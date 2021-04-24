Bike Check: Pauline Ferrand-Prevot’s BMC Fourstroke Was Decorated With Tape by an Anonymous Artist

When BMC set out to create a new bike for six-time World Champion Pauline Ferrand-Prevot, they wanted it to be something special.
To design a bike that celebrated Pauline beyond just recognizing her mountain of riding achievements, BMC teamed up with an artist whose medium is tape and who is known by his pseudonym, No Curves.
The design process started with a series of rapid-fire questions to Pauline who had to respond to No Curves using pictures. The artist honed in on Pauline’s calm confidence and strength, adorning the headtube with a panther to represent how she interacts with the world around her.
Naturally, as she's no stranger to the rainbow jersey and in 2015 was the first person in cycling history to simultaneously hold the XCO, cyclocross, and road World Championship titles, the design needed to include some rainbow stripes to punctuate the bike's bold patterns.
|Riding a bike that you’ve contributed to is a huge privilege. It really boosts my confidence as it’s also a part of me and shows a side that people won’t have seen before. Often athletes are only seen from the outside, but it’s not all performance.—Pauline Ferrand-Prevot
|You’re dealing with this extraordinary contradiction that is a BMC bicycle – designed with incredible digital software but ultimately still created in an artisanal and artistic way. It brings home that technology – however perfect – still needs the creativity and intuition of humans.—No Curves
From BMC: 5 Things You Should Know
1.The vibrant colour palette makes use of her rainbow stripes, representing all of the continents, and Pauline’s fiery character.
2. Not only a nod to the bikes’ natural terrain, the deconstructed mountains at the junction of the downtube and the seat tube represent the new challenge with BMC, the highs and lows of the sport and how easy it is to go from one to another.
3. The panther on the head tube represents Pauline: super calm on the exterior but with an internal rage ready to be unleashed on race day.
4. The BMC logo stays true to its DNA on the downtube but is joined by Pauline on the chainstay and a discreet signature by No Curves.
5. Ensuring full compliance with the UCI World Champion stripes was worth breaking a sweat over and well suited to No Curves’ tape art approach.
No Curves aimed to create a bike that perfectly captured Pauline's personality and her stellar racing career.
Wow!
Geometric tape artist. Like EvH on his guitars. Spider webs. Fenceposts. No Curves!
Looking like computer chip clip art.
PFP’s muscle thing hit the wrong member of this collabo for sure. No Curves.
Imagine being less fun than BMC!
I am in awe.
No Curves!
$100 says that he'll sell some ugly NFT for >$100k in the next 90 days.
