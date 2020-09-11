Bike Check: Peter Kaiser's Custom Trek Ticket - Audi Nines 2020

In true Trek style, the paint design on this frame is something special as Peter Kaisers Trek Ticket stands out in quarry with its bright white frame and reflective silver decals.
The 23-year-old from Austria and currently living in Innsbruck, is back at Audi Nines for the fourth time and after taking the win last year for the highest air at the Vienna Dirt Battle, Peter is on a mission to push himself further and further. This year at Audi Nines he has tried out and perfected his Flip Bar-Spin to Superman Seatgrab on the Big Air jump here in the quarry, and we're only half way through the week!
|I've just got an old Sram Descendant downhill crankset because it’s a steel axle and they hold up really well! I’ve run it for like 3 years already. They just don’t bend!—Peter Kaiser
|I try to have it slammed as short as possible in the back, it makes it super playful. Then I've got the Trickstuff gyro to make bar spins super easy. And finally I've got a crank stopper.—Peter Kaiser
0 Comments
Post a Comment