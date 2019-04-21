Bike Check: Phil Atwill’s Cube Two15 HPA 29 - iXS European Cup: Round 1 Maribor

There's not a great deal of new tech on this bike but Phil has said he's working on developing Funn's Ripper pedals further. The pedal was first released at Eurobike in 2017 but with Phil's input, it's going to be honed even further throughout this season.



Phil makes the move to Fox suspension front and rear this year having been on XFusion and Formula in previous years. He also switches tyres from Vee to Schwalbe and gets components from RaceFace, as opposed to Propain's in-house brand, SixPack.



Frame: Cube Two15 HPA 29

Shock: Fox Float Factory X2,195psi, 4 tokens

Fork: Fox 49, 80psi with 7 tokens

Wheels: Race Face Atlas, 29 inch

Tires: Schwalbe Magic Mary, ProCore

Brakes: Magura MT7

Cockpit: Race Face Atlas

Size: (X)XL

Weight: 17kg

More info

Cube Two15 HPA 29Fox Float Factory X2,195psi, 4 tokensFox 49, 80psi with 7 tokensRace Face Atlas, 29 inchSchwalbe Magic Mary, ProCoreMagura MT7Race Face Atlas(X)XL17kg