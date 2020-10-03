Bike Check: Pauline Ferrand Prevot's Custom Rainbow Stripes Canyon Lux

Pauline Ferrand Prevot has so many rainbow jerseys she can probably wear them to bed as pajamas. During the 2015 season, aged just 23, she became the first person in the history of cycling too simultaneously hold the world road, cyclo-cross title and cross-country titles. In 2020, she's currently the XCO and mountain bike marathon world Championship so Canyon decided to create her a bike to match her impressive palmares.



The bike is decorated in rainbow stripes and lists some of her cycling achievements on the top tube. Not to be outdone, Pauline's component sponsors, including Duke Wheels and Ergon, have added some further arinbow flourishes to make a ride fit for this illustrious racer. She's already ridden the bike to two short track second places and a third place in the Nove Mesto XCO race. She'll be aiming for the top spot on Sunday before she takes the bike to Leogang to defend her title next week. Let's take a look through her set up.



Rider Name // Pauline Ferrand Prevot

Age: 28

Hometown: Reims

Height: 1.63 m / 5'4"

Weight: 53kg / 117 lb

Instagram: @paulineferrandprevot

