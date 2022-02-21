Bike Check: Oisin O'Callaghan's YT Capra

Photos: Isac Paddock
Oisin O'Callaghan has been one of the fastest riders during his time as a Junior on the World Cup DH circuit and, with the move to Elite in 2022, he has announced he will be sticking with his tried and testing setup at YT
. During the offseason, he has been doing a lot of training for the shift up to Elites
and plenty of time has been spent out on his bikes. Check out how he has his YT Capra enduro bike setup for his winter rides.
Oisin is running the size large Capra frame which has enough room in the front triangle for a decent sized water bottle.
What’s that on the saddle? What’re the brake pad covers? Is that a slipped derailleur cable plug?
P.S. I'm going to keep on throwing out questions, even if they're way off base
