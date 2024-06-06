Bike Check: Paul Brodie's 1998 Custom 69er Gearbox DH Bike

A few years ago we shared this amazing rebuild video
of Paul Brodie's wild 69er custom DH bike from 1998. My first DH bike was a Brodie 8-Ball, made a few years after Paul left the company, so this monstrosity grabbed my attention the moment I saw it. The story goes that Paul made the 69er for his friend Richard Parker in exchange for help with construction of his shop and fixing up his house. Richard had been lusting after a bike like one he'd seen in a magazine—a high pivot gearbox with a "slack" 69° headtube angle.
Paul and Richard didn't recall which bike or magazine inspired the build; my first instinct was to assume it was some Nicolai monster bike
, but I don't think they really started doing those until the early 2000s.
A friend of mine reminded me about the GT concept gearbox bike
that was on the cover of Mountain Bike Action in 1996 or 1997, and Paul confirms that is likely the bike that inspired the 69er.
The 1996 GT gearbox concept bike was on display at Sea Otter back in 2018.
Anyway, I had the opportunity to snap a few photos of the 69er at Paul's shop recently and figured it was worth revisiting. It was frame number 4213 for Paul, completed July 1998. Unlike the ~2006 Trek 69er, the Brodie 69er wasn't named after its wheel sizes, but rather its head-tube angle. 69° was pretty damn slack for 1997 when Paul was designing this thing, and made sense as its defining characteristic.
In Paul's own words:
|I bought my property in 1997 for land value. The house was in bad shape. My friend Richard Parker wanted a downhill bike, and he was very good at construction. We made a deal: I would build him a bike like the one he had seen in a magazine, with a 7 speed Shimano Nexus hub mounted up high… It took me 100 hours, so Richard spent 100 hours renovating my little house. That was a great trade.
It was called the 69er because of the head tube angle: 69 degrees. That was slack for the time, but not anymore. Travel was about 7-8” on the rear with a rising rate, and the RST fork had about the same travel. The frame was 6061 aluminum, heat treated. Richard raced it locally, and after a year it had a few small cracks. I welded it up, and it got heat treated again. More racing. After a year it had a few more cracks, so Richard sold it to a friend. And I’m told I welded it up again, and the new owner paid for the heat treating. I didn’t hear about it for many years, so I assumed it was hanging above a fireplace in someone’s basement. I was wrong.
In 2019 (I think…) I decided I wanted it back, and started my search. I found out the 69er had been sold to a 3rd person, and no one seemed to know how to find him. A year passed, and I knew that my good friend Steve Mitchell was also looking for the bike… The race was on! I renewed my efforts and became like a private detective. I finally located Chris, and we met outside his house. He had raced it for many more years, and had re-designed the suspension for more travel. Part of the swingarm had been left at a machine shop, and left for too long… the shop burnt down and the swingarm was lost. That’s when I showed up. Chris showed me a collection of beat up and bent parts, and we came to a deal.
I took it back to my shop, and began the restoration. It was a great project, and you can see the final result. The frame needed more welding, but did not get heat treated, so it has not been ridden since.—Paul Brodie, Framebuilder
I’ve been helping Paul and Firstlight Frames
, a former student of his, pull together a show of his most important bikes—including the 69er. If you’re interested, Paul will be displaying 16 unique show bikes and telling stories at Paul Brodie's Bicycle Show
on June 15th and 16th in Vancouver. Pre-sale tickets
are $20 and include a show booklet with more historical photos and stories.