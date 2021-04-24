Bike Check: Pauline Ferrand-Prevot’s BMC Fourstroke Was Decorated With Tape by an Anonymous Artist



When BMC set out to create a new bike for six-time World Champion Pauline Ferrand-Prevot, they wanted it to be something special.



To design a bike that celebrated Pauline beyond just recognizing her mountain of riding achievements, BMC teamed up with an artist whose medium is tape and who is known by his pseudonym, No Curves.



The design process started with a series of rapid-fire questions to Pauline who had to respond to No Curves using pictures. The artist honed in on Pauline’s calm confidence and strength, adorning the headtube with a panther to represent how she interacts with the world around her.



Naturally, as she's no stranger to the rainbow jersey and in 2015 was the first person in cycling history to simultaneously hold the XCO, cyclocross, and road World Championship titles, the design needed to include some rainbow stripes to punctuate the bike's bold patterns.



Pauline Ferrand-Prevot // Absolute Absalon BMC

Age: 29

Hometown: Reims, France

Height: 1.63 m / 5'4"

Weight: 53kg / 117 lb

Instagram: @paulineferrandprevot

Rockshox SID parts provide 100mm of capability front and rear.

A few notable features include SRAM's prototype integrated chainring power meter and BMC's own RAD (Race Application Dropper) seatpost. Frame: BMC Fourstroke size S

Weight: 10.04kg / 22.13lbs

Shock: RockShox SIDLuxe Ultimate 100mm

Fork: RockShox SID Ultimate SL 100m

Wheels: Duke Lucky Jack 29"

Tires: Vittoria Mezcal G2.0 29x2.25 front and rear

Drivetrain: SRAM XX1 AXS Eagle w/ BlackBox power meter chainring

Brakes: SRAM Level Ultimate w/ 160mm rotors

Cockpit: BMC carbon 700mm bars, BMC 50mm -5 stem

Seatpost: BMC RAD

Saddle: Custom Prologo

Pedals: Time

More info: BMC Fourstroke

Riding a bike that you’ve contributed to is a huge privilege. It really boosts my confidence as it’s also a part of me and shows a side that people won’t have seen before. Often athletes are only seen from the outside, but it’s not all performance. — Pauline Ferrand-Prevot

The Italian artist No Curves meticulously cut the design from tape.

No Curves describes himself as a geometric tape artist and is known only by his pseudonym.

You’re dealing with this extraordinary contradiction that is a BMC bicycle – designed with incredible digital software but ultimately still created in an artisanal and artistic way. It brings home that technology – however perfect – still needs the creativity and intuition of humans. — No Curves

From BMC: 5 Things You Should Know



1.The vibrant colour palette makes use of her rainbow stripes, representing all of the continents, and Pauline’s fiery character.



2. Not only a nod to the bikes’ natural terrain, the deconstructed mountains at the junction of the downtube and the seat tube represent the new challenge with BMC, the highs and lows of the sport and how easy it is to go from one to another.



3. The panther on the head tube represents Pauline: super calm on the exterior but with an internal rage ready to be unleashed on race day.



4. The BMC logo stays true to its DNA on the downtube but is joined by Pauline on the chainstay and a discreet signature by No Curves.



5. Ensuring full compliance with the UCI World Champion stripes was worth breaking a sweat over and well suited to No Curves’ tape art approach.

The panther headbadge represents Pauline's fierce strength.

No Curves aimed to create a bike that perfectly captured Pauline's personality and her stellar racing career.