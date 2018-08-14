Bike Check: R-Dog's Hawaiian Theme Trek Session - Crankworx Whistler 2018

Ryan "R-Dog" Howard shows of his latest Trek Session with a Hawaiian paint scheme for PB photographer Cameron Mackenzie. R-Dog says the summer themed bike is called "Permanent Vacation." Technically, his medium-sized Session uses a shorter "Park" swingarm, which he says is better for tricks. Its RockShox Boxxer fork is air sprung: "Just for the settings, if I'm running jump stuff, I'll just pump it up - make it stiff. For the bike park, I'll soften it up. I run a coil spring in the rear. It's just a little more active. The air packs up a little bit when you're riding bike park. They're fine for jumping, but I like the spring for riding." Howard runs the shock "soft," in his opinion, with a 450-pound spring and no special damping tune other than stock.



