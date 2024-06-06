Bike Check: Paul Brodie's 1998 Custom 69er Gearbox DH Bike

I bought my property in 1997 for land value. The house was in bad shape. My friend Richard Parker wanted a downhill bike, and he was very good at construction. We made a deal: I would build him a bike like the one he had seen in a magazine, with a 7 speed Shimano Nexus hub mounted up high… It took me 100 hours, so Richard spent 100 hours renovating my little house. That was a great trade.



It was called the 69er because of the head tube angle: 69 degrees. That was slack for the time, but not anymore. Travel was about 7-8” on the rear with a rising rate, and the RST fork had about the same travel. The frame was 6061 aluminum, heat treated. Richard raced it locally, and after a year it had a few small cracks. I welded it up, and it got heat treated again. More racing. After a year it had a few more cracks, so Richard sold it to a friend. And I’m told I welded it up again, and the new owner paid for the heat treating. I didn’t hear about it for many years, so I assumed it was hanging above a fireplace in someone’s basement. I was wrong.



In 2019 (I think…) I decided I wanted it back, and started my search. I found out the 69er had been sold to a 3rd person, and no one seemed to know how to find him. A year passed, and I knew that my good friend Steve Mitchell was also looking for the bike… The race was on! I renewed my efforts and became like a private detective. I finally located Chris, and we met outside his house. He had raced it for many more years, and had re-designed the suspension for more travel. Part of the swingarm had been left at a machine shop, and left for too long… the shop burnt down and the swingarm was lost. That’s when I showed up. Chris showed me a collection of beat up and bent parts, and we came to a deal.



I took it back to my shop, and began the restoration. It was a great project, and you can see the final result. The frame needed more welding, but did not get heat treated, so it has not been ridden since. — Paul Brodie, Framebuilder