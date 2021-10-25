Bike Check: Peter Jamison's YT Capra

To go with his new edit
, Peter Jamison has a fresh brightly colored YT Capra. Peter runs a medium Capra frame with suspension from Marzocchi and components from Industry Nine, Shimano and Title. For this build, Peter focused on gravity orientated riding as he fits coil suspension, 203mm rotors and Doubledown tires with inserts. Peter does find the medium-sized Capra sightly small for his height of 5’11”, but he says this fits his riding style better than a larger sized frame. Take a closer look at his custom build below.
|When building my new Capra I definitely went for a gravity oriented build. I chose coil suspension front and rear, 203mm rotors front and rear, and have tire inserts front and rear. My bike isn’t built how most people will build theirs, but it works great for me. It should also be noted that I am 5’11” and ride a size Medium with 29” wheels. The medium frame is on the smaller side for me, but fits my riding style very well.— Peter Jamison
This Capra is fitted with coil suspension front and rear. Peter runs the Marzocchi Z1 Coil fork at 170mm and the Marzocchi CR shock with a 450lbs spring.
There are plenty of little extra details all over Peter's build.
For tires, Peter has opted for the classic pairing of a Maxxis DHf and DHR II. Both tires are in the Maxxgrip/Doubledown compound and they have Cushcore insets front and rear. In terms of width's Peter has a 2.5" tire up front and a 2.4" on the rear.
This build is kitted out with plenty of Title components with the brand supplying most of the finishing kit from the bars, stem and saddle.
