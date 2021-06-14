Bike Check: Nino Schurter's New Scott Spark RC

Photography by Michal Cerveny, Daniel Geiger, Gaudenz Danuser, & Jochen Haar

Last week, Scott released the all-new Spark lineup, with a hidden shock design borrowed from Bold Cycles, which Scott bought a majority stake of in 2019. Just a few days after the release, Nino Schurter lined up in Leogang to put the new bike through its paces.



While Nino did not have the race weekend he wanted and seems to be having a slow start to his season, the Scott Spark has won an absurd number of World Cup medals, and it likely isn't about to stop now. In fact, it may be the winningest XC bike model out there, mostly thanks to Nino's World Cup dominance (I haven't run any numbers on that, so let me know if you've been counting), and the 2022 model release comes just in time for the Scott-SRAM MTB Racing riders to get comfy on it before the Olympics.



With the Leogang World Cup now in the books, we're already looking forward to the next one in Les Gets, and we hope to see Nino achieve big things aboard this rig.



Nino Schurter // Scott-SRAM MTB Racing

Age: 35

Hometown: Chur, Switzerland

Height: 173 cm / 5'8"

Weight: 67 kg / 148 lbs

Instagram: @nschurter

The new Spark RC is a race bike through and through.

It's kitted out with SRAM, Maxxis, RockShox (including the shock hidden in there), and Syncros. Spark RC Details

Frame: Scott Spark RC

Shock: RockShox Nude 5 RLC3 120mm

Fork: RockShox SID Ultimate RD3 120mm

Wheels: Syncros Silverton SL2 29"

Tires: Maxxis Aspen 29x2.4WT

Drivetrain: SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS

Brakes: SRAM Level Ultimate

Cockpit: Syncros Fraser IC (Integrated Cockpit) SL WC, -40 degree rise, 90mm stem, 70mm width

Size: M

More info: Scott Sports

It's safe to say that I've had a lot of success in recent years with the Spark. From the first moment I stepped on this new version, I knew that I have every chance to continue that success for years to come. From the geometry to the integration, the all new Spark RC takes everything I loved about the previous version and makes it so much better. — Nino Schurter

This bike is made for winning World Cups.

Robot shifting for Nino.

These Eagle cassettes are gorgeous.

Oil slick HT pedals.

There's so much integration on this bike. Look at those spokes.

Despite the abundance of levers here, the cockpit stays very clean, thanks to the headset routing system.

The Blip dropper post button is neatly housed in the grip.

This is the same BlackBox power meter we've seen on lots of XC racers' bikes this season, plus an ultra-minimalist chain guide and a 38t chainring.

With the shock hidden away, Scott added an external sag-o-meter.

Here's a peek under the hood.

That -40 degree cockpit rise is certainly aggressive.

The color is stunning.