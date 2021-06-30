Bike Check: Noga Korem's GT Fury - Les Gets DH World Cup 2021

Jun 30, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

Noga Korem GT Fury
BIKE CHECK
Noga Korem's
GT Fury
Photography by Andy Vathis

Noga Korem is usually out pedaling her way to EWS top-10s, but this weekend, she'll be in Les Gets mixing it up with the downhill ladies. As the eighth-place woman at the 2020 Leogang World Champs and the fifth place woman at the Crankworx Innsbruck DH race a few weeks ago, she can get along with the big bike nearly as well as she rides her enduro bike, which is a high bar considering her handful of EWS podiums.

The new track at Les Gets has handed riders and mechanics a challenge with bike setup. The weather is uncertain, but any more moisture will likely make the already waterlogged trails perilous, so riders will spend the next few days experimenting with tires, suspension setup, and other tweaks to try to give themselves the best chance at success. Noga said after the track walk today that she's already out of her comfort zone, so we can be sure that it will be a spicy race.

Sven Martin Photo
Noga Korem // GT Factory Racing
Age: 29
Home Country: Israel
Instagram: @nogakorem

Noga Korem GT Fury
Number 20 plate for Noga this weekend.

Noga Korem GT Fury
Michelin, like OneUp, names their products exactly what they are. Noga will be running Michelin DH Mud tires. No tire inserts for her.
Details
Frame: GT Fury
Shock: Fox DHX2, 375 lb spring
Fork: Fox 40, 4 tokens and 47 psi
Suspension settings: Fairly open and slow, but expected to change throughout the weekend.
Wheels: 27.5" Stan's Flow EX
Tires: Michelin DH Mud, 17/21psi F/R, but pressure may change with conditions.
Drivetrain: Shimano Saint
Brakes: Shimano Saint
Cockpit: Race Face Atlas stem and OneUp Carbon Handlebar at 780mm

Noga Korem GT Fury
Noga Korem GT Fury
The OneUp Carbon Handlebar is paired with an Atlas stem.

Noga Korem GT Fury
Noga Korem GT Fury
For frame adjustment options, it's short and low.

Noga Korem GT Fury - Flattened brake lever so it effectively finishes it s pull stroke closest to the bar.
Her front lever is bent to somewhat flatten the abrupt hook design at the end, extending the lever just enough to make the stroke longer. Noga runs the Saints over XTRs because the Saint stroke ends closer to the bar.

Noga Korem GT Fury
Noga Korem GT Fury
Mud guard and spikes... it's going to be a good one. The team plans to experiment with fully cut, half cut, and uncut options.

Noga Korem GT Fury
Noga Korem GT Fury
The saddle and mud guard celebrate Noga's Israeli roots.

Noga Korem GT Fury
Noga is starting out with her settings open and slow, but her team expects to dial things up over the next few days as the conditions change and Noga settles in on the track. Her whole setup is based on the feel of her enduro bike, but as she spends more time on this bike, things may change.


Noga Korem GT Fury
Happy racing, Noga!


2 Comments

  • 2 1
 Looks like I'm not the only one that likes taking pretty pictures of my bike without mud
  • 1 0
 "Mud guard and spikes... it's going to be a good one" - RIP Reece Wilson

