 1 0
 @goldencycle: I run F18/22R on 2.5s on my enduro bike on most trails and I weigh 210. Certainly with the massive weight difference and the fact that Nino is undoubtedly smoother than me, it doesn't seem that hard to believe.
  • 1 0
 Wonder if he has inserts? No mention of it but wouldn't surprise me.

Have you seen what the CX guys run on those little 33c tires? They are in the high teens too.....
  • 2 0
 I wonder if you got all of the champion riders from multiple riding disciplines and calculated the average age, height, inseam, and reach, what the ideal body geometry for champ bike riders would be. Only bring it up because I had no idea Nino was 5'8, thought he was way taller.
  • 1 0
 Here's a great read about that topic:
www.thestar.com/news/insight/2016/01/16/when-us-air-force-discovered-the-flaw-of-averages.html

Cliff's note version: They tried to make the ideal cockpit size for airplanes by averaging all pilot's physical dimensions. Conclusion: Out of 4,063 pilots, not a single airman fit within the average range on all 10 dimensions
  • 1 0
 I'd love to know the real reason he was on the non-SL version of the frame for at least it's first couple years. This is the first time I've noticed he's on the SL but that could have started a year ago or more. He was definitely on the non-SL for '17 & '18.
  • 1 0
 As a gear head I love that cycling is the one sport where amateurs can have better equipment than pros. Compare this sponsor restricted rig to Dangerholm's or my sub-20lb Spark. In any other type of racing you can't access anywhere near the level of what is used by factory teams.
  • 2 0
 How is stem length for something like this measured? Because the lump that's there can't be 95 anything surely?
  • 2 0
 I think it's more of an estimate based where your hands end up relative to a more normal bar and stem setup
  • 1 0
 That's what I'd guess too. It's interesting because that isn't how it works normally, but realistically there's no other way of doing. It's effectively the same as buying a 40mm stem and 50mm riser bars and rolling them all the way forwards instead of up.
  • 2 0
 I bet that thing is just crazy fast uphill and makes you feel like superman. I bet it sounds interesting too.
  • 2 0
 do you want to push a 38T uphill?!?!? Nino feels like Superman because he is.
  • 2 0
 They could have put a Scott sticker on a pogo stick and this guy would win on it
  • 1 0
 wait. whoa. where is the OSP setup!? how can this bike be complete without it!?
  • 2 0
 Looks like a 10-52 cassette ? But who’s counting ...
  • 2 3
 I'd rather ride downhill with Nino's cockpit setup than ride even the most drowsy XC trail without a dropper
  • 1 0
 That’s one slick bike.
  • 1 3
 Pretty sure he lost because of the silicone grips.... Foam FTW!!!
