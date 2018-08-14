Bike Check: R-Dog's Hawaiian Theme Trek Session - Crankworx Whistler 2018

Ryan "R-Dog" Howard shows of his latest Trek Session with a Hawaiian paint scheme for PB photographer Cameron Mackenzie. R-Dog says the summer themed bike is called "Permanent Vacation." Technically, his medium-sized Session uses a shorter "Park" swingarm, which he says is better for tricks. Its RockShox Boxxer fork is air sprung: "Just for the settings, if I'm running jump stuff, I'll just pump it up - make it stiff. For the bike park, I'll soften it up. I run a coil spring in the rear. It's just a little more active. The air packs up a little bit when you're riding bike park. They're fine for jumping, but I like the spring for riding." Howard runs the shock "soft," in his opinion, with a 450-pound spring and no special damping tune other than stock.
His component choices range from "the stem that came on the bike" to his Kyle Strait handlebar - "Gotta rep' the homies." While R-Dog says his dirt-jump background inspired his preference for the Deity Pivotal saddle. Tire choice? He runs Bontrager G5 team issue tires year 'round and when asked what tire he uses for mud.... "I'm a fair weather guy. I don't ride in the mud."
