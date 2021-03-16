Bike Check: Project 12 Cycleworks' Victor is a Dutch Downcountry Bike with 73mm Travel

Michiel currently runs the bike with 73mm travel using a 170x30 SIDluxe but there is the ability to expand that to 88mm using a 170x35 shock. The rest of the geometry comes from Michiel's patientZERO hardtail but adapted for a 120mm fork. This prototype model is tailored to his 1.75m height (5'9") with a reach of 460mm, a head tube angle of 66°, and a seat tube angle of 76.3°. Any customers will also be able to customise the geometry to their own height.

