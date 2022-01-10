Bike Check: Rab Wardell's Marathon World Championships Santa Cruz Blur

After setting a FKT (fastest known time) on the West Highland Way in 2020
Rab Wardell realised he still had plenty of potential to ride faster than ever before. in 2021 he returned to Elite level competition since retiring from World Cup racing in 2014 to take on the Marathon World Championships for the first time, in Elba, Italy. For this task and his recent 'Old Enough to Know Better' series
Rab equipped himself with a rapid Santa Cruz Blur setup with lightweight RockShox suspension and carbon Reserve wheels with Cushcore inserts. Check out the details on Rab's World Championships ride.
Rab WardellAge:
36Hometown:
GlasgowHeight:
178cm / 5'10"Weight:
64.8kg / 142 lbInstagram: @rabwardell
|"The bike really is a lot of fun. I've finished on the podium in a gravel race on it and set some quick times on downhill trails used in the Tweed Valley EWS. I've even flipped it! It's full of surprises and I can't wait to keep pushing the limits on it".
Rab is running a RockShox SidLuxe Ultimate rear shock with SRAM/RockShox's Twistlok lockout.
|"I'm a big fan of the twist lock. When I first saw it, it gave me flashbacks of gripshift in the late '90s, but I actually really like it. It works well and it keeps the handlebar clean and uncluttered. I use it all the time and love that it locks front and rear suspension at the same time"
|"As a cross country rider, and one who started racing in the early 2000's it's hard to get my head around adding weight to my bike, especially to the wheels. Running a Cushcore is mint though, the bike feels better with it and I feel more confident on downhills and when cornering. It's slightly heavier but I'm faster with it".
For drivetrain duties Rab has a 34 tooth chainring with a Quark Powermeter and a 10-52 X01 Eagle Cassette.
18 Comments
I believe 2.2 with insert at 17psi is appropriate for 142lbs rider.
Post a Comment