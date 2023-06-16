Bike Check: Nino Schurter's Custom Scott Spark RC Marking His 34 World Cup Wins

After the historic second round of the 2023 XC World Cup at Lenzerheide, Scott has surprised Nino Schurter with a new custom bike ahead of racing in Leogang. The Scott Spark RC has received a custom look to mark Nino Schurter's record-breaking 34 World Cup wins. Check out the details on Nino's custom bike marking his World Cup wins.



Nino Schurter // Scott-SRAM MTB Racing

Hometown: Chur, Switzerland

Height: 5'8" / 173 cm

Weight: 150 lb / 68 kg

Instagram: @nschurter

Scott Spark RC Details



Frame: Scott Spark RC Carbon HMX SL Custom

Wheels: Syncros Silverton 1.0s, 29"

Fork: RockShox SID Flight Attendant, 120mm

Shock: RockShox Deluxe Nude (No confirmation on whether it is using Flight Attendant)

Tyres: Front: Maxxis Aspen 29x2.40WT 170TPI EXO/TR // Rear: Maxxis Aspen ST 29x2.40WT 170TPI EXO/TR

Pedals: HT Components M2 Titanium

Crankset: SRAM XX SL Eagle Transmission Power Meter // 170MM // 38T Chainring

Shifter: SRAM SL EC AXS Controller

Rear Derailleur: SRAM XX SL Eagle Transmission

Cassette: SRAM XX SL CS-1299 Eagle Transmission // 10-52T

Brakes: SRAM Level Ultimate Stealth 4 Piston

Seatpost: Rockshox Reverb AXS 100MM, Titanium Bolts

Cockpit: Syncros Fraser IC SL WC / -40° / 80MM / 700MM // Syncros Silicon // Syncros Tofino Regular SL Channel Saddle



The frame features the location and date of each of his World Cup wins with Nino getting to write his latest victory onto the bike himself.

Not only is Nino still breaking records but he held the overall series lead heading into Leogang.

Truly the greatest of all time (in XC at least).

You know you have had a successful career when it's possible to cover a race bike in World Cup wins.