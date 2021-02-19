Bike Check: Nino Schurter's Custom European Champion Scott Spark Race Bike





There aren't too many changes on this bike from

2020 marked the first year that Nino Schurter didn't win the World Championships since 2014 but he bounced back just a week after the Leogang wash out to take the European Championships on home soil in Monte Tamaro. To commemorate that achievement, Scott has provided him with a custom bike for the 2021 season.There aren't too many changes on this bike from the Scott Spark Nino was racing last year . Spec-wise, the biggest change comes in the wheels where Syncros comes in to replace DT Swiss with their new Silverton SL hoops. Other changes include Syncros Foam grips replacing their Silicon ones, and HT's M2 pedals replacing M1Ts. The most eye-catching change here will be the lack of a dropper post after Nino used the AXS Reverb in 2020 but the team tells us that this is a part he will change throughout the season depending on the track. Nino Schurter // Scott SRAM MTB Racing Team

Age: 34

Height: 173cm (5'8")

Weight: 68kg (150 lb)

Instagram: @nschurter

Scott Spark Details

Frame: Scott Spark RC 900 Carbon HMX SL Custom, 110mm travel

Shock: RockShox Nude RLC3 45mm

Fork: RockShox Sid Ultimate, BlackBox Race Day Damper, 110mm

Wheels: Syncros Silverton SL 29"

Tires: Maxxis Aspen 29x2.4"

Drivetrain: SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS

Brakes: SRAM Level Ultimate BlackBox

Cockpit: Syncros Fraser IC SL Nino Special Edition 95mm /-30°/ 680mm

Size: Medium

More info: scott-sports.com

Schurter returned to form at the European Championships and took the win after a battle with Titouan Carod and Mathias Flueckiger.

Nino is running slightly higher pressure than last year in his fork up from 67psi to 74 psi, although still with one token. His fork also has a BlackBox Race Day Damper installed.

His rear suspension setup remains the same as 2021 with 132psi and 1.5 tokens in the RockShox Nude shock.

Nino is running a full XX1 Eagle AXS drivetrain with a 38T chainring.

He runs a standard 10-50T cassette on the rear.

Nino has his own, extreme version of the Syncros Fraser one-piece bar and stem that puts his weight well over the front wheel

The bars are 680mm wide and the stem length is 95mm with a huge -30° rise.

Nino's Garmin Edge 130 head unit is well integrated into the design.

There's no dropper on this build but instead a Syncros Duncan with a 10mm offset. We expect to see Nino back on the AXS Reverb when tackling the technical World Cup and Olympic tracks this year.

Nino is running Maxxis Aspen tyres again in 2021 and will be keeping the same set up with Oko Magic Mill High Fibre sealant, 1.15- 1.20bar (16.6 - 17.4psi) front and 1.25- 1.30bar (18.1 - 18.9psi) rear.

Nino made a slight change in his pedal spec choice, going from HT Components M1T to M2s