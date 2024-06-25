Bike Check: Peter Kaiser's Trek Ticket S

Peter Kaiser has been competing at the high end of slopestyle competitions since 2014, perfecting his abilities and bike setup alike. In addition to throwing some wild shapes on-bike, he's also an accomplished photographer and videographer, producing some incredible scenery and self-shot riding videos over the years. There's an eye for detail on the bike side as well, with plenty of personal touches throughout.



Harriet Burbidge-Smith

Age: 26

Hometown: Innsbruck, Austria

Sponsors: Trek, RockShox, Kenda, Industry Nine, Chromag, Cane Creek, Trickstuff, Mons Royale

Instagram: @PeterKaiser

26Innsbruck, AustriaTrek, RockShox, Kenda, Industry Nine, Chromag, Cane Creek, Trickstuff, Mons Royale