Bike Check: Oisin O'Callaghan's New YT Tues Race Bike - Fort William World Cup DH 2024

After securing his first elite World Cup win in Snowshoe last year and ending the season sitting 17th overall, Oisin O'Callaghan is on the hunt for more success in 2024. To kick off the year he is riding the fresh MK4 version of YT's Tues
downhill bike launched this week after being hidden under a cover for the last few months.
As riders prepared to get between the tape for the first World Cup of the season, we grabbed the details on Oisin's setup for the updated Fort William course.
Bike Details:
Frame: YT Tues 29" / Size: Large (XL chainstay in Long position, Works headset in +6mm)
Fork: Fox 40 (94psi / 4 Tokens / HSC 7 / LSC 11 / HSR 6 / LSR 8 )
Shock: Fox DHX2 (475lbs spring / HSC 7 / LSC 8 / HSR 4 / LSR 10 )
Wheels: Crankbrother Synthesis DH w/ i9 Hydra
Tires: Continental Kryptotal Front/Rear 29”x2.4 - 23/26psi
Brakes: TRP Prototype (220mm TRP Rotors)
Drivetrain: TRP EVO-7 with Ochain
Bars: Renthal (30mm Rise / 770mm Width)
Stem: Renthal Integra 35 (0mm Rise / 45mm Length)
Grips: Renthal Super Tacky
Pedals: Crankbrothers Mallet DH
Saddle: SDG I-Beam
Unlike Vali Holl's SRAM setup, Oisin is running the TRP EVO-7 drivetrain with an Ochain device.
We were told that Oisin is running a prototype brake from TRP although no details on what is new were shared with us.
