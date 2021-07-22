Bike Check: PMX Racing Team's Custom Olympic Mondraker Bikes

Three members of Mondraker's elite XC team — Bec McConnell, Dan McConnell, and Jofre Cullell — are on the start list for the Games, so Mondraker made special editions of the Podium RR and F-Podium RR XC race bikes to celebrate. The blue-green and yellow version is a nod to Australia, home to Bec and Dan McConnell, while the red and yellow colorway honors Spain, home to both Jofre Cullell and Mondraker itself.



Each rider has both a full suspension F-Podium RR and hardtail Podium RR built for them, since both have benefits on the demanding XCO course and the riders would like to test both on the track before deciding which to ride for the big event. After all, it is the most prestigious XC event in four — no, five years.



Dan has already made history this year as the first Australian mountain biker to be selected for four Olympic Games in 2008, 2012, 2016, and now 2020/1. Bec, also a multi-Olympian, is the first female mountain biker to represent Australia in three Games. 22-year-old Spaniard Jofre Cullell will make his Olympic debut alongside the pair.



After Bec's strong 3rd place showing in Nove Mesto and several impressive elite rides from Dan and Jofre, we look forward to seeing what each of them can do at the Olympics.





Rider Name: Bec McConnell

Age: 29

Home country: Australia

Instagram: @becmcconnell



Rider Name: Dan McConnell

Age: 35

Home country: Australia

Instagram: @danmcconnellmtb



Rider Name: Jofre Cullell

Age: 22

Home country: Spain

Instagram: @jofrecullell

Bec McConnell29AustraliaDan McConnell35AustraliaJofre Cullell22Spain