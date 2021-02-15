Bike Check: Pyga's Custom 1993 Iron Horse FS Works Inspired Hyrax

Looking back at early bikes really fills me with nostalgia. The Iron Horse was the pin-up bike of the day, and as a young guy, I was just hooked on the look (although they were well out of my price range at the time). It was these bikes that inspired me to ride more, start racing and ultimately become a mountain bike design and manufacturer. It only seemed right we salute our history and heritage with the Pyga Retro Dream Build Hyrax and I’m delighted with the final outcome of this fun project! — Pat Morewood, Founder, Pyga Mountainbikes