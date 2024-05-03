Bike Check: Oisin O'Callaghan's New YT Tues Race Bike - Fort William World Cup DH 2024

May 3, 2024
by Ed Spratt  

photo
BIKE CHECK
Oisin O'Callaghan's
YT Tues MK4
Photography by Nick Bentley

After securing his first elite World Cup win in Snowshoe last year and ending the season sitting 17th overall, Oisin O'Callaghan is on the hunt for more success in 2024. To kick off the year he is riding the fresh MK4 version of YT's Tues downhill bike launched this week after being hidden under a cover for the last few months.

As riders prepared to get between the tape for the first World Cup of the season, we grabbed the details on Oisin's setup for the updated Fort William course.

photo
Bike Details:
Frame: YT Tues 29" / Size: Large (XL chainstay in Long position, Works headset in +6mm)
Fork: Fox 40 (94psi / 4 Tokens / HSC 7 / LSC 11 / HSR 6 / LSR 8 )
Shock: Fox DHX2 (475lbs spring / HSC 7 / LSC 8 / HSR 4 / LSR 10 )
Wheels: Crankbrother Synthesis DH w/ i9 Hydra
Tires: Continental Kryptotal Front/Rear 29”x2.4 - 23/26psi
Brakes: TRP Prototype (220mm TRP Rotors)
Drivetrain: TRP EVO-7 with Ochain
Bars: Renthal (30mm Rise / 770mm Width)
Stem: Renthal Integra 35 (0mm Rise / 45mm Length)
Grips: Renthal Super Tacky
Pedals: Crankbrothers Mallet DH
Saddle: SDG I-Beam


photo
A fresh new frame for the kick-off of the 2024 season.

photo
With a free choice of componentry under the YT Mob program, Oisin is running a full Renthal cockpit.

photo
photo
Unlike Vali Holl's SRAM setup, Oisin is running the TRP EVO-7 drivetrain with an Ochain device.

photo
The popular Crankbrothers Mallet DH are the pedals of choice for Oisin.

photo
The new Fox gold forks and the TRP brakes are a very close colour match.

photo
photo
We were told that Oisin is running a prototype brake from TRP although no details on what is new were shared with us.

photo
Oisin is running his race bike this weekend in the full 29" wheel setup.

photo
Some extra weights have been added to the downtube of Oisin's Tues.

photo
A rare sighting of the SDG I-Beam

photo



Posted In:
Racing and Events Reviews and Tech Bike Checks DH Racing World Cup DH DH Bikes YT Industries Yt Tues Oisin O'Callaghan Fort William World Cup Dh 2024


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,084 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Semi-Final Results from the Fort William DH World Cup 2024
76102 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Fort William DH World Cup 2024
69554 views
More Tech Randoms - Fort William World Cup 2024
42758 views
Review: Zerode G3 - A Belt Driven, Gearbox Equipped DH Bike
42451 views
Bike Check: Greg Minnaar's Norco Prototype DH Bike at Fort William World Cup
41841 views
Timed Training Results: Fort William DH World Cup 2024
41247 views
How Tight? Examining the UCI's Clothing Rules for DH Racing
38232 views
Martin Maes is Racing a Modified E-Bike in the Fort William World Cup Downhill
32964 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

41 Comments
  • 15 1
 Sweet! So happy to be seeing DH bike reviews again! Let’s go Fort Bill. Now if there was only a way I could watch the race in my country…
  • 2 0
 Have you tried a VPN?
  • 2 5
 @Bad-Mechanic: VPN to pay for access via other countries is risky business
  • 2 0
 Flo Sports in Canada.
  • 2 1
 FloBikes
  • 3 0
 Eurosport or maybe tiz-cycling-live.io/livestream.php
  • 2 0
 @agvlt: This is what I was waiting for. You are a gentleman and a scholar.
  • 1 0
 I'm hoping O'Chain O'Callaghan has a great season!
  • 11 0
 Gorgeous bike. First bike where the gold fork doesn't look completely out of place. Crazy to see conti take over these past few years. You see more contis than maxxis almost.
  • 4 0
 Without at least the riders height and weight what is the point of all the HSC etc settings? Some of us would probably find that information useful then but without it even the bike size is a pointless detail.
  • 6 0
 That grip looks dope
  • 1 0
 I think it’s just a grip cover to keep oil and grease off them while the mechanic works on the bike. I seem to remember Renthal has been selling them for a while now
  • 4 0
 Going all gold made Fox's premium offering look like a cheap knock-off offering.
  • 4 0
 All that gold gives me 90s pimped out Camry vibes...
  • 1 0
 Rare sighting of i-Beam saddle? Have they fallen out of favor? I seem to remember them being a big thing when they came out.... I have one on my Tues but a Thomson and WTB on my Intense...
  • 2 0
 there aren't any compatible dropper posts, and dropper posts are more preference-based than static seat posts
  • 2 0
 I've had one I-beam saddle and it was rock hard and uncomfortable because there's zero flex in the body like a saddle that has rails. Coincidentally it was on the YT Tues I bought in around 2012.
  • 1 0
 I used to love my ibeam saddles, super comfy. Shame droppers pretty much killed then off
  • 3 0
 I find seeing folks add weight to their bikes super interesting.
  • 23 0
 most folks i see on my local trails do this via IPAs in the form of a spare tire.
  • 2 0
 @Struggleteam: haha. Are we considering that sprung or unsprung weight?
  • 3 1
 Have to wonder if this revelation came about partly do to e-bikes having weight low down by the bb and how it alters suspension kinematics in a favorable way through the rough and corners. Controversial opinion I know. Grumble, grumble f*ck e-bikes!
  • 2 0
 @robito: sprung but only if your into dad bods.
  • 1 0
 @Struggleteam: Hey, go easy, man cannot live on bread alone.
  • 3 0
 50 shades of gold
  • 1 0
 I've been just kinda okay with the gold forks on some of these bikes but HUBBA-HUBBA, that bike is hot.
  • 1 0
 Can't figure out how those are new brakes - they look identical to the current TRP DH-R Evo.
  • 1 0
 Take a look at those levers.
  • 1 0
 @reilly: keep your opinions to yourself.
  • 2 0
 It's "free rein", guys and gals.
  • 1 0
 That is the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.
  • 1 1
 For all the "free reign" builds its all very sponsor correct. (No overlap with competitors.)
  • 1 0
 Except for those sneaky Shimano brake hoses
  • 1 0
 @reilly: Sherlock here in the comments.
  • 1 0
 Beautiful!
  • 1 0
 New Tues (Day)
  • 1 0
 Really pretty bike.
Below threshold threads are hidden







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.041563
Mobile Version of Website