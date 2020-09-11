Bike Check: Peter Kaiser's Custom Trek Ticket - Audi Nines 2020

Sep 11, 2020
by Samantha Saskia Dugon  

BIKE CHECK
Peter Kaiser's
Trek Ticket
Photography by Samantha Saskia Dugon

In true Trek style, the paint design on this frame is something special as Peter Kaisers Trek Ticket stands out in quarry with its bright white frame and reflective silver decals.

The 23-year-old from Austria and currently living in Innsbruck, is back at Audi Nines for the fourth time and after taking the win last year for the highest air at the Vienna Dirt Battle, Peter is on a mission to push himself further and further. This year at Audi Nines he has tried out and perfected his Flip Bar-Spin to Superman Seatgrab on the Big Air jump here in the quarry, and we're only half way through the week!

Peter and his Trek Ticket

Trek Ticket
Frame: Trek Ticket
Fork: Rockshox Pike, 160psi with 2 tokens and rebound set 4 clicks off the fastest
Wheels: Industry Nine 305 Rims and Hydra Hubs
Tires: Chaoyang Victory 26 x 2.25 60psi front and back
Drivetrain: SRAM Descendant cranks with a crankstopper in the BB.
Brakes: Trickstuff Direttissima with 160mm rotor
Cockpit: Chromag BZA stem & OSX Bars 35mm clamp, 25mm rise and 740mm wide with Chromag Wax grips. Trickstuff Direttissima brake lever and a Trickstuff Gyro
Pedals: Chromag Plastic Pedals
Saddle & Seatpost Chromag Overture limited edition saddle on a Sram Descendant seatpost.

Getting the tricks in on the Slopestlye line here at Audi Nines

This frame is aesthetic all round
Silver fork crowns to match the silver decals

bigquotesI've just got an old Sram Descendant downhill crankset because it’s a steel axle and they hold up really well! I’ve run it for like 3 years already. They just don’t bend!Peter Kaiser

Trickstuff Gyro
Chromag Grips.

The subtle reflective graphics are what really finishes off this bike nicely

Industry Nine Hubs
Trickstuff Direttissima brake lever, nice and steep for slopestyle

bigquotesI try to have it slammed as short as possible in the back, it makes it super playful. Then I've got the Trickstuff gyro to make bar spins super easy. And finally I've got a crank stopper.Peter Kaiser

A short backend making jumps even more fun for Peter

Chromag Plastic Pedals. Lightweight and not too hard on the shins
A bit of top tube detail


