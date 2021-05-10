Bike Check: Pauline Ferrand Prevot's Custom BMC Twostroke

Last month we covered Pauline Ferrand Prevot's new BMC Fourstroke
featuring a standout custom design by an artist who specialises in tape and goes by the pseudonym, No Curves. For Albstadt and the first XC World Cup of the season, the current Elite World Champion joined most of the Women's field in running a hardtail and she opted for another custom BMC with the Twostroke. Let's take a look at some of the finer details on Pauline Ferrand Prevot's race machine.
Just like Pauline's Fourstroke, her Albstadt race bike was running the custom design created by the artist No Curves who uses tape to create his artwork.
The artist No Curves and Pauline Ferrand Prevot share their thought process for the unique custom artwork.
Alongside the custom artwork on the frame the race machine is kitted out with custom designs on the components and a unique Prologo saddle. The design is also created by the artist No Curves and the saddle features carbon rails, a short length and a claimed weight of just 159 grams.
For the flat out Albstadt course Pauline was running Vittoria's fast-rolling Peyote tires. These are designed for XC racing with a tread pattern that is optimised for dry conditions with low rolling resistance and low weight.
It's like it is a different world altogether
