Bike Check: Noga Korem's GT Fury - Les Gets DH World Cup 2021

Noga Korem is usually out pedaling her way to EWS top-10s, but this weekend, she'll be in Les Gets mixing it up with the downhill ladies. As the eighth-place woman at the 2020 Leogang World Champs and the fifth place woman at the Crankworx Innsbruck DH race a few weeks ago, she can get along with the big bike nearly as well as she rides her enduro bike, which is a high bar considering her handful of EWS podiums.



The new track at Les Gets has handed riders and mechanics a challenge with bike setup. The weather is uncertain, but any more moisture will likely make the already waterlogged trails perilous, so riders will spend the next few days experimenting with tires, suspension setup, and other tweaks to try to give themselves the best chance at success. Noga said after the track walk today that she's already out of her comfort zone, so we can be sure that it will be a spicy race.





Noga Korem // GT Factory Racing

Age: 29

Home Country: Israel

Instagram: @nogakorem

