Bike Check: Rab Wardell's Marathon World Championships Santa Cruz Blur

Jan 10, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

BIKE CHECK
Rab Wardell's
Santa Cruz Blur


After setting a FKT (fastest known time) on the West Highland Way in 2020 Rab Wardell realised he still had plenty of potential to ride faster than ever before. in 2021 he returned to Elite level competition since retiring from World Cup racing in 2014 to take on the Marathon World Championships for the first time, in Elba, Italy. For this task and his recent 'Old Enough to Know Better' series Rab equipped himself with a rapid Santa Cruz Blur setup with lightweight RockShox suspension and carbon Reserve wheels with Cushcore inserts. Check out the details on Rab's World Championships ride.

Rab Wardell
Age: 36
Hometown: Glasgow
Height: 178cm / 5'10"
Weight: 64.8kg / 142 lb
Instagram: @rabwardell

bigquotes"The bike really is a lot of fun. I've finished on the podium in a gravel race on it and set some quick times on downhill trails used in the Tweed Valley EWS. I've even flipped it! It's full of surprises and I can't wait to keep pushing the limits on it".

Santa Cruz Blur Details

Frame: Santa Cruz Blur CC mk4 - Sockeye Sal and Blue colourway, size large
Head Unit: Wahoo Elemnt Roam
Wheels: Reserve 28 XC rims / DTSwiss 350 hubs
Fork: Rockshox Sid SL Ultimate, 100mm, 29"
Shock: RockShox SidLuxe Ultimate with Sram/Rockshox Twistlock
Tyres: Continental Race King 29" x 2.2 ProTection with 60ml Revo Sealant front and rear run @ 17psi front and 17psi rear with Cushcore XC tyre insert
Pedals: Crankbrothers Eggbeater 11
Drivetrain: SRAM XO1 Eagle AXS 12 speed, SRAM XX1 cranks, Quarq power meter, 34t chainring, 10-52 XO1 Eagle Cassette, GX AXS shifter
Brakes: SRAM Level TLM - 160mm rotors front and rear
Seatpost: Fox Transfer SL Performance Elite, 100mm, 31.6mm
Cockpit: Santa Cruz Bicycles Flat Bar cut to 700mm, Syntace Lightforce 70mm stem, Cane Creek 40 IS Integrated headset and Fizik Tempo Argo R1 saddle


Rab is running a RockShox SidLuxe Ultimate rear shock with SRAM/RockShox's Twistlok lockout.

bigquotes"I'm a big fan of the twist lock. When I first saw it, it gave me flashbacks of gripshift in the late '90s, but I actually really like it. It works well and it keeps the handlebar clean and uncluttered. I use it all the time and love that it locks front and rear suspension at the same time"

Kitted out with Continental's Race King 29" x 2.2 ProTection tires, Rab is also running a Cuscore XC insert. Pressures are set at 17psi front and rear with 60ml of Revo Sealant in each tire.

bigquotes"As a cross country rider, and one who started racing in the early 2000's it's hard to get my head around adding weight to my bike, especially to the wheels. Running a Cushcore is mint though, the bike feels better with it and I feel more confident on downhills and when cornering. It's slightly heavier but I'm faster with it".


For his cockpit Rab has paired a 700mm Santa Cruz flat bar with a 70mm Syntace stem. A critical component for his training is his Wahoo Elemnt Roam.


For drivetrain duties Rab has a 34 tooth chainring with a Quark Powermeter and a 10-52 X01 Eagle Cassette.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks XC Bikes Santa Cruz Bicycles Santa Cruz Blur Rab Wardell


