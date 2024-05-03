Bike Check: Oisin O'Callaghan's New YT Tues Race Bike - Fort William World Cup DH 2024

Bike Details:

Frame: YT Tues 29" / Size: Large (XL chainstay in Long position, Works headset in +6mm)

Fork: Fox 40 (94psi / 4 Tokens / HSC 7 / LSC 11 / HSR 6 / LSR 8 )

Shock: Fox DHX2 (475lbs spring / HSC 7 / LSC 8 / HSR 4 / LSR 10 )

Wheels: Crankbrother Synthesis DH w/ i9 Hydra

Tires: Continental Kryptotal Front/Rear 29”x2.4 - 23/26psi

Brakes: TRP Prototype (220mm TRP Rotors)

Drivetrain: TRP EVO-7 with Ochain

Bars: Renthal (30mm Rise / 770mm Width)

Stem: Renthal Integra 35 (0mm Rise / 45mm Length)

Grips: Renthal Super Tacky

Pedals: Crankbrothers Mallet DH

Saddle: SDG I-Beam



A fresh new frame for the kick-off of the 2024 season.

With a free choice of componentry under the YT Mob program, Oisin is running a full Renthal cockpit.

Unlike Vali Holl's SRAM setup, Oisin is running the TRP EVO-7 drivetrain with an Ochain device.

The popular Crankbrothers Mallet DH are the pedals of choice for Oisin.

The new Fox gold forks and the TRP brakes are a very close colour match.

We were told that Oisin is running a prototype brake from TRP although no details on what is new were shared with us.

Oisin is running his race bike this weekend in the full 29" wheel setup.

Some extra weights have been added to the downtube of Oisin's Tues.

A rare sighting of the SDG I-Beam