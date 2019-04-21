Bike Check: Phil Atwill’s Cube Two15 HPA 29 - iXS European Cup: Round 1 Maribor

2019 sees Phil Atwill aboard the Cube Two15 HPA having left Propain and joined the Cube Global Squad, racing team. Phil struggled with injury last season and will be looking to put that behind him with his new team when the season kicks off next weekend.
Cube has made this bike a bit bigger to accommodate Phil so he'll be riding a slightly bigger than normal XL bike on 29-inch wheels front and rear. As well as a new frame the team change brought a lot of new components for Phil but having moved to Greece over the offseason he will no doubt have been enjoying the dry winter to get lots of testing in. He was one of the first riders to make it to Maribor and if the footage of him shredding the tracks on an ebike
is anything to go by, he is already up to speed in Slovenia.
There's not a great deal of new tech on this bike but Phil has said he's working on developing Funn's Ripper pedals further. The pedal was first released at Eurobike in 2017 but with Phil's input, it's going to be honed even further throughout this season.
Phil makes the move to Fox suspension front and rear this year having been on XFusion and Formula in previous years. He also switches tyres from Vee to Schwalbe and gets components from RaceFace, as opposed to Propain's in-house brand, SixPack.
