Bike Check: Nino Schurter's New Special Edition Spark RC

Feb 23, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  

Nino Schurter World Champ Scott Spark 900RC
BIKE CHECK
Nino Schurter's
Scott Spark RC
Photography by Jacques Grobler

It was a familiar scene last summer when Nino Schurter pulled away in the final sprint and stormed across the line first at World Champs 2021 to claim the rainbow stripes... again. Actually, Nino Schurter winning another World Championship title might be one of the least surprising things to happen in all of mountain biking. Still, that doesn't make it any less of a monumental achievement.

Nino Schurter, now 35, is the oldest mountain biker in history to earn the XC rainbow stripes. Back in 2009, when he took his first World Championship win at age 22, he was also the youngest. From 2009 to the present day, he's picked up nine World titles and he continues to charge onward. To mark the beginning of another promising season, Scott worked with Nino to design a bike that reflects his shiny riding career.

Wildly, too, Nino has won all of his titles while riding for Scott, making the Spark one of the most successful cross country bikes ever. Talk about an animal.

Nino is back.
Nino Schurter // Scott-SRAM MTB Racing
Age: 35
Hometown: Chur, Switzerland
Height: 5'8" / 173 cm
Weight: 150 lb / 68 kg
Instagram: @nschurter

Nino Schurter World Champ Scott Spark 900RC
The new bike is full of subtle but sparkly details alongside the streamlined integration and abundant top-shelf tech.

Nino Schurter World Champ Scott Spark 900RC
Details
Frame:Scott Spark RC
Shock: RockShox Nude 5 RLC
Fork: RockShox SID Ultimate RD3 Air, BlackBox Race Day damper, 120mm
Wheels: Syncros Silverton SL2 29"
Tires: Maxxis Aspen 29" x 2.4" WT EXO / TR
Drivetrain: SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS
Brakes: SRAM Level Ultimate
Cockpit: Syncros Fraser IC SL WC, -40 degrees, 90mm stem, 700mm wide
More info: Scott Sports

bigquotesEarning myself the Rainbows for the 9th time still feels like a dream. Picking my favorite one is impossible though, as each one holds many special memories. I'm really stoked that all of these titles found their way onto my new special edition Spark, so there is absolutely no need to choose a favorite at all.Nino Schurter

Nino Schurter World Champ Scott Spark 900RC
There aren't many riders out there who might have trouble keeping track of all their World Championship wins, but Nino is one of them. Lest he forget anything, the front triangle is lined with those stats.

Nino Schurter World Champ Scott Spark 900RC
Nino Schurter World Champ Scott Spark 900RC
As he's done for many years past, Nino uses a Blip button integrated into his Syncros foam grip as a dropper post lever. It's lightweight, streamlined, and simple.

Nino Schurter World Champ Scott Spark 900RC
Nino Schurter World Champ Scott Spark 900RC
All kinds of integration on this bike, with Scott's TwinLoc lever system and the Syncros integrated cockpit that combines 700mm bars with an aggressive 90mm, -40 degree stem.

Nino Schurter World Champ Scott Spark 900RC
And we can't mention integration without mentioning the hidden shock, which made quite the buzz last June. Here's a peak at that elusive component.

Nino Schurter World Champ Scott Spark 900RC
Nino Schurter World Champ Scott Spark 900RC
Custom everything for N1NO.

Nino Schurter World Champ Scott Spark 900RC
Nino Schurter World Champ Scott Spark 900RC
SRAM's 100mm AXS Reverb is on the other end of that Blip button, topped with a Syncros Tofino saddle.

Nino Schurter World Champ Scott Spark 900RC
It's all powered by a SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS drivetrain with a 38-tooth chainring and 175mm power meter cranks.

Nino Schurter World Champ Scott Spark 900RC
Nino Schurter World Champ Scott Spark 900RC
Up close and rainbow.

Nino Schurter World Champ Scott Spark 900RC
Nino Schurter World Champ Scott Spark 900RC
Nino's preferred oil slick HT Components M2 pedals come in oil slick, too.

Nino Schurter World Champ Scott Spark 900RC
The bike has its dance shoes on with Maxxis Aspen tires front and rear in the widest 2.4 version. Inside, you'll find Oko Magic Milk High Fibre tire sealant.

Nino Schurter World Champ Scott Spark 900RC
Nino Schurter World Champ Scott Spark 900RC
Extras from Topeak and Garmin.

Nino Schurter World Champ Scott Spark 900RC
Nino Schurter World Champ Scott Spark 900RC
SRAM Level Ultimate stoppers with svelte but sturdy rotors.

Nino Schurter World Champ Scott Spark 900RC
Let the racing begin.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks XC Bikes Scott Scott Spark Nino Schurter XC Racing


