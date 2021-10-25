Bike Check: Peter Jamison's YT Capra

YT Capra Spec

Frame: YT Capra Size Medium

Shock: Marzocchi CR with 450lbs spring

Fork: Marzocchi Z1 Coil 170mm

Wheels: Industry Nine Enduro 305 v3 with Hydra Hubs

Tires: Maxxis DHF 2.5 Maxxgrip/Doubledown front. Maxxis DHR II 2.4 Maxxgrip/Doubledown rear. Cushcore front and rear

Drivetrain: Shimano XT, 170mm cranks

Brakes: Shimano XT 4 piston with 200mm rotors front and rear

Cockpit: Title AH1 35mm uncut/full length, Title ST1 35mm length

When building my new Capra I definitely went for a gravity oriented build. I chose coil suspension front and rear, 203mm rotors front and rear, and have tire inserts front and rear. My bike isn’t built how most people will build theirs, but it works great for me. It should also be noted that I am 5’11” and ride a size Medium with 29” wheels. The medium frame is on the smaller side for me, but fits my riding style very well. — Peter Jamison

This Capra is fitted with coil suspension front and rear. Peter runs the Marzocchi Z1 Coil fork at 170mm and the Marzocchi CR shock with a 450lbs spring.

There are plenty of little extra details all over Peter's build.

For tires, Peter has opted for the classic pairing of a Maxxis DHf and DHR II. Both tires are in the Maxxgrip/Doubledown compound and they have Cushcore insets front and rear. In terms of width's Peter has a 2.5" tire up front and a 2.4" on the rear.

This build is kitted out with plenty of Title components with the brand supplying most of the finishing kit from the bars, stem and saddle.