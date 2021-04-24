Bike Check: Pauline Ferrand-Prevot’s BMC Fourstroke Was Decorated With Tape by an Anonymous Artist

Apr 24, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

Pauline Ferrand-Prevot's
BMC Fourstroke
When BMC set out to create a new bike for six-time World Champion Pauline Ferrand-Prevot, they wanted it to be something special.

To design a bike that celebrated Pauline beyond just recognizing her mountain of riding achievements, BMC teamed up with an artist whose medium is tape and who is known by his pseudonym, No Curves.

The design process started with a series of rapid-fire questions to Pauline who had to respond to No Curves using pictures. The artist honed in on Pauline’s calm confidence and strength, adorning the headtube with a panther to represent how she interacts with the world around her.

Naturally, as she's no stranger to the rainbow jersey and in 2015 was the first person in cycling history to simultaneously hold the XCO, cyclocross, and road World Championship titles, the design needed to include some rainbow stripes to punctuate the bike's bold patterns.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot gave it her all and showed a glimpse of a return to her pace with a battling 15th place.
Pauline Ferrand-Prevot // Absolute Absalon BMC
Age: 29
Hometown: Reims, France
Height: 1.63 m / 5'4"
Weight: 53kg / 117 lb
Instagram: @paulineferrandprevot

Rockshox SID parts provide 100mm of capability front and rear.

A few notable features include SRAM's prototype integrated chainring power meter and BMC's own RAD (Race Application Dropper) seatpost.
Frame: BMC Fourstroke size S
Weight: 10.04kg / 22.13lbs
Shock: RockShox SIDLuxe Ultimate 100mm
Fork: RockShox SID Ultimate SL 100m
Wheels: Duke Lucky Jack 29"
Tires: Vittoria Mezcal G2.0 29x2.25 front and rear
Drivetrain: SRAM XX1 AXS Eagle w/ BlackBox power meter chainring
Brakes: SRAM Level Ultimate w/ 160mm rotors
Cockpit: BMC carbon 700mm bars, BMC 50mm -5 stem
Seatpost: BMC RAD
Saddle: Custom Prologo
Pedals: Time
More info: BMC Fourstroke

bigquotesRiding a bike that you’ve contributed to is a huge privilege. It really boosts my confidence as it’s also a part of me and shows a side that people won’t have seen before. Often athletes are only seen from the outside, but it’s not all performance.Pauline Ferrand-Prevot

The Italian artist No Curves meticulously cut the design from tape.

No Curves describes himself as a geometric tape artist and is known only by his pseudonym.

bigquotesYou’re dealing with this extraordinary contradiction that is a BMC bicycle – designed with incredible digital software but ultimately still created in an artisanal and artistic way. It brings home that technology – however perfect – still needs the creativity and intuition of humans.No Curves

From BMC: 5 Things You Should Know

1.The vibrant colour palette makes use of her rainbow stripes, representing all of the continents, and Pauline’s fiery character.

2. Not only a nod to the bikes’ natural terrain, the deconstructed mountains at the junction of the downtube and the seat tube represent the new challenge with BMC, the highs and lows of the sport and how easy it is to go from one to another.

3. The panther on the head tube represents Pauline: super calm on the exterior but with an internal rage ready to be unleashed on race day.

4. The BMC logo stays true to its DNA on the downtube but is joined by Pauline on the chainstay and a discreet signature by No Curves.

5. Ensuring full compliance with the UCI World Champion stripes was worth breaking a sweat over and well suited to No Curves’ tape art approach.

The panther headbadge represents Pauline's fierce strength.

No Curves aimed to create a bike that perfectly captured Pauline's personality and her stellar racing career.

This top-of-the-line Fourstroke uses BMC's highest grade 01 carbon.



23 Comments

  • 10 1
 No Curves? How about No Humor? Geez, lighten up. It's art and bikes already.
  • 1 0
 Cannot be in earnest. There’s just no way.
  • 1 0
 Holy shit he’s serious! 44 seconds (no curves) into the vid and wow. No way either of them are good enough actors to be faking this.

Wow!

Geometric tape artist. Like EvH on his guitars. Spider webs. Fenceposts. No Curves!

Looking like computer chip clip art.

PFP’s muscle thing hit the wrong member of this collabo for sure. No Curves.

Imagine being less fun than BMC!

I am in awe.

No Curves!
  • 2 0
 Will she walk this bike over all the technical features too?
  • 7 0
 Pretentious AF = Winning?
  • 7 0
 Either very late April's fool... or an utterly pretentious A-hole...
  • 7 0
 No comment
  • 4 0
 No comment
  • 4 0
 No comment
  • 5 0
 Looks like a taping session,
  • 4 0
 “...I really zhink, you should ride...wiv square wheels...”
  • 4 0
 More like no comb.
  • 3 0
 I thought maybe it was just me cause I'm old. Guess not.
  • 1 0
 $10 says there is a man bun hidden behind that smug mug.
$100 says that he'll sell some ugly NFT for >$100k in the next 90 days.
  • 3 0
 No Comedy.
  • 3 0
 No interest
  • 1 0
 Loving the electric vibe of the paint job..! Looks pretty awesome! :-) Did anyone notice how short her stem is? So good!
  • 2 0
 Cool bike. I like the head tube paint
  • 2 0
 He’s only known by his pseudonym? No thanks No Curves.
  • 1 0
 Dude don’t like fat girls , he’s missing out !
  • 1 0
 Don't forget about the "pair formance"
  • 1 0
 No kurwa!
  • 2 3
 No cares

Post a Comment



