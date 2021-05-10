Bike Check: Pauline Ferrand Prevot's Custom BMC Twostroke

May 10, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

Pauline Ferrand Prevot's
BMC Twostroke
Photography by Andy Vathis

Last month we covered Pauline Ferrand Prevot's new BMC Fourstroke featuring a standout custom design by an artist who specialises in tape and goes by the pseudonym, No Curves. For Albstadt and the first XC World Cup of the season, the current Elite World Champion joined most of the Women's field in running a hardtail and she opted for another custom BMC with the Twostroke. Let's take a look at some of the finer details on Pauline Ferrand Prevot's race machine.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot
Age: 29
Hometown: Reims, France
Instagram: @paulineferrandprevot

BMC Twostroke Details

Frame: BMC Twostroke, size small
Fork: RockShox SID Ultimate SL 100m
Wheels: DUKE Lucky Jack SLS3 6TERS 29"
Tires: Vittoria Peyote 2.25"
Drivetrain: SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS
Brakes: SRAM Level Ultimate
Bar/Stem: BMC carbon bars, BMC stem
Saddle: Custom Prologo
More info: BMC


Just like Pauline's Fourstroke, her Albstadt race bike was running the custom design created by the artist No Curves who uses tape to create his artwork.

The artist No Curves and Pauline Ferrand Prevot share their thought process for the unique custom artwork.

Pauline is another rider running SRAM's BlackBox AXS power meter that we have seen on many of the top riders' bikes. Interestingly on her hardtail, Pauline has opted to not run a minimal chain guide setup for Albstadt. We saw other riders running at least some chain protection on their race bikes.

Carrying over from her bike setup last year is Pauline's choice of wheels with the World Champion sticking with DUKE's carbon offerings. For this year she is running the DUKE Lucky Jack SLS3 6TERS rims with a 30mm internal width upfront and 28mm at the rear.

Alongside the custom artwork on the frame the race machine is kitted out with custom designs on the components and a unique Prologo saddle. The design is also created by the artist No Curves and the saddle features carbon rails, a short length and a claimed weight of just 159 grams.

For the flat out Albstadt course Pauline was running Vittoria's fast-rolling Peyote tires. These are designed for XC racing with a tread pattern that is optimised for dry conditions with low rolling resistance and low weight.

8 Comments

 Am I the only one who sees these XC bike checks and suddenly realises that I know nothing about XC bikes?
It's like it is a different world altogether
 I think some of it is also the fact that these are the absolute top of the line xc bikes and tech
 Not that no curves video again... lol
 "I wanted to do something really spontaneous"......Uhhhh planning spontaneity seems a little counter intuitive.
 It's definitely..... different
 That No Curves video was a definite win!
 Where's Loana bike ?
