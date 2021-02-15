Bike Check: Pyga's Custom 1993 Iron Horse FS Works Inspired Hyrax

Pyga have been riding, racing, designing and building mountain bikes since 2012. However, the brand's history in the sport dates back way before then through founder and bike designer, Pat Morewood, who launched Morewood Bikes in 2002, and another board director who has his original race bike from 1997 on permanent display in the Marin Museum of Bicycling’s Mountain Bike Hall of Fame.
Inspired by the fluorescent paint, unique frame designs and anodised parts of mountain biking's early days, the brand has built up a version of its Hyax frame that pays tribute to what it calls the first 'proper' full-suspension bike. After considering a number of options including the GT RTS
, Manitou FS
and the ProFlex Offroad, they landed on the Italian made Verlicchi
that was rebadged and rolled out by brands including Sintesi, Kona, Rudy Project, Saracen, and, most notably, Iron Horse as the FS Works.
In its Iron Horse guide, the Verlicchi was piloted to success at the Downhill World Cup in Bromont, Canada by Dave Cullinan and was later named the Bromont by Sintesi to commemorate that victory. Dave's purple and silver bike became instantly iconic and it's that bike that Pyga are throwing back to with its tribute build.
Iron Horse FS Works (1993)
Frame: Verlicchi – Italian made
Fork: Marzocchi XC 400 (50mm)
Shock: Marzocchi (55mm)
Stem: Controluce
Brakes: Shimano XTR
Pedals: Shimano XTR
Crankset: Shminao XTR
Rear Derailer: Shimano XTR
Front Derailer: Shimano XTR
Shifter: Shimano XTR / STI
Cassette: Shimano XTR
Handlebar: Zoom Brahma Bars
Grips: Ritchey Logic
Wheelset: Shimano XTR / Mavic 117 SUP
Front Tyre: Panaracer Dart
Rear Tyre: Panaracer Smoke
Headset: Shimano XT
Saddle: Flite Titanium
Seatpost: Control-tech
Pyga Hyrax Retro Dream Build
Frame: Pyga Hyrax (140mm)
Fork: RockShox Pike (150mm)
Shock: RockShox Deluxe RT3
Stem: Hope AM
Brakes: Hope Tech 3 E4
Pedals: Pembree R1V
Crankset: Hope Evo
Rear Derailer: Sram GX Eagle
Front Derailer: N/A
Shifter: Sram GX Eagle
Cassette: Sram GX Eagle
Handlebar: Hope Carbon
Grips: Deed
Wheelset: Hope Fortus 30 Pro 4
Front Tyre: Onza Porcupine TRC 60
Rear Tyre: Onza Porcupine TRC 60
Headset: Cane Creek Forty
Saddle: Deed
Seatpost: BikeYoke Revive Max
The Iron Horse FS Works
|Looking back at early bikes really fills me with nostalgia. The Iron Horse was the pin-up bike of the day, and as a young guy, I was just hooked on the look (although they were well out of my price range at the time). It was these bikes that inspired me to ride more, start racing and ultimately become a mountain bike design and manufacturer. It only seemed right we salute our history and heritage with the Pyga Retro Dream Build Hyrax and I’m delighted with the final outcome of this fun project!—Pat Morewood, Founder, Pyga Mountainbikes
The original Iron Horse FS Works was the ‘poster bike’ of its day. The Verlicchi frame was designed in collaboration with Marzocchi so it had 50mm of their Italian air suspension front and back. It also had the all-new XTR groupset as the 1992/3 season was the first year Shimano produced XTR M900
too. Pyga Hyrax Retro Build
The Pyga Hyrax is an alloy 140mm trail bike, which means it has almost three times the travel of the Varlicchi downhill bike from 1993. The rocker, rear chain and seat stays have been anodised in the exact same purple as the Iron Horse as well as the front triangle anodized in silver. The Pantone colours of the decals also exact replicas too.
The key noticeable difference, especially when side by side, is the wheel size and attitude. The Hyrax is a 2020s 29er’s, utilizing modern geo, while the Iron Horse is 26” and pretty short by comparison.
[PCAPTION]With every Pyga frame built in South Africa and a new powder coating/anodising and assembly facility in Nottingham, England, they had the capability to create a ‘one-off’ bespoke bike pretty easily.[/PCAPTION]
Pyga have Pantone matched the colours on the bikes to make them as similar as possible.
Who else but Hope to bring the purple anodised touches to the build?
Apparently, the feedback so far on the project has been so positive Pyga are considering offering anodisation as an option on builds in the future. In the meantime, customers can use the ‘mix and match’ tool on the website to choose between over 700 paint and decal combo’s to create their own dream build. More info, here
.
