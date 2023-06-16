Bike Check: Nino Schurter's Custom Scott Spark RC Marking His 34 World Cup Wins

Photography: Michal Cerveny
After the historic second round of the 2023 XC World Cup at Lenzerheide, Scott has surprised Nino Schurter with a new custom bike ahead of racing in Leogang. The Scott Spark RC has received a custom look to mark Nino Schurter's record-breaking 34 World Cup wins. Check out the details on Nino's custom bike marking his World Cup wins.
Nino Schurter
// Scott-SRAM MTB RacingHometown:
Chur, SwitzerlandHeight:
5'8" / 173 cmWeight:
150 lb / 68 kgInstagram: @nschurter
The frame features the location and date of each of his World Cup wins with Nino getting to write his latest victory onto the bike himself.
You know you have had a successful career when it's possible to cover a race bike in World Cup wins.
