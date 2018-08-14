PINKBIKE TECH

Bike Check: R-Dog's Hawaiian Theme Trek Session - Crankworx Whistler 2018

Aug 14, 2018
by Richard Cunningham  

Ryan Howard s Hawian Trek Session
Ryan 'R-Dog' Howard's
Trek Session
"I call it 'Permanent Vacation'"


Ryan "R-Dog" Howard shows of his latest Trek Session with a Hawaiian paint scheme for PB photographer Cameron Mackenzie. R-Dog says the summer themed bike is called "Permanent Vacation." Technically, his medium-sized Session uses a shorter "Park" swingarm, which he says is better for tricks. Its RockShox Boxxer fork is air sprung: "Just for the settings, if I'm running jump stuff, I'll just pump it up - make it stiff. For the bike park, I'll soften it up. I run a coil spring in the rear. It's just a little more active. The air packs up a little bit when you're riding bike park. They're fine for jumping, but I like the spring for riding." Howard runs the shock "soft," in his opinion, with a 450-pound spring and no special damping tune other than stock.
R-Dog s 2017 NZ Enduro Story
R-Dog insists he's a fair weather rider...

His component choices range from "the stem that came on the bike" to his Kyle Strait handlebar - "Gotta rep' the homies." While R-Dog says his dirt-jump background inspired his preference for the Deity Pivotal saddle. Tire choice? He runs Bontrager G5 team issue tires year 'round and when asked what tire he uses for mud.... "I'm a fair weather guy. I don't ride in the mud."

Ryan Howard s Hawian Trek Session
Ryan Howard s Hawian Trek Session


Ryan Howard s Hawian Trek Session
Chip set low and slack.

Ryan Howard s Hawian Trek Session
RockShox Super Deluxe coil shock, 450 pound spring, stock damping.

Ryan Howard s Hawian Trek Session
SRAM XO, seven-speed transmission.
Ryan Howard s Hawian Trek Session
Big, 36-tooth chainring.

Ryan Howard s Hawian Trek Session
Ryan Howard s Hawian Trek Session
Personalized SRAM factory-issue brakes, set relatively flat.

Ryan Howard s Hawian Trek Session
Truvativ, "Not sure how long it is," Descendant stem and Kyle Strait signature bar cut to 760mm.

Ryan Howard s Hawian Trek Session
Deity seatpost, clamp, and Pivotal dirt jump saddle.
Ryan Howard s Hawian Trek Session
Deity pedals too.

Ryan Howard s Hawian Trek Session
You get the idea that R-Dog is just as stoked to ride today as he was before he turned pro.


17 Comments

  • + 2
 36t is big? What do downhill folks usually ride on? I have a trail downduro downcountry (i.e. process 111) and I rock a 34t with 11-46 sunrace cassette and it's near perfect. Some punchy tech climbs I still can't make though.
  • + 1
 i ride a 36t on my dh
  • + 1
 36 is the standard in dh
  • + 1
 Bike is so cool it can stand up by itself... but how? I actually like it when these guys say, just pump it up for jump, air down for park... tire pressure = medium, it's just a bike, ride it... I like that.
  • + 1
 why don't production bikes get paint jobs like these? Trek do you realize how well these would sell???
  • + 2
 Probably no better than they do now seeing as a session 9.9 is like ten grand and they mostly sell out each year
  • + 2
 They need to start selling this cool ass custom bikes
  • + 1
 Hawaii and Whistler two places I cant afford to visit! sick bike though!!
  • + 1
 It's not aloha enough...no silly honu (turtle) petroglyphs on it...
  • + 1
 Not a high-pivot. Pppttt.
  • + 1
 Rdog has that tire pressure dialed
  • + 2
 Lets session this
  • + 2
 Please don't say it...
  • + 18
 Looks like an Aurum
  • + 1
 That aint pivotal, thats I beam!
  • + 1
 AURUM! damn near rectum
  • + 0
 Reminds me of a Session.

