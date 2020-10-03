Bike Check: Pauline Ferrand Prevot's Custom Rainbow Stripes Canyon Lux

Pauline Ferrand Prevot's
Canyon Lux
Photography by Ross Bell

Pauline Ferrand Prevot has so many rainbow jerseys she can probably wear them to bed as pajamas. During the 2015 season, aged just 23, she became the first person in the history of cycling too simultaneously hold the world road, cyclo-cross title and cross-country titles. In 2020, she's currently the XCO and mountain bike marathon world Championship so Canyon decided to create her a bike to match her impressive palmares.

The bike is decorated in rainbow stripes and lists some of her cycling achievements on the top tube. Not to be outdone, Pauline's component sponsors, including Duke Wheels and Ergon, have added some further arinbow flourishes to make a ride fit for this illustrious racer. She's already ridden the bike to two short track second places and a third place in the Nove Mesto XCO race. She'll be aiming for the top spot on Sunday before she takes the bike to Leogang to defend her title next week. Let's take a look through her set up.
Pauline Ferrand Prevot dialed in. She would lead or at least challenge the front of the pack for most laps.
Rider Name // Pauline Ferrand Prevot
Age: 28
Hometown: Reims
Height: 1.63 m / 5'4"
Weight: 53kg / 117 lb
Instagram: @paulineferrandprevot


Model Name Details
Frame: Canyon Lux
Shock: RockShox Sid Luxe Ultimate, 67 psi
Fork: RockShox Sid SL, 68 psi
Wheels: Duke Lucky Jack
Tires: Schwalbe Racing Ray front, Schwalbe Racing Ralf rear, both 2.25"
Drivetrain: SRAM Eagle XX1 AXS, 10-50t, 32t front
Brakes: SRAM Level Ultimate
Cockpit: 700mm bar, 70mm stem, -6° rise
Size: Small
More info: canyon.com

This RockShox SID shock provides 100mm of travel for Prevot. It's pressured to 68 psi.

It's matched with the SL version of the SID fork that's set up with 4 tokens and 67psi.

Mudguards are a rare sight on XC bikes, but when conditions are as bad as they were in the Short Tack on Tuesday, the weight penalty is a necessary evil.

We've seen some racers on prototype Thunder Burt tires this weekend but Pauline stuck with the Racing Ray and Ralph combo to deal with the mulchy conditions in Nove Mesto. She runs both in 2.25" width.

The rubber is mounted on 29" Duke Lucky Jack wheels with stickers to match the rest of the frame.

Prevost runs a full Eagle XX1 AXS groupset to help her power up the climbs. Up front, she's running a 32t BlackBox Power Meter Chainring.

In the rear she sticks with the standard 10-50t cassette; there's no 52T extender needed despite the sharp climbs in the Czech Republic.

Just 100mm of travel is enough on this AXS dropper. Pauline keeps the same set up for most of the year and the thing she changes most is the seat angle depending on the gradient of the track.

We've seen a few modified AXS paddles recently but PFP sticks with the standard pentagon. She's also running a grip shift lockout.

She runs a fairly wide (for XC) 700mm bar that's matched to a 70mm stem with -6-degree rise.


