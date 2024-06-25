Powered by Outside

Bike Check: Peter Kaiser's Trek Ticket S

Jun 25, 2024
by Dario DiGiulio  

Peter Kaiser
BIKE CHECK
Peter Kaiser's
Trek Ticket S

Peter Kaiser has been competing at the high end of slopestyle competitions since 2014, perfecting his abilities and bike setup alike. In addition to throwing some wild shapes on-bike, he's also an accomplished photographer and videographer, producing some incredible scenery and self-shot riding videos over the years. There's an eye for detail on the bike side as well, with plenty of personal touches throughout.
Harriet Burbidge-Smith
Age: 26
Hometown: Innsbruck, Austria
Sponsors: Trek, RockShox, Kenda, Industry Nine, Chromag, Cane Creek, Trickstuff, Mons Royale
Instagram:@PeterKaiser

Inspired by the paint job on his Suzuki Samurai, Peter's Ticket S is a fully custom affair, featuring a bevy of custom parts and fancy finish work.

Peter Kaiser
Bike Details:
Frame: Trek Ticket S
Fork: RockShox Pike DJ, 100mm
Shock: RockShox Deluxe, 240psi
Wheels: 26" Industry Nine Enduro 305
Tires: Kenda Booster Pro, 40psi
Inserts: Tubolito tubes
Brake: Trickstuff Diretissima, Trixer Headset
Bars: Chromag Fubar OSX, 740mm wide, 25mm rise
Stem: Industry Nine A318, 30mm length
Grips: Chromag Wax, flanges cut off
Shifting: 32x12 singlespeed, SB One tensioner
Cranks: Cane Creek eeWings, 170mm
Pedals: Chromag Pressure
Saddle: Chromag Overture
Post: Yes
Extras: Homemade plastic spindle stopper

Peter Kaiser
150psi in the fork, 2 volume spacers, middle-middle on rebound and compression.

Peter Kaiser
A teeny little 165x45mm rear shock produces 100mm of travel.
Peter Kaiser
40psi in these puppies.

Peter Kaiser
Light, stiff, and decidedly baller.

Peter Kaiser
Takes up the slack as the suspension compresses.

Peter Kaiser
A homemade spindle stopper keeps these from spinning too much.

Peter Kaiser
Mega-powerful Trickstuff Diretissima brakes.
Peter Kaiser
And their no longer produced Trixer gyro headset.

Peter Kaiser
Big brake for a little bike.

Peter Kaiser
Tried and true.

Peter Kaiser
Steep gears for big jumps.

Peter Kaiser
Hand-polished crowns.
Peter Kaiser
Custom painted lowers.

Peter Kaiser
The correct amount of chrome.

Peter Kaiser
Candy red hubs and some tastefully navy spokes.

Peter Kaiser
Impressive custom ano work from Industry 9.

Peter Kaiser
Looks good.

Peter Kaiser
Real good.


