Bike Check: Nino Schurter's New Scott Spark RC

Jun 14, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

BIKE CHECK
Nino Schurter's
Scott Spark RC

Photography by Michal Cerveny, Daniel Geiger, Gaudenz Danuser, & Jochen Haar

Last week, Scott released the all-new Spark lineup, with a hidden shock design borrowed from Bold Cycles, which Scott bought a majority stake of in 2019. Just a few days after the release, Nino Schurter lined up in Leogang to put the new bike through its paces.

While Nino did not have the race weekend he wanted and seems to be having a slow start to his season, the Scott Spark has won an absurd number of World Cup medals, and it likely isn't about to stop now. In fact, it may be the winningest XC bike model out there, mostly thanks to Nino's World Cup dominance (I haven't run any numbers on that, so let me know if you've been counting), and the 2022 model release comes just in time for the Scott-SRAM MTB Racing riders to get comfy on it before the Olympics.

With the Leogang World Cup now in the books, we're already looking forward to the next one in Les Gets, and we hope to see Nino achieve big things aboard this rig.

Nino Schurter // Scott-SRAM MTB Racing
Age: 35
Hometown: Chur, Switzerland
Height: 173 cm / 5'8"
Weight: 67 kg / 148 lbs
Instagram: @nschurter

The new Spark RC is a race bike through and through.

It's kitted out with SRAM, Maxxis, RockShox (including the shock hidden in there), and Syncros.
Spark RC Details
Frame: Scott Spark RC
Shock: RockShox Nude 5 RLC3 120mm
Fork: RockShox SID Ultimate RD3 120mm
Wheels: Syncros Silverton SL2 29"
Tires: Maxxis Aspen 29x2.4WT
Drivetrain: SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS
Brakes: SRAM Level Ultimate
Cockpit: Syncros Fraser IC (Integrated Cockpit) SL WC, -40 degree rise, 90mm stem, 70mm width
Size: M
More info: Scott Sports

bigquotesIt's safe to say that I've had a lot of success in recent years with the Spark. From the first moment I stepped on this new version, I knew that I have every chance to continue that success for years to come. From the geometry to the integration, the all new Spark RC takes everything I loved about the previous version and makes it so much better.Nino Schurter

This bike is made for winning World Cups.

Robot shifting for Nino.

These Eagle cassettes are gorgeous.

Oil slick HT pedals.

There's so much integration on this bike. Look at those spokes.

Despite the abundance of levers here, the cockpit stays very clean, thanks to the headset routing system.

The Blip dropper post button is neatly housed in the grip.

This is the same BlackBox power meter we've seen on lots of XC racers' bikes this season, plus an ultra-minimalist chain guide and a 38t chainring.

With the shock hidden away, Scott added an external sag-o-meter.

Here's a peek under the hood.

That -40 degree cockpit rise is certainly aggressive.

The color is stunning.

The devil's in the details.



  • 21 0
 Oil slick pedals explain why he slipped a pedal at the start of the XCC race
  • 18 0
 The red and white water bottle bothers me.
  • 2 0
 Agreed. Definitely should be yellow
  • 3 3
 lol spend the day on that bike and you wont be thinking about the color of that bottle anymore
  • 4 0
 I can’t believe he even drinks water during a race, what a rookie! Real pros do races completely dehydrated to save weight bro!!!
  • 5 0
 I guess its official XC bike are now 120-120....I will need to start wearing spandex on my 120-120 trail bike....I assume Nino and others are setting up to peak in Japan for a shot at Olympic medals and not early WC points.
  • 4 0
 Love the look of this bike, but showing off your new awesome world cup XC bike and not mentioning anything about weight is kinda lame.
  • 2 1
 Oh it's actually on Scott's website, that's nice. 10.1kg for the top of the line model.
  • 1 0
 @rarerider: I'd like to know too! It's a slightly different build from even the top-end publicly available builds, so I've reached out to Scott about the weight and will add it to the article when I hear something Smile
  • 5 0
 I’ll never get tired looking at that frame.
  • 3 0
 I think its the best looking XC frame out there right now
  • 3 0
 It seemed like nino was racing a different dropper than the standard AXS Reverb last weekend, lightweight xc version to come?
  • 4 0
 bold xc bike = crap that noone liked / new scott bold looking bike = everyone drooling
  • 3 0
 -40 degree, my back will be screaming.
  • 3 0
 Slipped out of his oil slick pedals on Friday - coincidence?
  • 2 0
 Does it bug anyone else when they list the frame travel in the shock spec instead of the actual eye-to-eye and stroke?
  • 1 0
 Not on XC bikes. On Enduro bikes- yes. I’m a bigger guy I want a 60+mm stroke shock.
  • 1 0
 Beautiful first try. Now make it a high pivot with the shock inside the down tube, it'd be cooler and probably faster. Just sayin'...
  • 2 0
 Great to see the bike; didn't get to see it at all during the race
  • 1 0
 Imagine internal shock and internal gearbox drivetrain someday Big Grin daydreaming
  • 3 0
 ONIN
  • 1 0
 Anybody else notice that there are two different cranksets pictured? Are these photos of two (nearly identical) bikes?
  • 2 1
 Doesn't look like the front triangle has clearance for a second bottle...
  • 1 0
 Goes on the Seattube I think
  • 2 0
 what you can't see is that there are three holes for bolts on the top of the downtube, so the cage can be moved up. I was also thinking that but then I saw more pics.
  • 1 0
 agreed, thought that was one of the perks to the integrated suspension. Could it be the mounts are custom for his bike and the one that's on there is placed further back compared to the production version??
  • 2 0
 @Mooseymtb: Posted my comment before seeing yours....I believe you are correct. I can see three holes on the downtube in the other PB article on this bike.
  • 1 0
 Looking under the hood, there is a foam wrapped cable. Any ideas?
  • 1 0
 Foam wrap cuts down on noise and rattle. Lots of companies do this. Left on their own, internal cables can be kind of loud.
  • 1 0
 Surprising they did not do tube in tube for the cable routing, at least for production bikes where the 20g penalty can be tolerated
  • 1 0
 Shock lockout cable and rear brake hose.
  • 2 0
 Na.
  • 1 0
 That is one futuristic looking machine- but not in a bad way by any means.
  • 1 0
 Looks good, but gloss black graphics would look soooo much better
  • 1 0
 Bar width is shown as 70 mm wide.
  • 1 0
 That pedal does not look like it was screwed all the way in.
  • 1 0
 Looks like a sweet ebike.
  • 1 0
 GAWD DAMMMMIT THIS IS ONE SEXY BULLET MACHINE..
  • 2 1
 The design of that bike is such a turn off.
  • 2 1
 But he did not won the race? Despite all of the scott hype
  • 1 0
 Nice dropper actuator
  • 1 0
 70mm wide bars?

