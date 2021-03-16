Bike Check: Project 12 Cycleworks' Victor is a Dutch Downcountry Bike with 73mm Travel

Mar 16, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

BIKE CHECK
Project 12 Cycleworks'
Project Victor
Photography by Project 12 Cycleworks

Custom building a bike means you can tailor everything from the frame material to the geometry to your personal preference. Michiel Burgerhout, the owner of Project 12 Cycleworks, went one step further and tailored his bike down to the very trails he rides in the Netherlands.

Despite its reputation for flatness, there is a trail system in the east of the country that consists of several hundred kilometres of short punchy climbs and flowing singletrack. These trails left Michiel with a problem. He loved riding hardtails such as his patientZERO but they started to feel harsh on long rides, while his Vertigo full suspension (with up to 150mm travel) was too heavy and progressive with too much travel for the humble elevation the Netherlands offers.

Project Victor Details

Intended Use: Dutch downcountry
Frame Material: Steel
Travel: 73mm (120mm fork)
Wheelsize: 29" front and rear
Head Tube Angle: 66°
Reach: 460mm
Weight: 3.21kg (frame and shock), 13.4kg (full build)
Price: €2,950 - custom frame, SIDluxe shock, any RAL color.
More info: projectxii.nl

He first thought of the idea of making a soft tail around 4 years ago, but the concept was shelved until he was inspired by the Trek Supercaliber and the introduction of the new RockShox SID last year. 6 months of designing and building later he can reveal the first prototype of the Victor, a 73mm travel downcountry bike with geometry that's relatively progressive while still being efficient enough for long days on the bike.


Victor thinks this could be the perfect bike for a lot of Dutch riders who want something that sits between a harsh XC bike and a trail bike that may be unwieldy on their mellow trails. He admits that the market for these bikes may not be huge but it has allowed him to find a niche that hasn't really been explored by any of the bigger brands.


Michiel currently runs the bike with 73mm travel using a 170x30 SIDluxe but there is the ability to expand that to 88mm using a 170x35 shock. The rest of the geometry comes from Michiel's patientZERO hardtail but adapted for a 120mm fork. This prototype model is tailored to his 1.75m height (5'9") with a reach of 460mm, a head tube angle of 66°, and a seat tube angle of 76.3°. Any customers will also be able to customise the geometry to their own height.

The intricate single-pivot gives a linear suspension curve

The bike is built from steel for the ride quality and the fact that Victor can work with it without too many specialist tools.

Designing the rocker was the most time-consuming part of the build.

Michiel is really pleased with his early riding impressions. He says that the travel feels much more than 73mm and that it feels poppy on the jumps, nimble in the berms and it holds up well in the braking bumps (or Dutch braking bumps as he calls them). Despite its steel construction, the weight isn't sky high with the frame coming in under 3kg/6.6lb (3.21kg with shock) and this full build tipping the scales at 13.4kg/29.5lb.

Victor will be added to the Project12 lineup once testing on this prototype is complete and Michiel already has his first pre-order. The price will be around € 2.950 for a custom frame with SIDluxe shock in any RAL color. Next up for Michiel is a Mk4 version of the Vertigo full suspension bike that will offer more travel. For more info, click here.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks Downcountry Bikes Project 12 Cycleworks Project 12 Cycleworks Victor


27 Comments

  • 15 0
 'Dutch Downcountry' - was about to laugh, but it's what a huge proportion of riders actually access. Wish more manufacturers would go in this direction. Great looking bike too.
  • 5 3
 See's a 'new' bike category, clicks back to home page without reading further. Looks great, but I've visited a dutch oven once, and it wasn't as fun as I was lead to believe.
  • 1 0
 @Waldon83: but take time to comment?
  • 10 0
 Looks like a great Florida bike to grind out miles and just enough cushion to take the edge off.
  • 5 0
 Jeeze - What an awesome bike!
  • 3 0
 Mountainbiking in Netherlands.
Ia that complete list of mountains and hills you have there? Wink
en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_mountains_and_hills_in_the_Netherlands
  • 3 0
 " He admits that the market for these bikes may not be huge "

I don't about that..I would say Dutch Downcountry describes a lot of people's trails.
  • 1 0
 would great for the hilly region I live, really great
  • 1 0
 I have been dying for someone to build trail version of this. 140-150mm up front with 80-100mm in the back tuned like a DJ. Still have a lot of the benefits of feedback and the "feel" of a hardtail but with just enough squish to take the edge off.
  • 1 1
 "The intricate single-pivot gives a linear suspension curve"

i don't get it. why make this link if you just want the leverage ratio curve to be linear? You could have done that with a true non linkage driven single pivot. Easier and lighter. confused.
  • 3 0
 What is a false downcountry bike?
  • 2 0
 Thats a really good weight for steel- as light as Santa Cruz carbon frames haha. I'd totally love to try this thing out!
  • 1 0
 Makes me extremely depressed considering I'll have to move to the Netherlands later this year...
  • 1 0
 Cyclocross is your friend for daily rides. If you drive you can always go to Winterberg or Hürtgenwald and this 100% calls for a full-on DH bike.
  • 1 0
 they have öot's of trails in the east and south
  • 1 0
 lots
  • 1 0
 They got some green Stuff to remedy that depression
  • 1 0
 @brodoyouevenbike: ???????? I'm addicted to adrenaline and nothing gives more adrenaline than cyclocross /s. I'm reconsidering my future, work and life choices hahahah
  • 1 0
 @brodoyouevenbike: for some reason pinkbike didn't like that first word
  • 1 0
 Looks sweet. For riders (like me) who do a lot more clambering up hills than sending off stuff, it looks perfect.
  • 2 0
 I dig it
  • 1 0
 This thing looks like a blast!
  • 1 0
 False. Smile

konaworld.com/blast.cfm
  • 1 0
 Damn... that rocker link makes the bike look so good!
  • 1 0
 and the cable routing's great also
  • 1 0
 Trail version Pleaase
  • 1 0
 But who is Victor?!

Post a Comment



