Bike Check: Peter Kaiser's Trek Ticket S

Peter Kaiser has been competing at the high end of slopestyle competitions since 2014, perfecting his abilities and bike setup alike. In addition to throwing some wild shapes on-bike, he's also an accomplished photographer and videographer, producing some incredible scenery and self-shot riding videos over the years. There's an eye for detail on the bike side as well, with plenty of personal touches throughout.
Inspired by the paint job on his Suzuki Samurai, Peter's Ticket S is a fully custom affair, featuring a bevy of custom parts and fancy finish work.