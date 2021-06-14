Bike Check: Nino Schurter's New Scott Spark RC

Photography by Michal Cerveny, Daniel Geiger, Gaudenz Danuser, & Jochen Haar
Last week, Scott released the all-new Spark lineup, with a hidden shock design borrowed from Bold Cycles, which Scott bought a majority stake of in 2019. Just a few days after the release, Nino Schurter lined up in Leogang to put the new bike through its paces.
While Nino did not have the race weekend he wanted and seems to be having a slow start to his season, the Scott Spark has won an absurd number of World Cup medals, and it likely isn't about to stop now. In fact, it may be the winningest XC bike model out there, mostly thanks to Nino's World Cup dominance (I haven't run any numbers on that, so let me know if you've been counting), and the 2022 model release comes just in time for the Scott-SRAM MTB Racing riders to get comfy on it before the Olympics.
With the Leogang World Cup now in the books, we're already looking forward to the next one in Les Gets, and we hope to see Nino achieve big things aboard this rig.
|It's safe to say that I've had a lot of success in recent years with the Spark. From the first moment I stepped on this new version, I knew that I have every chance to continue that success for years to come. From the geometry to the integration, the all new Spark RC takes everything I loved about the previous version and makes it so much better.—Nino Schurter
This bike is made for winning World Cups.
Robot shifting for Nino.
There's so much integration on this bike. Look at those spokes.
With the shock hidden away, Scott added an external sag-o-meter.
That -40 degree cockpit rise is certainly aggressive.
