Bike Check: Oisin O'Callaghan's YT Capra

Feb 21, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

BIKE CHECK
Oisin O'Callaghan's
YT Capra
Photos: Isac Paddock


Oisin O'Callaghan has been one of the fastest riders during his time as a Junior on the World Cup DH circuit and, with the move to Elite in 2022, he has announced he will be sticking with his tried and testing setup at YT. During the offseason, he has been doing a lot of training for the shift up to Elites and plenty of time has been spent out on his bikes. Check out how he has his YT Capra enduro bike setup for his winter rides.

Oisin O'Callaghan
Instagram: @oisinocallaghandh

YT Capra Details

Frame: YT Capra // Size Large
Wheels: Ethirteen TRS wheels
Fork: Fox 38 170mm
Shock: Fox Float X2 165mm
Tyres: Maxxis DHRII 2.4 front and rear (24psi front and 26psi rear)
Pedals: Crankbrothers Mallet E
Drivetrain: Ethirteen TRS Cranks // TRP TR 12 Mech and Shifter
Brakes: TRP DHR EVO brakes
Seatpost: Fox Transfer
Cockpit: Renthal Fatbar 35 (760mm wide with a 30mm rise) // Renthal Apex 35 (50mm length) // Renthal push on ultra tacky grips


Oisin is running the size large Capra frame which has enough room in the front triangle for a decent sized water bottle.

For 2022, the team sponsors stay largely the same for Oisin. This will be a big help with the step up to elites as he won't have to learn how any major components feel when racing.

Oisin has TRP's full drivetrain and brake setup on his Capra.

A full Renthal cockpit upfront and Oisin has even opted for the push on Renthal grips rather than lock-ons.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks Enduro Bikes YT Industries Yt Capra Oisin Ocallaghan


