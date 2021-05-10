Bike Check: Pauline Ferrand Prevot's Custom BMC Twostroke

Pauline Ferrand Prevot

Age: 29

Hometown: Reims, France

Instagram: @paulineferrandprevot



BMC Twostroke Details



Frame: BMC Twostroke, size small

Fork: RockShox SID Ultimate SL 100m

Wheels: DUKE Lucky Jack SLS3 6TERS 29"

Tires: Vittoria Peyote 2.25"

Drivetrain: SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS

Brakes: SRAM Level Ultimate

Bar/Stem: BMC carbon bars, BMC stem

Saddle: Custom Prologo

More info: BMC

Just like Pauline's Fourstroke, her Albstadt race bike was running the custom design created by the artist No Curves who uses tape to create his artwork.

The artist No Curves and Pauline Ferrand Prevot share their thought process for the unique custom artwork.

Pauline is another rider running SRAM's BlackBox AXS power meter that we have seen on many of the top riders' bikes. Interestingly on her hardtail, Pauline has opted to not run a minimal chain guide setup for Albstadt. We saw other riders running at least some chain protection on their race bikes.

Carrying over from her bike setup last year is Pauline's choice of wheels with the World Champion sticking with DUKE's carbon offerings. For this year she is running the DUKE Lucky Jack SLS3 6TERS rims with a 30mm internal width upfront and 28mm at the rear.

Alongside the custom artwork on the frame the race machine is kitted out with custom designs on the components and a unique Prologo saddle. The design is also created by the artist No Curves and the saddle features carbon rails, a short length and a claimed weight of just 159 grams.

For the flat out Albstadt course Pauline was running Vittoria's fast-rolling Peyote tires. These are designed for XC racing with a tread pattern that is optimised for dry conditions with low rolling resistance and low weight.