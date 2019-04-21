PINKBIKE TECH

Bike Check: Phil Atwill’s Cube Two15 HPA 29 - iXS European Cup: Round 1 Maribor

Apr 21, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

BIKE CHECK
Phil Atwill's
Cube Two15 HPA 29
Photography by Dan Griffiths


2019 sees Phil Atwill aboard the Cube Two15 HPA having left Propain and joined the Cube Global Squad, racing team. Phil struggled with injury last season and will be looking to put that behind him with his new team when the season kicks off next weekend.

Cube has made this bike a bit bigger to accommodate Phil so he'll be riding a slightly bigger than normal XL bike on 29-inch wheels front and rear. As well as a new frame the team change brought a lot of new components for Phil but having moved to Greece over the offseason he will no doubt have been enjoying the dry winter to get lots of testing in. He was one of the first riders to make it to Maribor and if the footage of him shredding the tracks on an ebike is anything to go by, he is already up to speed in Slovenia.

Rider Name // Phil Atwill
Age: 24
Hometown: Athens
Height: 184cm
Instagram: @phil_atwill

Phil gets a custom (X)XL front end as he joins Cube for 2019.

There's not a great deal of new tech on this bike but Phil has said he's working on developing Funn's Ripper pedals further. The pedal was first released at Eurobike in 2017 but with Phil's input, it's going to be honed even further throughout this season.

Phil makes the move to Fox suspension front and rear this year having been on XFusion and Formula in previous years. He also switches tyres from Vee to Schwalbe and gets components from RaceFace, as opposed to Propain's in-house brand, SixPack.
Frame: Cube Two15 HPA 29
Shock: Fox Float Factory X2,195psi, 4 tokens
Fork: Fox 49, 80psi with 7 tokens
Wheels: Race Face Atlas, 29 inch
Tires: Schwalbe Magic Mary, ProCore
Brakes: Magura MT7
Cockpit: Race Face Atlas
Size: (X)XL
Weight: 17kg
More info

Phil likes a high set up so has put an 8mm spacer under his forks to raise everything up.

Although he has a wildman reputation, Phil is very precise with his set up, as we showed in our ultimate bike check last year. He scratches in his bars so he knows exactly where all his controls sit.

Everything in its right place.

Phil is running Procore this year set at 5.5 bar (80psi). He then runs 24psi at the front and 27 psi at the back.

As for his forks, Phil is on 80psi with the maximum 7 tokens.

Phil runs his shock at 195psi with 4 tokens.

Phil has been working on developing the Ripper pedals with Funn, they are still a work in progress but will probably be updated later this year.

A neat shock protector should help if Maribor delivers one of its regular deluges later today or next weekend.

Magura's MT7 stoppers will be providing braking power for Phil in 2019.

Phil goes back to aluminium after a couple of years on the carbon Propain Rage.

With Phil and Gaetan Vige coming on board and Max Hartenstern looking super fast in pre-season races, it's going to be an exciting year for Cube.


Must Read This Week
Can You Guess These 21 Tires By Their Tread Patterns Alone? - Sea Otter 2019
189907 views
Build Your Dream World Cup Team Today with The 2019 DH Fantasy League
59002 views
Video: 8 New Suspension Forks - Sea Otter 2019
57903 views
Sunday Randoms - Sea Otter 2019
55566 views
Video: Mike vs Mike: Geometry Battle - Specialized Stumpjumper vs EVO
47020 views
Randoms: Bags, Shoes, Racks, & More - Sea Otter 2019
46768 views
Video: 7 More New Products - Sea Otter 2019
41276 views
4 New Materials That Could Improve Carbon Fiber
38377 views

2 Comments

  • + 1
 Were the photos shot at night? I can’t see the bike...
  • + 1
 tight

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.027586
Mobile Version of Website